Flight carrying Nawaz, Maryam on last leg of journey home takes off from Abu Dhabi

Dawn.com | Zahrah MazharUpdated July 13, 2018

Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif on board their flight. Photo: PML-N KP Secretary
Former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz took off from Abu Dhabi for Lahore shortly after 6pm on the last leg of their journey home from London.

Their flight, Etihad Airways flight EY243, earlier scheduled to land at 6.15pm local time at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport, took off from Abu Dhabi at 6.02pm PST after it suffered a nearly three-hour delay. It is now expected to land shortly before 9pm PST.

The flight's progress can be tracked live over here.

An airport official, when approached by our correspondent, had stated the reason for the hold-up in Abu Dhabi as a delay in an Etihad flight arriving from Bangkok, which was supposed to fly EY243's passengers to Lahore.

The father-daughter duo will likely be arrested on their arrival at Lahore airport, from where they are expected to be taken to Islamabad by helicopter and moved to Adiala jail. The state has also provisioned for the eventuality of the flight being diverted to Islamabad in case of 'inclement weather'.

Cellphone services have been suspended in certain parts of Lahore in anticipation of their arrival, and contingents of Rangers have been deployed at and around Lahore Airport.

Nawaz speaks to reporters

While waiting at the Abu Dhabi airport for his flight home, Nawaz has spoken to reporters from various news organisations over the phone.

During the call, Nawaz wondered how a flight "that is never late" has been delayed today and urged people to "think about who delayed this flight and why."

When asked if he believes that returning to Pakistan in the current "tense" situation is a good idea, Nawaz said that he knows what the situation in the country is like.

"I know I have been handed a 10-year sentence and Maryam has been given seven years in jail, but we are returning because this country's fate needs to change — we need to change it."

"The media also needs be brave and take a stand in the face of it all," Nawaz said, adding that the media's freedom is being curbed today because "they see that this nation has risen and the media is rising and they are afraid. Why else would they do all this?"

"What is happening in this country today, what is happening in Lahore, raises questions regarding the elections. No other province is facing the situation we see in Lahore: hundreds of our party workers have been arrested; people are being pressured into switching loyalties. All of this forms a question mark on the credibility of the election," Nawaz said.

"I am not afraid of being arrested. If I was, why would I be coming back? It does not matter if NAB or the people who have sent NAB personnel arrest me from here [Abu Dhabi] or from Lahore. I am ready for it," Nawaz said.

Call for support

Earlier, in a video message, tweeted by Maryam, the former premier had urged his followers to stand with him when he arrives and "change the fate of the country".

"The country is at a critical juncture right now," Nawaz said in the recording. "I have done what I could. I am aware that I have been sentenced to 10 years [in prison] and I will be taken to a jail cell straight away — but I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you."

Solemn farewell

Mayam had taken to Twitter to post pictures of scenes in London ahead of the father-daughter duo's departure.

In one picture, the father and daughter were seen bidding farewell to Kulsoom Nawaz, who is said to be comatose and admitted at a London hospital.

.

Sentenced for corruption

The two PML-N leaders are returning to Pakistan to face a prison sentence handed out on July 6 by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference case, in which the judge ruled that Nawaz, Maryam and her husband Captain Safdar own assets beyond known income. They were respectively handed jail sentences of 10, seven and one year each.

Maryam was given 7 years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and 1 year for non-cooperation with the bureau. These sentences will also run concurrently; she will serve 7 years in total.

According to the verdict, she "aided, assisted, abetted, attempted and acted in conspiracy with her father". "The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus," read the judgement.

Nawaz, who was in London with his wife and children when the verdict was announced, said he is returning to Pakistan from London to fulfil his pledge to "honour the vote".

Addressing a party conference in London with Maryam by his side, Sharif said he has decided to return to the country "despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes".

"Is there any Pakistani who has had three generations of his family go through an accountability process only to find out that no corruption was ever done?" he asked during the presser that was broadcast live on Facebook.

Sharif also criticised the court's decision to sentence his daughter to a seven-year term in jail, saying those who did so "did not even remember in their hate what stature daughters have in Pakistan".

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Comments (238)

1000 characters
Omer
Jul 13, 2018 05:42am

He is brave and real hero. Even Gen Musharraf who calls himself commando is not daring to come to Pakistan fearing his arrest.

Khan Pakistani
Jul 13, 2018 05:44am

Stop is drama pls! You guys are thieves! Adiala is waiting.

Aamir
Jul 13, 2018 05:49am

Welcome, Nawaz. I will be there with my family to welcome you!

Aamir
Jul 13, 2018 05:49am

Brave civilian leader!

Prawen
Jul 13, 2018 05:54am

NS and his family shown that they are lions .True fighters . World is watching . Hope Musharraf also surrender

Ali (CA)
Jul 13, 2018 05:56am

They are returning from Abu Dhabi if not enough workers showed up.

Krishan
Jul 13, 2018 06:01am

No one can match what he is doing...amazing...

anwarsher
Jul 13, 2018 06:08am

The best PM Pakistan ever had.

Aamir
Jul 13, 2018 06:13am

Welcome back SIR!

Kashif
Jul 13, 2018 06:13am

That’s called a lion heart. He knows he will be arrested but still coming .. Good luck

Pakistani
Jul 13, 2018 06:16am

Criminal is criminal and should be punished irrespective of religion, race, age or gender

SUMAIRA
Jul 13, 2018 06:17am

Please do not bring personal life events into making political drama. I urge these corrupt leaders to humble themselves in front of the nation of Pakistan and pledge to return the corrupt earned monies back to the national fold of Pakistan. Perchance there will mercy from the nation and forgiveness.

Khan
Jul 13, 2018 06:21am

Why NAB is waisting public money for expensive short notice tickets to meet half way in UAE instead off waiting at Lahore.

Ali Khan
Jul 13, 2018 06:21am

Come back and rot in jail for crimes against Pakistani people. Zardari is next and all their goons

Khan
Jul 13, 2018 06:23am

Let’s pray for full and speedy recovery of Maryam’s mother.

Shakil
Jul 13, 2018 06:24am

Nawaz family, please leave Pakistan alone. How much more you want from this poor country?

Tahir Chaudhry
Jul 13, 2018 06:27am

Then what?.

Muffi
Jul 13, 2018 06:30am

When this drama will end!

Keyur
Jul 13, 2018 06:38am

About time :)

MT
Jul 13, 2018 06:50am

It will be a clean sweep for PMLN. PTI only has some support in Punjab urban areas.

BAKHTAWER BILAL
Jul 13, 2018 06:50am

From the human perspective, it is tough to leave your mother ,your wife on life support, knowing that probably you would never see her again. Not coming is also not a choice.

Raheel
Jul 13, 2018 06:52am

Send them straight to jail but divert the plane in another airport to avoid drama by criminal family

Observer-India
Jul 13, 2018 07:05am

Why not road, Helicopter may develop snags

Mad
Jul 13, 2018 07:14am

Zero tolerance for NS and Maryam.

Ahsan Gul
Jul 13, 2018 07:17am

Daughter of a brave father, who? A man who cheated, money laundered what poor people of Pakistan had to buy properties and build bank accounts for his incompetent children in England? He cannot be a brave. If he is brave then admit his stealing and return all back to government of Pakistan.

Ahsan Gul
Jul 13, 2018 07:22am

These picture will not melt our citizens heart because you and your family has build properties and getting medical treatments in England from their stolen money. You are Nawaz a stone heart person who doesn't care about our Pakistan otherwise you would have never invested our money in England. Hopefully, you will enjoy jail.

Zeeshan
Jul 13, 2018 07:23am

They are coming to save there wealth. Go to Jail.

Muneer
Jul 13, 2018 07:39am

Being no more wanted to stay in London after conviction by the court in Pakistan the duo Nawaz and Maryam had no choice but to leave. Left on their own choice they would have never come back.

zulfiqar
Jul 13, 2018 07:44am

10 Years in power........

Couldn´t make a single hospital to treat wife.

Shame on you Nawaz Sharif

moona
Jul 13, 2018 07:55am

What is wrong with us?

Indian
Jul 13, 2018 08:02am

That's real lion heart. He may be corrupt ,but certainly this man has guts ,miles ahead of Musharraf in bravery.

Saif
Jul 13, 2018 08:09am

I hope people dont get fooled/emotional seeing these pics, these are same people who looted common man and becuase of which millions of kids are homeless, millions of parents lost their kids...Shame on them

SK
Jul 13, 2018 08:26am

Nawaz Sharif asks "Is there any Pakistani who has had three generations of his family go through an accountability process only to find out that no corruption was ever done?" Answer: No. No one including Nawaz Sharif. Firstly, two generations were asked for accountability. Nawaz's father's reference was brought about in the case by Nawaz himself and his brother. Secondly, the court proceedings left no room for doubt that massive corruption had been done. Just because Nawaz hid any direct evidence of the crime - neither means they didn't commit the crime, nor that the crime didn't take place. Happy landing!

Sahil
Jul 13, 2018 08:27am

A brave man indeed. someone who brought CPEC and tried to mend fences with India.

Mahmood
Jul 13, 2018 08:27am

Welcome back to the land of pure and bring the assets back as well. If you bring all the assets back, this country will honor its vote for you. The pure lands wealth in your family and businesses is enough to pay off its loans.

Zahid
Jul 13, 2018 08:27am

NS has been in power for nearly 3 decades. What did he do to build institutions which he is complaining against. Why doesn’t he talk about giving respect to voters instead of vote!!!

Babu
Jul 13, 2018 08:37am

Why leave Mariam's children in the UK? Is that how your family runs away from truth and justice? Bring them with you if you love Pakistan. Also bring back Hasan and Hussain.

Jayachandran
Jul 13, 2018 08:39am

Brave man.

Khurram
Jul 13, 2018 08:47am

Only Sharifs hold assets beyond income, rest are clean. Basically goes on to show the implication of not following the orders of real masters. Accountability is good but it can’t be blatantly selective.

Naeem
Jul 13, 2018 08:51am

I wish NS and Maryam also bring back the looted billions How can anyone believe that he is not the most corrupt politician in the world Just google most corrupt politician and see the results

ILYAS
Jul 13, 2018 08:58am

@Jayachandran shame... if he is a brave man then all looters in Pakistani and Indian jails are brave men and women

Dr Tarik
Jul 13, 2018 09:04am

Be Alert ! Criminals are coming. Treat them as such & recover their loot.

Helloall
Jul 13, 2018 09:10am

Unlike coward Musharaff, this man is brave. Even if he's corrupt, he is brave enough to face the consequences.

Dawn
Jul 13, 2018 09:12am

Can we please have his flight land directly in a jail?

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 13, 2018 09:12am

Convicted Criminal!

PeaceRequiresCourage
Jul 13, 2018 09:17am

For sure Nawaz has more guts than the folks who are trying to put him down

I mean we (Indians) have our share of corrupt folks with proof but hats off Nawaz as you are convicted w/o proof

Yuvaraj Tamil Nadu
Jul 13, 2018 09:25am

Bravo ! A big salute from India !!

Asad
Jul 13, 2018 09:29am

Nawaz Sharif is proving to be real punjabi hero

bMobil
Jul 13, 2018 09:29am

A real lion... A real politition.... Marium is also prooved that she has ability to fight. Best wishes from India.

sam
Jul 13, 2018 09:34am

Two criminals! No sympathy for them! Well done CJ!

Waz
Jul 13, 2018 09:35am

When will our people realize that they are thieves and thieves should not be respected. I guess that’s why they kept people illiterate,

Wajih Qidwai
Jul 13, 2018 09:35am

It was the do and die situation for N-League. In order to save the entire politics of party they are coming back.

Sajad
Jul 13, 2018 09:48am

It's time for Pakistan to stand for democracy and justice, best wishes for Nawaz and Maryam.

sadiqain
Jul 13, 2018 09:54am

Enough drama.. now you should return the stolen money or rot in jail

Zahir
Jul 13, 2018 09:56am

The root cause of today’s Pakistan debt, is corruption in every corner.

Danish
Jul 13, 2018 09:58am

NS must be thinking: who pushed me into this mess?

Brother Pakistani
Jul 13, 2018 09:59am

"I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you.""

no thanks. nation had enough of lies. if you really want to do something for nation then please return our money back so we can build dams

Haider khan
Jul 13, 2018 10:00am

@Omer not a fan of Musharraf but he doesn't have 30 billion dollars tied up with Pakistan.

Don't have an iota of sympathy for them. For more than 35 years they have seamlessly looted our people. Think about the hundreds of thousands who died directly or indirectly due to their corruption.

L.Ahmad
Jul 13, 2018 10:01am

Prison sentence is nothing compared to ill-gotten wealth they have amassed.

Jeff Z
Jul 13, 2018 10:02am

Punjab is not a country . Pakistan is country. . anything done against it or its people there will be consequences. Nawaz did good in lahore but failed in sindh, KPK and Balochistan. You will be welcomed in lahore but that is not enough

M Wasim K
Jul 13, 2018 10:04am

@Omer Greedy for more - Where did all the properties came from. The money belongs to Pakistan Treasury that had been used for purchase of these properties and Bank balances in his families name. If Nawaz and Maryam are coming is because of the coverage of people like you, who do not care about Pakistan and the true lions of Pakistan. Where is Ishaq Dar, in whose hand the life of lion and daughter is present. Bring along Ishaq Dar if Nawaz calls himself a lion, and face the judiciary of Pakistan for the looted money.

Imran M
Jul 13, 2018 10:08am

best PM of Pak...

Syed Jamal Shah
Jul 13, 2018 10:09am

Thieves are coming back.

kabir
Jul 13, 2018 10:10am

@Omer "He is brave and real hero" you are calling a thief your hero amazing ! there is a lot of difference between the cases of Musharraf and NS Musharraf has not been charged in any financial crime whereas NS has been convicted on the charges of financial misappropriation

Patroitic Pakistani
Jul 13, 2018 10:14am

Convicted Criminals!!

Criminals convicted by the people and courts of Pakistan for massive unprecedented corruption. These crocodile tears will have no effect.

Pay for your crimes!

tariq ahmad
Jul 13, 2018 10:15am

lets hope for once crime does not pay

Ayaz Munir
Jul 13, 2018 10:16am

Acting as a hero today , this same nawaz sharif came all the way to Lahore and went back from the airport as he was supposed to be arrested back in 2007, this is just another attempt at acting innocent by the sharif family since the elections are so near.

Dr Haroon
Jul 13, 2018 10:32am

Credit should be given where due. When looking at these pictures I was thinking of every family whose loved ones have to go to jail. Do they receive the same reception? Sharif family have managed to creat a scene even though they failed miserably in their defence of the case.

sami
Jul 13, 2018 10:33am

They have to come back because by NAB law through which they got punishment, they have to appear in person to apply for appeal against the court judgement. Cant be done in absence.

FrePak
Jul 13, 2018 10:37am

@Aamir at prison?

sab
Jul 13, 2018 10:42am

Complete drama! The sons of Nawaz Sharif and the son of Mariam are staying back.

DrKhan
Jul 13, 2018 10:42am

Brave son the soil

Nikhat Kamal
Jul 13, 2018 10:43am

Pls stop making fool people Pakistan. You are all corrupt and deserve Adiala jail only

Vijay B..
Jul 13, 2018 10:43am

If he was not coming back all his 'hard earned"properties and assets would have been confiscated by the government.

FZS
Jul 13, 2018 10:44am

No mercy for both. Party is over. Soon to see Mr Dar the corrupt Finance Minister return to Pakistan. Biggest thug! Jail cell is waiting for him.

Ali
Jul 13, 2018 10:55am

Old tactic trying to get sympathy of poor uneducated masses

harith
Jul 13, 2018 10:55am

The court should give time forNawaz and her daughter until his wife comes out of ICU and becomes well; this is important from his wie's prospective and humanataraian too.

junaid
Jul 13, 2018 10:58am

what about model town kids killed by Nawaz gang?

Pro Democracy
Jul 13, 2018 11:00am

Welcome back

Vishal Gaur
Jul 13, 2018 11:02am

After his return to Pakistan, PML will definitely get advantage in the coming elections. This may snatch the victory from the IK Jaws.

Asim
Jul 13, 2018 11:14am

Whole nation will not come out on the streets for you to support your looting and plunder of our country.

Irfan Khan
Jul 13, 2018 11:15am

Why not take a direct flight to Islamabad? Save the hassle

Abdullah khan
Jul 13, 2018 11:32am

He is not coming back for country, coming to save himself.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Jul 13, 2018 11:33am

An impressive media campaign to show a soft image of the Sharifs. I wished they would have maintained the same, while looting money holding a public Office.

Nimra
Jul 13, 2018 11:35am

Welcome to adiala jail :) it awaits you so bad!

Arfeen Khan
Jul 13, 2018 11:42am

Does this nation has feelings for her common citizens... Or only have feelings for the top class who pulled the country to such a disaster.

Waheed
Jul 13, 2018 11:44am

Please provide evansfield apartments receipt, and tell

the court with proof ,how come your sons have gotten

500 million pounds prothfolio. Also how u became third

largest foreign investor in U.K.

I want to support u on civilian supermacy

BhaRAT
Jul 13, 2018 11:44am

Indians obsession level has reached to the point that they read about Pakistan politics

Riaz
Jul 13, 2018 11:50am

The robbers are coming. I am happy that finally these criminal father and daughter will be behind bars. They have looted the money of poor Pakistanis who voted them into the govt. Today even the innocent kids who are born yet owes money because of these mafia family.

The Right Left
Jul 13, 2018 11:53am

This man and his family have been looting the country for decades now. I can't believe that there are still some people who support him.! Will they only believe when he personally comes and steals from their own home? People have been paying for hi royal lifestyle and yet they still support him?

PKK
Jul 13, 2018 11:57am

Whatever he may be, he is a people's leader to take a brave decision...

Viking Star
Jul 13, 2018 12:06pm

Why are children of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar not coming on Pakistani toads to protest and welcome them? If their own children want to stay away and be safe, why children of the nation should come on streets?

Syed
Jul 13, 2018 12:09pm

He has been disqualified 4 times and sentences for 10 years. But still establishment cannot prove any corruption case against him.

First he was sentenced for not declaring salary he never received and now He is convicted for having assets that do not even belong to him. His name was not even in the Panama papers.

Arif
Jul 13, 2018 12:12pm

Love you Mian Sb. You are the real and brave Hero.

V K GARG
Jul 13, 2018 12:13pm

The decision of NS to come to Pakistan at this stage shows that though he may be corrupt to some extent, he is a man of heart He is not bad man which he has been made to be.

Hussain
Jul 13, 2018 12:15pm

Nawaz's family looted Pakistan and fooled the people..Ruled this country to wide your business.

Ahsan
Jul 13, 2018 12:34pm

Perfect, will be there to welcome you and will indeed follow you all the way to Adiala jail. Don't forget to bring back the looted money.

AMajid
Jul 13, 2018 12:36pm

@Pakistani There are plenty to be punished in the company of IK.

Karim
Jul 13, 2018 12:37pm

The fate of this Country lies by his removal and other thugs only.

Raja Amer Khan
Jul 13, 2018 12:39pm

All those praising his return think he is doing such a big thing. He is clever, if he doesn't return then he will be blacklisted and will face further charges and might as well be forcefully called back and also it could be the end of pmln party. Stop being fooled by him and let this criminal face the jail.

Skeptic
Jul 13, 2018 12:40pm

If they're flying 'First Class' on Eitehad Airways, let them enjoy the last leg of the journey.. There is no First Class in jail and they will not be enjoying it for a long time.

He's asking for support, after being convicted of a major crime and disqualified by the courts?

He needs some time alone to think why he he's in jail, or why most Paksitani don't support his corrupt feifdom!

Asif
Jul 13, 2018 12:44pm

Dirty politics all round and a power-game in full swing. Who actually cares about miserable poor Pakistanis ?

Usman Ali
Jul 13, 2018 12:45pm

I would have accepted it is for us only if it had been before his ouster and conviction. But sorry now it's for his own self and for you.

Still Concerned
Jul 13, 2018 12:45pm

He is coming to make his daughters political career. otherwise shahbaz and family will take over

sahar
Jul 13, 2018 12:47pm

I wonder how he is serving Pakistan by surrendering. Isnt he expected to do this after conviction by court

Waseem Iqbal
Jul 13, 2018 12:49pm

Brave man and Ultra brave daughter.

Kris
Jul 13, 2018 12:49pm

Killing democracy one leader at a time. This is the time for all political parties to join together against this assault on democracy. Otherwise same fate awaits IK in five years.

Mazhar.A.Khan
Jul 13, 2018 12:50pm

You are not doing for me or the country but save that money you have stolen from our country. To hide that loot & plunder. Shame on you

Ayub
Jul 13, 2018 01:01pm

Looter wants us to believe that he is savior. Return our billions pl.

A,K,PATRA
Jul 13, 2018 01:02pm

I salute this great men for his courage !!! Best Wishes from India !!!

Indian
Jul 13, 2018 01:03pm

Hats off to Nawaz sir. None of Indian politicians has the guts that this man and his daughter has shown. Lot of respect from India.

Aftab Hameed Khan
Jul 13, 2018 01:03pm

This corrupt leader deserves this and he should have reminded himself that justice definitely prevails sooner or later

awan
Jul 13, 2018 01:03pm

Adiala jail is waiting for both for life improsnment and all properties to be held by pakistan

Anand
Jul 13, 2018 01:10pm

Show support for rule of law not any person.

hakim
Jul 13, 2018 01:11pm

How bizarre is it. Rightfully convicted criminals are being welcomed by blind followers. And the criminals try to portrait themselves as victims and heroes.

So low have we fallen as a people.

Parvez
Jul 13, 2018 01:12pm

A PM who actually lives in London, has his family and wealth stashed abroad .....is coming to Pakistan to face jail for loot and plunder of the nation wealth...BECAUSE if he fails to return he, his daughter and his PML-N will be consigned to the dustbin of history......and most importantly he would never be in a position to loot and plunder in the future.......so his return is completely self centered . Spinning it to say he is doing this for the people is hard to swallow.

Kamran
Jul 13, 2018 01:13pm

No thanks we don’t want to be beaten up by police for supporting someone who looted us and threaten our country security for his own personal gains. You should have brought your grandson from London to support you and his mum.

Rino
Jul 13, 2018 01:19pm

So he is keeping his own kids, house, everything in London and expect children of his country man to face the music on streets?

Secondly I think he has no choice. Court has ordered for taking over of his London apartments. Doing this drama means he has a chance to win elections, get a clean chit and keep looting the nation.

Not coming back risks him loosing the elections, getting arested anyways via Interpol and get his property confiscated.

Omar
Jul 13, 2018 01:19pm

@Omer - if he was so brave, why did he run to Jeddah in 2000? Should have shown some bravery back then.

Jalbani Baloch
Jul 13, 2018 01:20pm

Main Sahib, time has changed and you have lost the sympathy. The people consider you and others including Zardaris as thieves and plunderers of the national wealth, where every citizen of Pakistan, is under the burden of IMF Loan. You have only buy-in and bargain sympathy in some pockets of Punjab, but you have completely lost sympathy in other provinces. Now, Pakistan will be run by Pakistani who have support in all four provinces of Pakistan. Both PPP and PML N have lost mandate and like MQM, they have become only regional parties leaving the ground for PTI and other parties to vie for the power. Next Government is surely of PTI not because of support from establishment but with the support of people of four Provinces, which were previously bastion of PPP and PML. This is reality of the day, and you will have to accept it when in Adiyla Jail.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 13, 2018 01:22pm

Amazing, a convicted father and daughter coming home to serve their 10 and 7 years sentences according to NAB's article 'corruption and corrupt practices' 9(a)5. The jail will welcome both and treat them as 'mujrums' same as any other criminals!

Kamran
Jul 13, 2018 01:25pm

@PKK bhai he is coming because he is staying on Pakistani passport in the UK . He has no option Pakistan embassy can cancel his passport anytime and he would have been illegal in the Uk. He has no option but to come.

Alam
Jul 13, 2018 01:28pm

Welcome back to home, no matter what will be the consequences. Your country needs you.

Zak
Jul 13, 2018 01:30pm

@Omer He has to come otherwise his party will be laid to rest forever.

Awais
Jul 13, 2018 01:30pm

Fearless reporting dawn. Shining light. Not a PML(N) supporter but freedom of speech and victimisation needs to be exposed

dynamite-
Jul 13, 2018 01:34pm

The Judge has ruled....people have to follow..thats why we have courts and judges....all have to abide..no point in protesting now....Nawaz had his chance to defend protest in the courts...people should avoid drama on the roads and airports now..ideally his plane should be diverted to islamabad and he can be taken to prison direct

khaboo
Jul 13, 2018 01:40pm

Crocodile tears.

Shahbaz
Jul 13, 2018 01:40pm

I'm amazed that NS is being called brave for returning to Pakistan - HE decided to buy a property in London, start a business overseas and have his (dual national) children to run that business, take his wife to UK for treatment despite being a 3 times PM who should always prefer his own country. After all that, he is returning after being convicted in a corruption case, hardly a hero

Vishal Gaur
Jul 13, 2018 01:41pm

@sadiqain Drama will start after his landing to Pakistan!

Ahsan Gul
Jul 13, 2018 01:41pm

Yes, he has done his job to destroy economy, created uncontrollable unemployment, transfered money overseas to buy expensive properties for his family from the money stolen from Pakistan AND NOW when once caught public’s job is to save him!!!

Ghalib
Jul 13, 2018 01:42pm

These are thieves who are rich. The Court has convicted them. Now we can see the difference between a common thief and a rich one. Who do you pity more?

Saima
Jul 13, 2018 01:42pm

They are not conquering heroes returning from winning a battle. The father daughter duo are convicted felons. If they didn't return they would be absconders. They have no choice but to return to file appeals and to safe guard their ill gotten gains. How is she brave? Issuing statements on social media doesn't make you a hero. What has she ever done for Pakistan.

Ghaznavi
Jul 13, 2018 01:44pm

Thugs! Calling people to come out to stir up trouble.

Optimistic
Jul 13, 2018 01:49pm

Setting political affiliations aside. But this is a really bold move by Nawaz shareef He has proven that he is not coward Tough times for NS and Maryam. Leaving behind a wife and a mother in alarming bad health conditions.

Sid
Jul 13, 2018 01:49pm

@Omer brave hero? He was responsible for killing 14 innocent people in model town - you call that brave? He has lied in court - is that brave? He has caused his family great embarrassment - is that brave?

Sometimes you need to realise when your time is up - his time is up and it’s time to move on from the Shariffs

Durrani
Jul 13, 2018 01:52pm

They deserve no sympathy I hope they don't get sympathy vote from Punjab.

Dr BN Anand
Jul 13, 2018 01:52pm

Sir, Whatever be the merits of case, at least the exPM is being courageous and bold . I believe he seems to be confident of his grass root level support. His daring attitude is in contrast to the reluctance of Parvez Musharraf who dares not visit to even face charges in courts.

Javed (UK)
Jul 13, 2018 01:55pm

Reading some of the comments I see little hope for my country. Why are we giving coverage to a convict as if he is innocent? How is coming back to face the punishment for your crime courage? Let me tell you why the 'Lion' is coming back: he wants his party to win elections by showing he is so sincere because he knows that gives him the best chance of getting out! simple. If this was not election time, he would never return.

And all those calling him their hero, please never ever complaint about the state of the country again because you are responsible for never trying to change your own state by always voting the same corrupt people.

Ghaznavi
Jul 13, 2018 02:01pm

@Omer he is a criminal, you should not be celebrating criminality. Where is your moral compass.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jul 13, 2018 02:11pm

A thief and a crook talking of courage! Should end up behind bars for life with all stolen assets confiscated for the nation.

Skeptic
Jul 13, 2018 02:11pm

NS says "I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you."

Really? Can I stay in those London Flats during my vacation next time? How did an ordinary Pakistani benefit from the thefts, lies, corruption and fiddling? Ask a poor villagers, about 'Jersey Islands, Panama, Park Lane or Emirates Hills in Dubai'. He will have no clue what these are, much less have anyone own expensive properties or offshore companies in those places on their behalf!

The cliam that "he's doing it for you", in itself is an insult to the folks in Pakistan!

Nassir Uddin
Jul 13, 2018 02:13pm

Salute Mr. Nawaz Sharif & Mrs.Maryam from Bangladesh. Mr. Nawaz is a great leader. Coming back Pakistan to go to jail ! Man of commitment. We love him.

Gopal patel
Jul 13, 2018 02:15pm

I wish well to Pakistan but feel Sharif's are targeted unfairly.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 13, 2018 02:18pm

Convicted father and daughter 'COMING HOME' to serve their respective 10 and 7 years sentences!

syed
Jul 13, 2018 02:21pm

Den of Thieves are coming back to homeland. Infact you dont have any other option left to come back and face the prison.

Faraz
Jul 13, 2018 02:25pm

What a society which welcomes looters and convicted people and then complains why are we behind most of the countries in the world. Hopefully education and awareness campaigns will change the fabric of society in 20-30 years!

Saad Khan
Jul 13, 2018 02:26pm

@Omer Yes Very Brave in looting public money.

Faizan Tariq
Jul 13, 2018 02:29pm

@Omer he looted our money and made. Houses in London. Are you serious?

venki
Jul 13, 2018 02:32pm

What brave souls. Such courageous leaders, Pakistan need them badly as this need of hour.

Harmony-1©
Jul 13, 2018 02:32pm

@Omer - "He is brave and real hero. Even Gen Musharraf who calls himself commando is not daring to come to Pakistan fearing his arrest."

Spoken like a true indian!

venki
Jul 13, 2018 02:32pm

Even General Musharraf who claims himself as brave person not able to come to Pakistan. You deserve great respect from all over the world.

abhi
Jul 13, 2018 02:32pm

@Naeem Most corrupt politician in the world my friend is Sharad Pawar. He has looted so much and has amassed so much wealth and property!

Hwsidd
Jul 13, 2018 02:36pm

I hope both these criminals really get to face the full term of their sentence and if that becomes a reality, this country has really shifted gears towards a prosperous and bright future. Long live Pakistan!

Hwsidd
Jul 13, 2018 02:38pm

One sign of a corrupt and deceitful leader is when his countrymen are cheering for his jail sentence while neighboring enemies are cheering him on.

Sana
Jul 13, 2018 02:42pm

Why do they want their supporters to be out there at their risk. A good leader would never want to hurt his or her supporters. It is the shareefs own fate, they should avoid putting their people at stake.

Sana
Jul 13, 2018 02:44pm

@Aamir you will be disappointed my friend.

Karim
Jul 13, 2018 02:46pm

Avenfield reference is the tip of the iceberg, as he has used time to sell off other even mnayfold more expensive properties accumulated at the cost of poor People thru theft..

Shehzada Rana
Jul 13, 2018 02:48pm

New deal is done between Zardari and Nawaz. Now lets wait who boycotts the election 1st.

Shehzada Rana
Jul 13, 2018 02:50pm

Why he comes without Ishaq dar, Hassan and hussain nawaz? Nawaz sharif made a secret deal otherwise he would never come back.

Arshad
Jul 13, 2018 02:59pm

Is he bringing his Sons, Grandsons in this event ? If not, then don't ask other to join in your Drama !!!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 13, 2018 03:00pm

With 2018 general elections around the cornor, what other options do they have to politically stay afloat, make their presence felt in the political arena and remain in the limelight?

haider
Jul 13, 2018 03:01pm

They are thieves..reaping what they have sown..Just drama to gain sympathy.Citizens have you forgotten what they have done with our country? We are emotional people we forgive easily,But this time I think justice must prevail.They must go to jail.How did they create such an huge empire?Simply traitors and self centered people

Gerry dcunha
Jul 13, 2018 03:03pm

Nature takes its toll. We should not forget in history all those strong leaders fate like shah iran, iraq leader,col.qaddafi and maby more. Pride and power has a fall.

Nassir Uddin
Jul 13, 2018 03:03pm

@Hwsidd Listen Brother A corrupt leader can not be such brave ? If he is really guilty he would never back Pakistan to go Jail for the rest of his life . International election observers even pakistan television channels predict NS still the most popular leader !

khalida latif
Jul 13, 2018 03:10pm

he is brave man

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Jul 13, 2018 03:14pm

My Goodness Thieves demanding public support

Sid
Jul 13, 2018 03:18pm

He is a coward and should be ashamed of himself for putting his family through all this mess... stop now admit your mistakes and repent...

A true fact
Jul 13, 2018 03:21pm

@Aamir please also be there when they will loot each and every hard earned penny. And when your family and countless other families are denied basic rights of water electricity education health care and security.

Sajjad Memon
Jul 13, 2018 03:23pm

People! - have a some sense. How hard it is to calculate that he is a criminal proven guiltily by court. I am appalled at supporters of PML-N.

A true fact
Jul 13, 2018 03:23pm

@Prawen they are returning because they have no where else to go, no more deals available no more gulf states or western countries giving them safe havens and willing to keep such corrupt people for free on their tax payers Money.. so they have actually been kicked out by everyone else. Trust me they tried their level best for similar deal but couldn’t get one this time!

Anil
Jul 13, 2018 03:26pm

I am not sure of what he has done. But what he is doing now is something that is big. He could have vanished with the loot and enjoyed his life. I am sure he has enough money for next 10 generations. What ever happens to him now is going to be his real political wealth which his party will benefit from for generations to come. I think he is a sensible politician who is thinking ahead and taking a long term call.

All the best to him and Pakistan.

Anil
Jul 13, 2018 03:28pm

@syed honestly he has many options. He could have lived is life anywhere he want but he is coming back. that means something. Don't you think so? He may have looted Pakistan but come on which politician who has to manage such a large political organization and win elections has not done so? Give me a name?

Zack
Jul 13, 2018 03:38pm

Brave son of the soil. A real hero!

babarjohn
Jul 13, 2018 03:45pm

all indians pretending to be pakistanis wrighting pro nawaz comments

Muzaffar Ali
Jul 13, 2018 03:45pm

I cannot say if Nawaz Sharif is brave but one thing is for sure he is braver than Musharaf!

Gypsy
Jul 13, 2018 04:10pm

He is the same guy who made a deal with Musharraf and run away to Saudi Arabia. The reason for this move is merely to gain much needed sympathy vote, else PMLN will be gone forever, further he must be coming with a guarantee from a rescuer, possibly British, Saudi or Indian.

Haneef
Jul 13, 2018 04:11pm

Thief civilian leader.

Haneef
Jul 13, 2018 04:14pm

@Kashif He know that if he does not come he can not apeal. He wants his chances of stealing open.

Ali Khan
Jul 13, 2018 04:14pm

So you and your family did corruption for us too??

Gypsy
Jul 13, 2018 04:19pm

Please spare this country, stay with your kids and luxurious apartments in UK.

Salim Khan
Jul 13, 2018 04:22pm

Nawaz is a story now.

Tariq Awan
Jul 13, 2018 04:25pm

The flight delay strategy sounds similar to late announcement of the judgement.

Akram Zahid Niazi
Jul 13, 2018 04:30pm

Nobody is above law. The drama should be over now. Let the institutions work in line with the constitution instead of the whims of the political cartels. He has been convicted of having siphoned off billions of this nation. We can't move on with such criminal bashing of istituitions.

spectator
Jul 13, 2018 04:31pm

brave man! we salute you

Your Friend
Jul 13, 2018 04:31pm

Another Turkey in the Making?

Your Friend
Jul 13, 2018 04:35pm

Remember Nothing has been proved against Nawaz Yet !!

No Bribery!! Nothing.

Pakistanis have disclosed 1000 billion of Illegal assets in the Amnesty!!!

Where did Musharaf get the Money for his Stay and homes outside Pakistan?

BAXAR
Jul 13, 2018 04:35pm

@Nassir Uddin "International election observers even pakistan television channels predict NS still the most popular leader !" He's the richest and still has many supporters in power corridors. You are confusing recognition of someone's power with his popularity. That's a cultural issue, you are not to be blamed. If someone asks me who's going to be elected, I'll name the one that has more chances to win, even if I hate that person, considering how people generally vote. That doesn't make me a supporter of that person but I would be counted as one in the polls.

Khurram
Jul 13, 2018 04:39pm

He will be released after IK wins election. That’s the whole purpose of arrest.

Pakistani
Jul 13, 2018 04:39pm

The only reason he is coming back is to save the immense wealth he has built up overseas after looting Pakistan for over 30 years!

He has absolutely no interest in Pakistan or the Pakistani people, his only interest is money. If he did not come to Pakistan to appeal the sentence the Avenfield properties (what this is all about) would have automatically been seized by the Government of Pakistan. Furthermore the British Government could also then begin investigation through the UWO into all his illegal money and properties.

So please people wake up!

Raheel
Jul 13, 2018 04:45pm

The Shareef family cries for fairness but was silent after murdering 14 women and children in lahore model town.

Both nawaz and Maryam deserve jail.

Ejaz
Jul 13, 2018 04:49pm

Govt of pakistan is involved in delaying the flight the nab staff will arrive at abu dhabi airport then flight will depart for pakistan after boarding nab staff

Rizvi
Jul 13, 2018 04:52pm

Mian Sahab seems to have lost all sense of reality. Etihad is an international airline and it would be stupid for them to lose money by delaying flights on the whims of foreign political parties and governments.

Syed Anjum Ali
Jul 13, 2018 04:58pm

Moving scenes indeed. It's a major shame how NS and family are being treated , not even enemies or criminals are treated like that. After all he is a former PM of Pakistan. Also, the treatment being meted out to his PML-N supporters in the country is totally undemocratic , they have certain basic rights too.

Syed Anjum Ali
Jul 13, 2018 05:02pm

@SK . So called court proceedings could not establish any guilt at all, the judge admits this in his judgement. NS was given a jail sentence only on 'suspicion'. At least get your facts right.

zain
Jul 13, 2018 05:03pm

Thats the difference bertween a leader and a dictator. Good luck, follow the legal process and face the consequences of you actions, right or wrong hsitory will tell this.

Irfan_Sydney
Jul 13, 2018 05:04pm

Our prayers are with Mr Nawaz Shareef and his daughter. May he succeed and PMLN become victories on 25th of July. May his opponent face same humilitiation and embarrassment like they did in the last election.

Perplexed
Jul 13, 2018 05:06pm

Making fellow passengers suffer.....

Anil Agrawal
Jul 13, 2018 05:07pm

@Faraz This is perhaps the last opportunity for the people to rally behind Nawaz to prevent the downside. Or else next generation could be cursing you all for being blindsided.

Zeeshan
Jul 13, 2018 05:08pm

Yes come and face the sentence. you deserve it.

Qazi
Jul 13, 2018 05:10pm

just to be clear, they are only coming back because they have no other option

Dost
Jul 13, 2018 05:14pm

Just for comparison if he done wrong, people's are foolish a simple, honest man can become politicians,he faced trial coming back in time when he know he will go directly to jail.he can still spend his life with luxury in London.he is coming for Pakistan.but general like mushraf spending there life abroad no body questioning still he have bigger crimes. It's sure who is Right.some game is going.......Some body else

Munsif Azam
Jul 13, 2018 05:16pm

Time for posting comments is over. Now whoever thinks this is the time to stand up for thier rights should get out of thier houses and head towards airport. When besieged turkish people could do it and defeat the non democratic and unjust powers why cant you? Punjab! Its truely the time to pay back nawaz for all he did for you by standing up for justice and your rights.

SUMAIRA
Jul 13, 2018 05:16pm

Nawaz is talking as if the sky is falling.

Salman
Jul 13, 2018 05:20pm

This is just an election saga / strategy. He wants votes and is coming to PK to re-wield his support for upcoming election. If he is brave he should have a courage to admit his crime. Most likely some judge we agree for house arrest (subjail), similar to Musharraf saga.

In parallel Musharraf is not brave either but is now smarter after the previous episode of his arrest.

Unfortunately we dont have any leader with courage and integrity.

reader
Jul 13, 2018 05:26pm

Ours is a very emotional and divided society, and is being played out live.

Jamal
Jul 13, 2018 05:28pm

For all their foibles this man and his daughter deserve credit for coming back to face their sentence. I believe they will get bail and the appeals process will give them a chance to exonerate themselves if they are indeed innocent as claimed. In Pakistan where looters and plunderers abound its strange that only two people find themselves in the dock. Who suddenly decided their fates?

Neo
Jul 13, 2018 05:28pm

@Omer He learnt from his mistake of leaving last time. He left his supporters high and dry then and he knows that they won't support him again otherwise. So really they have no choice but to return.

Neo
Jul 13, 2018 05:29pm

Is Ishaq Dar returning too?

Liaquat Syed
Jul 13, 2018 05:42pm

Great leader of our time, fearlesd, brave, mature.

shahram khan
Jul 13, 2018 05:44pm

They will not come to Pakistan.

Babu
Jul 13, 2018 05:49pm

Nawaz Sharif is a real brave person who is ready to go to jail and fight legally. We do not find such an example in the recent Pakistan history. It is time for Musharraf to face the law and come back.

Babu
Jul 13, 2018 05:51pm

@Khan Pakistani - You may not like him personally but the fact is that he is coming back knowing well that he will be arrested make him a hero. you may call him a thief or anything but he is ready to face law is great. What will you say for Musharraf ?

Zorro
Jul 13, 2018 05:56pm

@Krishan - You are right, no one can. because no one has the guts to rob their country like he did.

Woho
Jul 13, 2018 06:01pm

Delaying tactics won't work. Throw them in jail asap and bring back the looted money

Dr Tariq
Jul 13, 2018 06:03pm

Justice should be for all but here it’s not like that,Rest is history

Zubair
Jul 13, 2018 06:03pm

So the flight got delayed on purpose? FlightRadar 24 clearly shows the plane itself landed at 2:06 PM UAE time at Abu Dhabi from Bangkok. Same plane is now carrying you to Lahore. The flight was delayed from the way before. Don't politicize everything Nawaz. Don't!

Dr Haroon
Jul 13, 2018 06:15pm

Mr Sharif, this may have a simple delay or not. How about numerous delays to PIA flights, for which you were responsible, that cause havoc to public plans. Did you ever think about that?

Arshad patel
Jul 13, 2018 06:16pm

Kudos Pakistan......flight was deliberately delayed. Thank you Abu Dhabi. Nawaz and company will land at dark....PML-N workers, supporters would get caught off guards!!! Great Job !

Dr Haroon
Jul 13, 2018 06:17pm

A lot of indian activity in the guise of Pakistani names. Says a lot my friends.

vb jee
Jul 13, 2018 06:18pm

A first ever call for people of Pakistan, to stand against 70 years rule of establishment. I wish all the oppressors of establishment, stand with him.

salman
Jul 13, 2018 06:23pm

@Prawen Not all his family. Hassan and Hussein not coming back, still on the run from the law.

Gerry dcunha
Jul 13, 2018 06:25pm

Nawaz sympathises for his daughter being given 7 years. Has he forgotten when he gave Benazir hard tine with two minor kids in arresting her husband. Remember Mr Shareef what goes round cones round.

peacelover
Jul 13, 2018 06:33pm

Nawaz is a brave man, He may be corrupt, but he is right this time. Someone must stand against the kingmakers and change the course of the country.

sadia zafar
Jul 13, 2018 06:37pm

Nawaz and Mariam please bring your children to fight democracy if you expect me to send my child out to receive you

faisal
Jul 13, 2018 06:42pm

Its time for establishment to stop interfering in internal matters of Pakistan.

mustag
Jul 13, 2018 06:45pm

thieves coming home

Avam
Jul 13, 2018 06:46pm

Really Navaz sharif is not worried about future, he dare to come Pakistan. Great that's spirit, all other Party is really get worry about election results now, Timing of Navaz to come back will boost his party.

Sid
Jul 13, 2018 06:53pm

If father and daughter sincere to the Pakistan,accept the court judgement and go to jail and serve their term in jail. Pakistan Zindabad.

Rehman
Jul 13, 2018 06:59pm

great man, lion heart, proud pakistani

BAXAR
Jul 13, 2018 07:01pm

@vb jee "A first ever call for people of Pakistan, to stand against 70 years rule of establishment." Please deduct the 69 years when he was part of that establishment.

Obaid
Jul 13, 2018 07:05pm

@Ali Khan Brother, It's a mere bluff to put Zardari behind the bars. Khan' never ever have any intentions to held Zardari accountable. His only target is PMLN prejudicely.

Abdul Jabbar
Jul 13, 2018 07:12pm

The most suitable place for these criminals is jail. That's all.

Sami Ullah
Jul 13, 2018 07:16pm

His own family and grandsons are enjoying the breeze in London, while the duo asks for the sons of the nations to come out in their support. Such a shame!

Raj
Jul 13, 2018 07:22pm

Whatever may be the charges made against Nawaz and his family, it takes a lot of guts to come back to the country face it. Hats off for that

ahamed
Jul 13, 2018 07:34pm

Only an honorable person would return to face a jail and leaving an ailing wife in the hospital. No one else would be so brave as NS and Maryam. I am sure Pakistani people will respect what he is doing. Give him due respect.

Ahmed london
Jul 13, 2018 07:38pm

His whole family should be out behind bars

Shyamakant Dubey
Jul 13, 2018 07:38pm

His flight is diverted to Islamabad to avoid mass uprising in Lahore.

Bilal B
Jul 13, 2018 07:39pm

The claim would have been a lot more legit if it was PIA. Since it's a foreign airline (independent and free of political involvements) there is no weight in the claim. Next time fly PIA!

