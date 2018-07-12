DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pemra warns TV channels to refrain from 'airing derogatory and malicious content'

Dawn.comJuly 12, 2018

Email


The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday issued a warning to various satellite TV channels found violating the Pemra's Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015, and the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for media outlets.

The authority observes in its notice: "Despite issuing an advice and verbal discourse with all the licensees no significant compliance is witnessed on the television screens. Satellite TV channels are persistently airing Live marathon transmissions/press conferences by political leadership containing defamatory and derogatory content targeting various state institutions specifically judiciary and armed forces of Pakistan."

The notice then goes on to highlight the relevant sections of the Pemra code of conduct the news channels are found in violation of as can be seen in their tweet below:

Pemra's notice to TV news channels

It has warned all channels to "ensure that no hateful, defamatory, malicious, and derogatory content/speech/press conference/paid political advertisement is aired, broadcast or televised in any manner, live or recorded, which may likely undermine the sanctity of judiciary, armed forces of Pakistan, other institutions, individuals, political parties and the electoral process".

In the event that any licensee is found violating the provisions outlined in the notice, "strict action shall be initiated by the authority without any notice or further opportunity of hearing".

No convicted person to be given space on PTV

It emerged on Thursday that the Pakistan Television (PTV) issued an office order earlier this week, directing all staff to strictly ensure that "no convicted person is to be shown or talked about on any PTV channel/programme, whether in paid advertisements, news or current affairs talk shows".

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A perfect election

A perfect election

I.A. Rehman
Gen Zia’s followers have superseded him by developing a model that could be offered to the world as the ‘ideal’ poll.

Editorial

July 12, 2018

Questionable ECP move

THE contrast could not be more stark, and worrying, from a democratic perspective. The Election Commission of...
July 12, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

FOR the justice system to appear credible, it must punish all those who are found guilty, including the high and...
July 11, 2018

Back to the IMF

THERE is growing awareness that Pakistan is firmly on the road back to the IMF for an emergency loan as the...
Updated July 11, 2018

PTI manifesto

THE PTI manifesto for election 2018, much like the rallying refrain of the party leader these days, is loudly ...
July 11, 2018

‘Spiritual combat power’

A NEW category of officers has been introduced in the Pakistan Navy. According to an official statement issued on ...