Imran gets bitter at PML-N workers welcoming Sharifs

LAHORE/NAROWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan putting aside all the political correctness and norms on Thursday questioned as to why the people would go to welcome the thieves (the Sharifs) of the country.

In a rally in Narowal, he said he/she must be a donkey whoever goes to receive Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore airport today (Friday) while addressing a rally in NA-131, Lahore, he said “they (the PML-N protesters) are not worthy of being called human beings”.

In the Lahore rally, Imran got sarcastic, saying the former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif was happy over the punishment handed over to Nawaz and Maryam. He said Shahbaz might court his arrest today (Friday).

He condemned all those PML-N workers who were planning to go to the airport to welcome Nawaz and Maryam.

“Nawaz and his daughter are not coming to Pakistan after winning laurels for the country but as convicted criminals who had stolen the nation’s Rs300bn and laundered money abroad.

“Nawaz Sharif is trying to pose himself as Nelson Mandela,” Imran repeated what he had been saying for quite some time.

The PTI chief chided the PML-N leaders for their `wailing’ at their workers arrest, asking them to recall when they were pressurising the law enforcement agencies to arrest PTI workers who were participating in Islamabad sit-in over the Panama Papers.

Addressing a big political rally in Narowal, Imran asked, “How will Muslim Leaguers go to the airport to receive Nawaz Sharif? Will they tell their children that they went to welcome the thief who had looted billions of rupees of the country?”

He said Nawaz had delivered a forceful speech in London and he was not ashamed.

“The father and daughter have stolen Pakistan’s wealth and they are coming to the country while waving their hands (to the people). They are thieves and now they are defying the law,” he said in a bitter tone.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2018