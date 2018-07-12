DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ahead of Nawaz, Maryam's return, family reports improvement in Kulsoom Nawaz's health

Dawn.comUpdated July 12, 2018

Email


Maryam Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz on Thursday said that, exactly one month after losing consciousness and being placed on a ventilator, their mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had opened her eyes for a few seconds.

Speaking to journalists outside London's Harley Street Clinic, Hussain Nawaz confirmed that his mother had opened her eyes for a few seconds before closing them again. He said that his mother's condition had improved and that the doctors were adjusting the settings on the ventilator.

Maryam Nawaz also tweeted the news and asked followers to pray for her mother:

"[First] time in 30 days, Ami opened eyes for a few seconds. Don’t know if she saw or registered us. [She is] still not conscious and on ventilator. Prayers solicited."

A week after an accountability court sentenced them to jail in the Avenfield corruption reference, Maryam and her father Nawaz Sharif are set to return to Pakistan where they will be arrested upon arrival at Lahore airport.

The duo will be taken to Islamabad by helicopter so that they can be sent to Adiala jail.

The two were also slapped with fines of 8 million pounds sterling (for Nawaz) and 2m pounds (for Maryam).

After the accountability court announced its verdict last Friday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had obtained arrest warrants for Nawaz and Maryam.

NAB officials had also arrested Nawaz's son-in-law, retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, in Rawalpindi and sent him to jail on Monday. He had also been sentenced by the accountability court to one year in prison on charges of abatement in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz's mother has issued a video message in support of his son and granddaughter ahead of their expected return.

In her recorded video message, Nawaz’s mother said the leader "who made Pakistan prosperous is returning" to the homeland.

“Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar have been wrongly convicted and I will not let them go to jail,” she said, adding that if they are arrested then she will go to jail along with them.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

PANAMAGATE
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A perfect election

A perfect election

I.A. Rehman
Gen Zia’s followers have superseded him by developing a model that could be offered to the world as the ‘ideal’ poll.

Editorial

July 12, 2018

Questionable ECP move

THE contrast could not be more stark, and worrying, from a democratic perspective. The Election Commission of...
July 12, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

FOR the justice system to appear credible, it must punish all those who are found guilty, including the high and...
July 11, 2018

Back to the IMF

THERE is growing awareness that Pakistan is firmly on the road back to the IMF for an emergency loan as the...
Updated July 11, 2018

PTI manifesto

THE PTI manifesto for election 2018, much like the rallying refrain of the party leader these days, is loudly ...
July 11, 2018

‘Spiritual combat power’

A NEW category of officers has been introduced in the Pakistan Navy. According to an official statement issued on ...