Nawaz says he will rid Pakistan of ‘state above state’
LAHORE: As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) prepares to give a rousing welcome to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on their arrival in Lahore on Friday, the party supremo has pledged that he will liberate Pakistan from “those who are running a state above the state”.
PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, spent a busy day meeting workers in various areas of Lahore and mobilising them for the welcome rally planned at the Allama Iqbal International Airport to receive their leader, come what may.
Speaking at a party conference in the ballroom of the Grosvenor House Hotel in central London’s Mayfair district, Nawaz Sharif said, “Despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes, I am going to Pakistan.” He said he was returning to the country so that he could pay back the Pakistani nation for what they had done for him: making him prime minister three times.
Shahbaz making arrangements for welcome rally for brother, niece at Lahore airport
Later while talking to journalists, the former premier said he wished he could address his supporters at the Lahore airport.
“I ask the people, especially women, to come out of their homes like tigers, and cross all barricades to reach the Lahore airport. No one can stop a mass gathering of the people,” he said, adding that no one had ever gotten freedom in a platter, because it demands sacrifice.
“Maryam and I are coming back to face prison and even if they send me to the gallows, we know that freedom cannot be won without sacrifice. It is not easy to leave my wife on a ventilator in a hospital but I am returning along with my daughter to play our role to rid of this slavery,” he announced.
Nawaz Sharif further said: “We used to hear about ‘a state within a state’ but now things have gone to the extent that there’s ‘a state above the state’. We will have to change this. July 25 will be a defining moment in the country’s history after August 14, 1947 (Independence Day),” he said, adding that Maryam and he would hear the election results in jail.
“The people’s verdict can change the 70-year-old course of the country and ensure their freedoms. The July 25 polls will be a referendum in which every Pakistani will have to decide whether they wanted to become a part of this dangerous game or make Pakistan the country Quaid-i-Azam had hoped it would be,” he said.
The former premier said “certain people” did not respect civilian supremacy. “They have been throwing out elected prime ministers for the last 70 years... Going by our history, a premier is sent to the gallows (Z.A. Bhutto), another is shot dead (Benazir Bhutto) and another (Nawaz) is forced into exile. What was their crime? Had they committed treason?” he asked. On the other hand, he said a military dictator (Gen Musharraf) who had abrogated the Constitution and sent judges behind bars was still free. No one had the courage to bring him back and try him for his misdeeds, he said.
The ex-premier said he respected the country’s institutions and greatly admired the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s future. “But no one should be allowed to violate their oath,” he added.
Alleging that those working behind the scenes wanted to install a ‘government of their own choice’, he said: “To get the results of their choice in the election, they (‘hidden hands’) are suppressing the PML-N on all fronts. Today, apparently there is a democracy in Pakistan but it is being strangulated. The media is not free. The entire country has been turned into a big jail. The time has come to turn Pakistan into a civilised country, and for that to happen, the people will have to give a strong mandate to the PML-N in July 25 polls.”
The former premier warned that he could no longer hold ‘secrets’ in his heart. “I have shown great patience but I can no longer remain silent about those conspirators as it will be unfair for the coming generations. Those who were behind conspiracies against me and my government will be exposed,” he said. He asked who was behind his expulsion from the Prime Minister House, who had gotten a verdict of their choice against him, who had elected [Sadiq] Sanjrani as Senate chairman and imposed their will on the people of Pakistan in the election. Nawaz Sharif said he regretted the loss of his “close friends”.
“Pakistan has been placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list (again). When I had talked about (taking certain measures) they termed it news leaks,” he said, and added that ever since his expulsion, the country’s economy had suffered a lot and Pakistani currency had been devalued.
Maryam said returning to Pakistan was the most difficult decision of their (Nawaz and Maryam) lives. “My mother is on a ventilator and it is not easy to leave her in this serious condition when we know that we are going to jail and may not see her soon,” she said. She regretted that in a bid to oust Nawaz, the country’s institutions had been weakened.
Speaking to workers at public meetings in Lahore, Shahbaz Sharif said on July 13, the people of Pakistan would give their verdict and come out in large numbers to give a historic welcome to Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz Sharif’s opponents suffered from the delusion that he would not return from London after the verdict in the Avenfield reference. “Nawaz Sharif rules the hearts of the people and that will become clear on July 13,” he said.
Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2018
With his lavish life style and mughal emperor tendencies, he is the last person for such a job.
Nawaz Shareef is our hero. We fully agree with his point of view. We will vote for PMLN on the 25th of July.
Brings ur kids with you. Let make institutions above your ego. You have not raised your voice for supremacy of elected govt for the last thirty years. The supremacy vote came to ur mind when you realize ur defeat. Kindly do not derail the system.
Unbelievable! Cmon, you failed to give the money trail, you've been PROVEN criminal. Stop all this. I can't believe people still support him.
Just reminding NS used to say about a General that he is my spiritual Father......
This man does not talk about money trail and his wrong doings how he earned money billions of rupees instead he intentionally changes the topic and talks about democracy. People like these should be made exampkein future that if you are corrupt then face the music. Easy to blame others. Zardari you are next and then up to down all corrupt should be punished. The mentality in sub-continent that if my brother is in higher post I can use his resources and get out or do corruption or get some job or incentive I.e safaarish
The state above state has been there for 70 plus years.You being corrupt and exposed by Panama leaks has nothing to do with it. The only thing that pains you is that the “state above state” pursued your case instead of letting it go as in the past.
Do whatever you like but first answer about money trail of London apartments, please.
Also, bring along Hasan, Hussain and Ishaq Dar - we are you leaving them behind in London? I know why - so that you loot this country further and launder money to your sons in London again. Right?
Can you pl return our billions you and your family looted from Pak. We can think about forgiving you but first return our money please.
Pakistan will get rid of these corrupt politicians for sure
Better shift the priority to the current situation i.e. how to get facilities in Jail. Pakistan is proving that crime never pays off.
MNS, we are not bothered by the State above the state. What hurts us is the harm you and your kind do us the people below the state!
NS had a fair chance to prove his point in the court, his failure established the fact that he is corrupt, which most people already new. All this drama is to save the political carrier of his daughter.
Brave guy indeed
“Nawaz Sharif rules the hearts of the people and that will become clear on July 13,” It's high time Shahbaz Sharif realize that Pakistan is a country of 22 crore people. Gathering a few thousand people is no big deal and proves nothing.
Shabaz is spending millions to pay poor people to welcome convicted criminals on their arrivals.
Clearly these politicians need kick to start seeing the writing on the wall ...
Every citizen should support Nawaz Sharif stance..irrespective of his political association.
Cmon Nawaz you are a lion
If the authorities are intelligent, they will land the plane at a less used airport or at a airforce base. Arrest the shareefs and then send the plane to Lahore
Love you Mian Sb. We stand with him and real democratic government.
He will rid Pakistan of 'state above state' by installing his brother, nephew, daughter, son-in-law, and dozens of other relatives on key state positions.
Doesn't he understand that he os banned for life!!!
Atleast he has some courage to stand against the real powerful establishment ...I
Your words could have weight only if you had shown the same courage and character in denouncing your past of supporting military dictator Zia.
"The former premier warned that he could no longer hold ‘secrets’ in his heart." and thus violate his oath while lecturing others to conform to their oath.
Simply, a convicted ex PM and his daughter are shredding crocodile's tears and trying to get public sympathies about their 10 and 7 years jail sentences against NAB's 'corruption and corrupt practices' article 9(a)5. Jail is waiting and will welcome them on Friday, 13 July and treat them like any other criminal!
Currently, The Nation is celebrating the departure of a corrupt EX-PM !!!!
Bravo bravo!
Long live NS !!!!!
The only secret nation wants are the secret swiss accounts details
Brave Leader
Serve your jail sentence first so that you set an example.
He must be joking.
Good. This must be done.
The big question is, How ?
Open letter to Mr. Nawaz Sharif
Dear Mr. Nawaz Sharif,
You had this chance for 30 years to change the "state within a state" situation, but instead you chose to plunder, loot, bribe, launder money and destroy institutions. You are a now convicted felon and have fooled the people of Pakistan long enough. You have stolen from the People of Pakistan. Your People!
Sir, you do not even understand what "Sanctity of the Vote" means.
Where are your 2013 election promises? Industry remains in disarray. There is no gas, no power. There are half a million college graduates with no jobs. The suicide rate among our young is at its highest.
You said long ago that we could become an Asian Tiger? Today, after 30 years we are still struggling to get out the Jungle.
So, stop hiding behind the veil of your brand of democracy & face reality. As a citizen of Pakistan you have been tried in a court of the People of Pakistan and found to be guilty.
You have destroyed the sanctity of my vote!
vote for Nawaz, the lion.
NS stands out among Pak politicians when it comes to struggles for civilian supremacy in recent times.
100% correct But he came into power with the help of these guys.
@BhaRAT its obvious. Dacoits, robbers n looters of public money are always the heroes of bharat.
Stop looting the country!
A mouse trap is well placed in the name of elections, all will take bait-irresistible.
@sana: Maybe you meant to say 'vote for Nawaz, the "liar"'
What about bringing with you, your 2 sons and ishaq dar to pakistan as they are also fugitives then you have my support otherwise no thanks I'll keep my family members home no need to risk them becouse of your family.
A clear distinction between brave Democrats and coward Dictators!
Any action to control the actions of state above state are long waited. To do so need a courage and unity among the political forces which is probably the hardest bit.
@BhaRAT Indian troll spotted!
Its time all politicians and people stood up for civilian supremacy and rule inline with the countries constitution.
Answer the question please.... How did you become so rich... Just that please.
The same state above the state brought you in limelight in the early 80s. You used that advantage fully for the next two decades. However, you ran afoul and also got exposed through Panama papers . You are not a political martyr , neither a victim but rather a beneficiary of the “hidden hand”.
First thing first, spend 10 years behind bars.
He has emerged a real leader, a hero, after weathering and going through travails of controlled democracy. His vote bank has increased manifold. we stand by his narrative and support him in all respect.
Why didn't he do that when he was in power for so long in Islamabad as well as in Lahore since last 37 plus years?
These people have de-valued words like "freedom" and "slavery"
Everyone knows that it is 'selection' not 'election' in Pakistan. I do not agree with N's policies but I will vote for him in retaliation to secret hands. I firmly agree with Nawaz that if Pakistan has to move forward, it needs to break those secret hands.
A brave and bold decision. Another Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the making.
Our first priority is to get rid of corruption and we have started with the man on top.
@BhaRAT how would "Bharat" i.e. India vote for Nawaz Sharif?
What NS is saying needs to be done but may be he is not the right guy for it.
@BhaRAT your hero? You must be corrupt then too!
Delusional much?
@Saif Zulfiqar this is ONE MILLION QUESTION to which the poor man has no answer. that is why he is deviating from the topic
@Dasti why? Support a convicted criminal?
The Indians are all concerned about Nawaz shareef...we should make him the PM of Hindustan!
@Peace loversp where was this courage when he enjoyed 3 tenures as a prime minister. Its just a case of 'Grapes are Sour'
Pakistani nation is very quickly getting fed with words such as “certain people, hidden hand, those people”!!! If Nawaz has any courage he should name those people/person in open!!
He and Maryam deserve Muchh Jail.
Nawaz you are a convicted criminal and you are in no position to do anything anymore.
@BhaRAT I am sorry to say. But what a hero.!!! Theif as hero.????
@Asad
Yes he is showing great courage to retain the money he stole from Pakistan.
If only he had the same courage dealing with poverty, illiteracy etc
It’s high time somebody has to tackle it. I might not be with you on other matters but on this one 100% behind you
What a joke!
The bitter truth: Only Nawaz Sharif can improve relations with India. Only improving relations with India can save Pakistan from its present mess. Take your call.
It is still being impossible for Nawaz Sharif to digest that he has been convicted for his crimes. He thinks that Panama leak is also a scheme of state above the state.
He and his family still don't understand that there is a new generation of voters who are under the age of 25 years and very well versatile in using internet technology that enables them to read, and watch and listen news from around the world. And, understand that Panama Leaks is a independently released against corruption.
stop this drama, you are convict .. go to jail
Just tell people how did you get all this money and how did you transfer it to buy all properties abroad, who and how the same agencies helped you to win elections after elections and people will stand by you. If you have a vision , courage and honesty then Pakistan will support you.