Nawaz, Maryam reach Abu Dhabi, urge followers to show support
Former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz stopped over in Abu Dhabi on Friday on their way to Pakistan from London.
In a video message, tweeted by Maryam, the former premier urged his followers to stand with him and "change the fate of the country".
"The country is at a critical juncture right now," said Nawaz. "I have done what I could. I am aware that I have been sentenced to 10 years [in prison] and I will be taken to a jail cell straight away. But I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you."
Nawaz and Maryam are expected to land at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6.15 PM on Friday via Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways flight EY243.
Mayam took to Twitter to post pictures of the scenes in London before their departure. In one picture, the father and daughter are seen bidding a teary farewell to Kulsoom Nawaz, who is said to be comatose and admitted at a London hospital.
.
Nawaz and Maryam will be arrested on their arrival at Lahore airport from where they will be taken to Islamabad by helicopter so that they can be sent to Adiala jail for imprisonment.
The two PML-N leaders are returning to Pakistan to face a prison sentence handed out on July 6 by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference case, in which the judge ruled that Nawaz, Maryam and her husband Captain Safdar own assets beyond known income. They were respectively handed jail sentences of 10, seven and one year each.
Maryam was given 7 years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and 1 year for non-cooperation with the bureau. These sentences will also run concurrently; she will serve 7 years in total.
According to the verdict, she "aided, assisted, abetted, attempted and acted in conspiracy with her father". "The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus," read the judgement.
Nawaz, who was in London with his wife and children when the verdict was announced, said he is returning to Pakistan from London to fulfil his pledge to "honour the vote".
Addressing a party conference in London with Maryam by his side, Sharif said he has decided to return to the country "despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes".
"Is there any Pakistani who has had three generations of his family go through an accountability process only to find out that no corruption was ever done?" he asked during the presser that was broadcast live on Facebook.
Sharif also criticised the court's decision to sentence his daughter to a seven-year term in jail, saying those who did so "did not even remember in their hate what stature daughters have in Pakistan".
Situation tense in Lahore
Amid reports of a province-wide crackdown, the provincial capital police detained nearly 200 workers and local party leaders ahead of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam’s return.
A majority of the detainees were the union council chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of the party.
On Friday, the Lahore High Court ordered authorities to release all detained leaders and workers of the PML-N. During the hearing of a petition moved by a lawyer, the provincial police chief told the high court that 141 people had been taken into custody due to threats of terrorism.
Shahbaz Sharif is supposed to lead the main rally from Lohari Gate to the airport to accord a warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif.
“PML-N will start its historic rally from the historic point of Muslim Mosque, Lohari Gate. A large number of PML-N workers and people will gather there and march toward the airport to receive their beloved leader,” PML-N media coordinator Muhammad Mehdi told Dawn on Thursday.
He said the Lohari Gate was a central point of three constituencies — NA-124, NA-123 and NA-125. "In the political history of the city, rallies that began from the spot assumed historic value and this would also prove to be a historic one,” he claimed.
Traffic plan
The caretaker government devised an alternate traffic plan on the eve of the arrival of Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport on Friday.
Traffic coming from Islamabad will enter Lahore via motorway through Thokar Niaz Beg, Qazilbash Chowk and Shaukat Khanum Chowk. Traffic from GT Road will enter the city via Kala Shah Kaku through Thokar. Traffic from Kala Khatai Road will enter via Shahdara Chowk, Begum Kot and Faizpur Interchange through motorway. Traffic from Multan Road will enter via Bund Road and Mohlanwal Road. To exit Lahore, use Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Johar Town Main Boulevard, Shaukat Khanum, Qazilbash Chowk, Motorway Interchange or Multan Road.
The international travellers have been asked to reach at least six hours prior to the departure time at designated areas in Lahore. They will be transported to airport via a shuttle service which will be provided from Bhatta Chowk, Chungi Dogaij, Gajjumata, Mehfooz Park and Niazi Shaheed Park.
He is brave and real hero. Even Gen Musharraf who calls himself commando is not daring to come to Pakistan fearing his arrest.
Stop is drama pls! You guys are thieves! Adiala is waiting.
Welcome, Nawaz. I will be there with my family to welcome you!
Brave civilian leader!
NS and his family shown that they are lions .True fighters . World is watching . Hope Musharraf also surrender
They are returning from Abu Dhabi if not enough workers showed up.
No one can match what he is doing...amazing...
The best PM Pakistan ever had.
Welcome back SIR!
That’s called a lion heart. He knows he will be arrested but still coming .. Good luck
Criminal is criminal and should be punished irrespective of religion, race, age or gender
Please do not bring personal life events into making political drama. I urge these corrupt leaders to humble themselves in front of the nation of Pakistan and pledge to return the corrupt earned monies back to the national fold of Pakistan. Perchance there will mercy from the nation and forgiveness.
Why NAB is waisting public money for expensive short notice tickets to meet half way in UAE instead off waiting at Lahore.
Come back and rot in jail for crimes against Pakistani people. Zardari is next and all their goons
Let’s pray for full and speedy recovery of Maryam’s mother.
Nawaz family, please leave Pakistan alone. How much more you want from this poor country?
Then what?.
When this drama will end!
About time :)
It will be a clean sweep for PMLN. PTI only has some support in Punjab urban areas.
From the human perspective, it is tough to leave your mother ,your wife on life support, knowing that probably you would never see her again. Not coming is also not a choice.
Send them straight to jail but divert the plane in another airport to avoid drama by criminal family
Why not road, Helicopter may develop snags
Zero tolerance for NS and Maryam.
Daughter of a brave father, who? A man who cheated, money laundered what poor people of Pakistan had to buy properties and build bank accounts for his incompetent children in England? He cannot be a brave. If he is brave then admit his stealing and return all back to government of Pakistan.
These picture will not melt our citizens heart because you and your family has build properties and getting medical treatments in England from their stolen money. You are Nawaz a stone heart person who doesn't care about our Pakistan otherwise you would have never invested our money in England. Hopefully, you will enjoy jail.
They are coming to save there wealth. Go to Jail.
Being no more wanted to stay in London after conviction by the court in Pakistan the duo Nawaz and Maryam had no choice but to leave. Left on their own choice they would have never come back.
10 Years in power........
Couldn´t make a single hospital to treat wife.
Shame on you Nawaz Sharif
What is wrong with us?
That's real lion heart. He may be corrupt ,but certainly this man has guts ,miles ahead of Musharraf in bravery.
I hope people dont get fooled/emotional seeing these pics, these are same people who looted common man and becuase of which millions of kids are homeless, millions of parents lost their kids...Shame on them
A brave man indeed. someone who brought CPEC and tried to mend fences with India.
Welcome back to the land of pure and bring the assets back as well. If you bring all the assets back, this country will honor its vote for you. The pure lands wealth in your family and businesses is enough to pay off its loans.
NS has been in power for nearly 3 decades. What did he do to build institutions which he is complaining against. Why doesn’t he talk about giving respect to voters instead of vote!!!
Why leave Mariam's children in the UK? Is that how your family runs away from truth and justice? Bring them with you if you love Pakistan. Also bring back Hasan and Hussain.
Brave man.
I wish NS and Maryam also bring back the looted billions How can anyone believe that he is not the most corrupt politician in the world Just google most corrupt politician and see the results
@Jayachandran shame... if he is a brave man then all looters in Pakistani and Indian jails are brave men and women
Be Alert ! Criminals are coming. Treat them as such & recover their loot.
Unlike coward Musharaff, this man is brave. Even if he's corrupt, he is brave enough to face the consequences.
Convicted Criminal!
Bravo ! A big salute from India !!
Nawaz Sharif is proving to be real punjabi hero
A real lion... A real politition.... Marium is also prooved that she has ability to fight. Best wishes from India.
Two criminals! No sympathy for them! Well done CJ!
When will our people realize that they are thieves and thieves should not be respected. I guess that’s why they kept people illiterate,
It was the do and die situation for N-League. In order to save the entire politics of party they are coming back.
It's time for Pakistan to stand for democracy and justice, best wishes for Nawaz and Maryam.
Enough drama.. now you should return the stolen money or rot in jail
NS must be thinking: who pushed me into this mess?
"I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you.""
no thanks. nation had enough of lies. if you really want to do something for nation then please return our money back so we can build dams
Prison sentence is nothing compared to ill-gotten wealth they have amassed.
@Omer Greedy for more - Where did all the properties came from. The money belongs to Pakistan Treasury that had been used for purchase of these properties and Bank balances in his families name. If Nawaz and Maryam are coming is because of the coverage of people like you, who do not care about Pakistan and the true lions of Pakistan. Where is Ishaq Dar, in whose hand the life of lion and daughter is present. Bring along Ishaq Dar if Nawaz calls himself a lion, and face the judiciary of Pakistan for the looted money.
best PM of Pak...
Thieves are coming back.
@Omer "He is brave and real hero" you are calling a thief your hero amazing ! there is a lot of difference between the cases of Musharraf and NS Musharraf has not been charged in any financial crime whereas NS has been convicted on the charges of financial misappropriation
Welcome back
Whatever he may be, he is a people's leader to take a brave decision...