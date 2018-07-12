DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP denies giving order to place Zardari, Talpur's names on ECL in fake accounts case

Haseeb BhattiUpdated July 12, 2018

Email


Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday denied that he had ordered former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur's names be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection to a probe regarding suspicious transactions through 29 'benami' accounts in mainstream banks.

Although certain media reports quoted Interior Ministry officials as denying the development on Monday, caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan had confirmed on Wednesday ─ contrary to the CJP's statement today ─ that the SC had directed the ministry to place Zardari and Talpur's names on the ECL on Monday, and that the ministry had complied with the orders.

CJP Nisar in today's hearing also asked the Federal Investigation Agency to refrain from questioning both PPP leaders until after the July 25 polls.

"Tomorrow no one should be able to make excuses that the elections have been rigged," the CJP said.

Before the elections, all suspects apart from Zardari and Talpur should be included in the investigation, the CJP said.

Justice Nisar, who is heading the two-judge bench hearing the case, also remarked: "It is necessary to clarify which suspects' names have been placed on the ECL. Are Faryal Talpur and Asif Zardari suspects?"

"If they are not suspects, then why did the media report that their names have been placed on the ECL?" he asked.

"We have still not placed their names on the ECL," he said, adding: "This impression must be eliminated."

The CJP said that whosoever's names had been placed on the ECL would remain there until August 6. If someone turns out to be innocent, their names will then be removed, he added.

"We took this notice on the basis of media reports," the CJP said. "The corruption scandal should be investigated to reassure poor citizens."

Zardari's lawyer, Farooq H. Naek, told the court that his client is being accused of holding Rs15 million in his accounts. He told the court that the PPP co-chairman had no ties to the Zardari Group. "He is not even the group's director," Naek added.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that those who haven't played a role in the case should not be harassed.

The CJP asserted there must be a fair probe into the matter, to which Naek responded that the probe is being conducted by FIA's Najaf Mirza, whom Zardari had earlier filed a case against.

The chief justice said that a new joint investigation team (JIT) could be set up to probe the case, which concerns a 2015 FIA investigation into fake accounts and fictitious transactions worth up to Rs35 billion conducted through 29 ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL.

Seven individuals are believed to be involved in the suspicious transactions, and the fake accounts have allegedly been used to channel funds received through heavy bribes and kickbacks.

"There is already a JIT probing the matter," Naek told the court, requesting that Najaf Mirza be withdrawn from the FIA probe into the case.

The court, however, rejected the request saying that it could not replace Mirza until a complete picture of the situation emerged.

He added that the court did not wish to impact the impression of politicians, and said that the hearing of this case should be adjourned until after the elections.

'Fake accounts were not opened'

Summit Bank Vice President Hussain Lawai, who is currently in FIA custody, was presented in court today.

Lawai's lawyer told the court that the bank's investment activities had been negatively affected by the 'media campaign'.

Both judges deliberated over how the media can be stopped from covering the matter.

The lawyer expressed fear that the entire bank may collapse as a result of the court case against it.

"The people's only issue will be that their money is safe," the CJP responded, asking Lawai: "What do you have to say about where the Rs35bn came from?"

"The cases regarding the accounts did not reach me," he told the court.

The bank must provide assurance that fake accounts are not opened, Justice Ahsan said. "Fake accounts have been opened," he asserted.

The lawyer, however, denied that fake accounts were opened.

But the FIA director general stepped in to tell the court that the administration had opened the fake accounts themselves.

The date of the next hearing has been set as August 6.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
TN
Jul 12, 2018 01:45pm

Not easy to catch such BIG fishes

F Khan
Jul 12, 2018 01:54pm

Will the interim home minister explain why did he say AAZ and FT are on FCL on SC advise when this is not correct. The interim government has to be cautious that this is election time and may affect candidates reputation and their election campaign.

Khan
Jul 12, 2018 02:01pm

what kind of law-obeying citizens are zerdari and his sister by not appearing before FIA and SCP?

Arif
Jul 12, 2018 02:07pm

By the target is only PMLN

Hameed Gul
Jul 12, 2018 02:09pm

Confusion all around. Who is giving and following orders?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 12, 2018 02:10pm

Great statement to set the records right and straight by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.

Waseem
Jul 12, 2018 02:18pm

In Pakistan, it apperas, there are hundteds or thousands of governments. More importantly there are dozens of paralell laws as well and each law has dozens of meanings. It's just a big mess. There is no idea who is right and who is wrong.

JAK
Jul 12, 2018 02:22pm

To be noted that caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan is the member of board of director of Imran Khan foundation.

Imran Ahmed
Jul 12, 2018 02:26pm

If anyone is guilty of pre-poll rigging that person or persons are guilty of treason. If there is a conspiracy against the right of people to representation then it must be unveiled and the conspirators, if any, subjected to the punishment that traitors deserve.

Surya Kant
Jul 12, 2018 02:44pm

Wishing citizen of Pakistan good luck on the process of s Election of law makers.

Ahmed
Jul 12, 2018 02:46pm

Hmm! I wonder what is going on in the background.

Ahmed
Jul 12, 2018 02:49pm

An investigation should be ordered to ascertain who ordered to place Zardari and Faryal Talpur names on ECL.

Dr Jamal
Jul 12, 2018 02:57pm

it is unclear from report what cjp ordered about ECL?

Farooq
Jul 12, 2018 03:09pm

Why don't they give written orders?

Khaja
Jul 12, 2018 03:10pm

A deal has been reached.

Anees
Jul 12, 2018 04:23pm

Why the flip flop?

Feroz
Jul 12, 2018 04:27pm

If SC has not put the names of Zardari and Faryal on ECL, who initiated this exercise must be uncovered. The interim government does not have a mandate to target individuals or political parties, no matter however powerful those making those requests be.

GHALIBJEEE
Jul 12, 2018 04:35pm

All orders should be in writing no matter who is giving them.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A perfect election

A perfect election

I.A. Rehman
Gen Zia’s followers have superseded him by developing a model that could be offered to the world as the ‘ideal’ poll.

Editorial

July 12, 2018

Questionable ECP move

THE contrast could not be more stark, and worrying, from a democratic perspective. The Election Commission of...
July 12, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

FOR the justice system to appear credible, it must punish all those who are found guilty, including the high and...
July 11, 2018

Back to the IMF

THERE is growing awareness that Pakistan is firmly on the road back to the IMF for an emergency loan as the...
Updated July 11, 2018

PTI manifesto

THE PTI manifesto for election 2018, much like the rallying refrain of the party leader these days, is loudly ...
July 11, 2018

‘Spiritual combat power’

A NEW category of officers has been introduced in the Pakistan Navy. According to an official statement issued on ...