'2018 elections are already controversial,' claim Rabbani, Rehman

Fahad Chaudhry | Nadir GuramaniJuly 12, 2018

PPP stalwarts Raza Rabbani and Sherry Rehman on Thursday expressed grave reservations over the fairness of this month's general elections, and cited a series of incidents to make their case.

Rabbani, the former chairman Senate, claimed that the July 25 polls have already been made controversial due to "meddling and the Elections Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) failure to perform its constitutional role".

"The court allowed Pervez Musharraf to contest polls," he said. "How can a person convicted under Article 6 be allowed to contest polls? Musharraf did not return himself, which is why the court had to take its decision back."

Rabbani also took aim at the ECP's decision to extend the voting time to 10 hours, possibly at the request of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. "How could they extend the voting time on the request of a single party," he asked.

Rabbani also claimed that "PPP candidates are being pressured into either changing parties or withdraw their candidatures".

"Those who are exerting this pressure have been named also," he added. "Where is the defence minister? He should come and explain this pressure."

Rabbani also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying: "NAB can only see two parties. The third one is invisible to it. The lotas (turncoats) who switched allegiance and joined a different party, are they above blame now? Why are they not being held accountable?"

Furthermore, the former senator demanded that "the ECP should take the parliament in confidence regarding the deployment of the army and the powers given to its personnel [for elections]."

In May, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob had warned that the upcoming elections could be sabotaged — remarks that Rabbani now wants an explanation on.

"The ECP secretary commented about meddling in elections," Rabbani said. "It is necessary to know what made him retract that statement."

Senator Rehman, who had a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan today, echoed Rabbani's sentiments.

"Our party is being stopped from running its election campaign," she said. "First grade magisterial powers are being given to people other than the presiding officers.

"Some parties are being rewarded while a few are being targeted.

"Proscribed organisations' candidates are being brought to the forefront, while our candidates are being disqualified."

Rabbani said that "some people want the elections to not take place on July 25" — an idea Rehman said that their party is not in favour of.

M. Saeed
Jul 12, 2018 03:28pm

Irrespective of their party concerns, each and every reason given by Rabbani and Rehman are highly disturbing facts. They simply prove that, some people are gravely angry against all the lawmakers for making laws to forestall all future endeavors under the doctrine of necessity.

Asad
Jul 12, 2018 03:30pm

Truly said

Jalbani Baloch
Jul 12, 2018 03:31pm

In fact, both PPP and PML-N are sensing their defeat in the upcoming elections, therefore, they are leveling such kind of absurd allegations of pre-poll rigging.

mk
Jul 12, 2018 03:32pm

This election will go as a worse election in Pakistan history. This is first election which is being rigged prior to election day. Election brings stability but here it will only bring conflict and chaos.

Khan
Jul 12, 2018 03:45pm

So true

Asad
Jul 12, 2018 03:47pm

Raza Rabbani is right

Mahmood
Jul 12, 2018 03:55pm

Says a controversial representative belonging to an even more controversial party. When will he realise he, his party and his thoughts are irrelevant

M. Saeed Awan
Jul 12, 2018 03:59pm

I respect Raza Rabbani and feels that allegations he leveled are 100% correct but your party did great wrong at Senate election. Zardari/Sherry Rehman didn't utter a word when PML N was being targeted alone.

Shahid Akram
Jul 12, 2018 04:02pm

and rigged. nobody will accept results

M. Saeed
Jul 12, 2018 04:06pm

A very sensible article. All reasons given for making the forthcoming election highly controversial are very convincing. But, our poor voters have no facility to understand all this.

My Advice
Jul 12, 2018 04:28pm

Who is calling it controversial. All the parties or only those with poor performance in the past and fearing they would lose big time.

sab
Jul 12, 2018 04:34pm

I think there is no harm in extending the polling time. Considering that the polls are being held in monsoon season, reaching the polling stations may be an issue for the voters, especially in Balochistan, and some areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Masood Hussain
Jul 12, 2018 04:55pm

It is confusion all over What sort of these elections are going to be?

Karachitee
Jul 12, 2018 04:57pm

If it is controversial please don't participate in Election. It is old mantra

Changez Khan
Jul 12, 2018 04:58pm

No need to speculate and face the realty.

