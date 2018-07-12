DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC closes contempt proceedings against Tallal, fixes no ruling date

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 12, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed the contempt of court case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Muhammad Tallal Chaudhry but directed him to remain present in the court when his fate would be determined.

A three-judge SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed explained that the court was not fixing any date for the announcement of the verdict as defence counsel Kamran Murtaza requested it to decide the case after the general elections.

The counsel cited a number of judgements to establish that the Supreme Court had always exercised judicial restraint by ignoring even the harshest comments or statements made in intemperate language.

He cited the 2013 judgement in a case initiated against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan for using the word “Sharamnak” (shameful) in which the Supreme Court had determined the principles of showing judicial restraint.

Defence counsel requests apex court to decide the case after general elections

Likewise, he added, Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahirul Qadri had also cast contemptuous and uncalled for aspersions at the the apex court, but it again exercised restraint even though both Mr Khan and Mr Qadri had not tendered apologies.

Referring to the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, the counsel emphasised that the benefit of the doubt always went in favour of the contemnor, and not to the prosecution and that like Imran Khan, Tallal Chaudhry was also a parliamentarian.

Mr Murtaza argued that the grace of courts never got belittled when it exercised restraint and recalled that recently the Supreme Court had dismissed contempt of court cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique by stating that courts should ignore such statements by showing restraint.

The counsel also highlighted a 1978 case in which Khan Wali Khan had uttered contemptuous words against the judiciary. He said that although the apex court had reprimanded former army chief Gen Aslam Beg, it showed judicial restraint in the case.

When Justice Faisal Arab observed that the court had reprimanded the former army chief, the counsel said his client was ready to be also reprimanded.

Referring to the statement of Tallal Chaudhry regarding “Baba Rehmatay”, the counsel read out the entire statement and argued that nothing contemptuous was said against the judiciary.

About the reference to PCO judges, he cited a case of Hanif Rahi who had moved a petition against the late Saeed-uz-zaman Siddiqui for making derogatory remarks while mentioning the PCO judges, but the court again exercised restraint.

Had the contempt proceedings been not initiated, no one in the country would have known what was said about the PCO judges during the Jan 27, 2018, Jaranwala public meeting, the counsel added.

Mr Murtaza also pointed out that during the 26-day Faizabad sit-in, Khadim Rizvi had committed the gravest contempt against judges, but the apex court ignored it and did not initiate any proceedings against the cleric.

The initiation of contempt proceedings against Tallal Chaudhry under Articles 204 and 184(3) of the Constitution was also not proper, the counsel argued, adding that the Supreme Court’s decision would always be remembered and cited if his client was pardoned. He said the decision concerned the future of Mr Chaudhry because he might be sent to jail and also disqualified for five years under Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The counsel said the decision to initiate the contempt of court proceedings by the chief justice on a suo motu was in fact an administrative decision and thus not proper because judicial decisions could only be taken by the court, and not the chief justice. Instead of taking the decision, the chief justice should have referred the matter to a court to decide whether or not to initiate the contempt of court proceedings.

At this, Justice Ahmed observed that the chief justice was in charge of the roster and the one who decided the benches and fixed the cases.

The counsel argued that the chief justice was not sitting as a court when he decided to initiate the contempt proceedings against Tallal Chaudhry, adding that show-cause and contempt charges were defective and lacunas could not be filled by only punishing his client.

Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman argued that Tallal Chaudhry should be punished like Daniyal Aziz and Nehal Hashmi because he had committed the gravest contempt of the court. He said the Contempt of Court Ordinance provided the suo motu jurisdiction to the apex court to take cognisance in criminal matters.

He said whatever Mr Chaudhry stated was made in the public gathering and was thus a loud and clear message which deserved the gravest punishment.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Magnanimous approach
Jul 12, 2018 07:56am

To pardon on 'contempt of court " is better than to punish. Only punish those who are corrupt and also found ' diatribing the courts.

Rohail
Jul 12, 2018 08:26am

5 yrs ban after winning the election would be awesome.

Brother Pakistani
Jul 12, 2018 08:29am

he is wanted in bigger corruption and treason cases, contempt of court is nothing

Malik
Jul 12, 2018 09:17am

It's a ping pong game,alas the verdict does not look promising

ABKhan
Jul 12, 2018 09:30am

Dont let him run.

MSAlvi
Jul 12, 2018 09:50am

TALAL has always been shooting his mouth uncontrolled and must be taught a lesson. Otherwise, he will continue to do this and cause more problems in the future. CJP, please convict him.

Hafeez canada
Jul 12, 2018 10:20am

Judgement should be before elections.

Brother Pakistani
Jul 12, 2018 10:37am

he is a big fish and a book keeper of Mafia. don't let him get away this time.

Janikhel
Jul 12, 2018 11:01am

He is one of those people, who has no respect for anyone whatsoever, I do not know, why and how such are characters elected who will use any language or methods to stay in power and tag along the party lines and party heads, no matter who or what they do?

abdul rafay
Jul 12, 2018 11:36am

As far back as 1921, justice Benjamin N. Cardozo gave a lecture on the nature of the judicial process in which he delivered a sound warning. ?Judges have, of course, the power, though not the right, to ignore the mandate of a statute, and render judgement in despite of it. They have the power, though not the right, to travel beyond the walls of the interstices, the bounds set to judicial innovation by precedent and custom. Nonetheless, by that abuse of power, they violate the law.?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A perfect election

A perfect election

I.A. Rehman
Gen Zia’s followers have superseded him by developing a model that could be offered to the world as the ‘ideal’ poll.

Editorial

July 12, 2018

Questionable ECP move

THE contrast could not be more stark, and worrying, from a democratic perspective. The Election Commission of...
July 12, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

FOR the justice system to appear credible, it must punish all those who are found guilty, including the high and...
July 11, 2018

Back to the IMF

THERE is growing awareness that Pakistan is firmly on the road back to the IMF for an emergency loan as the...
Updated July 11, 2018

PTI manifesto

THE PTI manifesto for election 2018, much like the rallying refrain of the party leader these days, is loudly ...
July 11, 2018

‘Spiritual combat power’

A NEW category of officers has been introduced in the Pakistan Navy. According to an official statement issued on ...