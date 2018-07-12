DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz says he will rid Pakistan of ‘state above state’

Zulqernain TahirUpdated July 12, 2018

Email


OUSTED prime minister Nawaz Sharif appears with his daughter Maryam at a news conference in London on Wednesday.—Reuters
OUSTED prime minister Nawaz Sharif appears with his daughter Maryam at a news conference in London on Wednesday.—Reuters

LAHORE: As the Pakis­tan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) prepares to give a rousing welcome to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on their arrival in Lahore on Friday, the party supremo has pledged that he will liberate Pakistan from “those who are running a state above the state”.

PML-N president Shah­baz Sharif, on Wednesday, spent a busy day meeting workers in various areas of Lahore and mobilising them for the welcome rally planned at the Allama Iqbal International Airport to receive their leader, come what may.

Speaking at a party conference in the ballroom of the Grosvenor House Hotel in central London’s Mayfair district, Nawaz Sharif said, “Despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes, I am going to Pakistan.” He said he was returning to the country so that he could pay back the Pakistani nation for what they had done for him: making him prime minister three times.

Shahbaz making arrangements for welcome rally for brother, niece at Lahore airport

Later while talking to journalists, the former premier said he wished he could address his supporters at the Lahore airport.

“I ask the people, especially women, to come out of their homes like tigers, and cross all barricades to reach the Lahore airport. No one can stop a mass gathering of the people,” he said, adding that no one had ever gotten freedom in a platter, because it demands sacrifice.

“Maryam and I are coming back to face prison and even if they send me to the gallows, we know that freedom cannot be won without sacrifice. It is not easy to leave my wife on a ventilator in a hospital but I am returning along with my daughter to play our role to rid of this slavery,” he announced.

Nawaz Sharif further said: “We used to hear about ‘a state within a state’ but now things have gone to the extent that there’s ‘a state above the state’. We will have to change this. July 25 will be a defining moment in the country’s history after August 14, 1947 (Independence Day),” he said, adding that Maryam and he would hear the election results in jail.

“The people’s verdict can change the 70-year-old course of the country and ensure their freedoms. The July 25 polls will be a referendum in which every Pakistani will have to decide whether they wanted to become a part of this dangerous game or make Pakistan the country Quaid-i-Azam had hoped it would be,” he said.

The former premier said “certain people” did not respect civilian supremacy. “They have been throwing out elected prime ministers for the last 70 years... Going by our history, a premier is sent to the gallows (Z.A. Bhutto), another is shot dead (Benazir Bhutto) and another (Nawaz) is forced into exile. What was their crime? Had they committed treason?” he asked. On the other hand, he said a military dictator (Gen Musharraf) who had abrogated the Constitution and sent judges behind bars was still free. No one had the courage to bring him back and try him for his misdeeds, he said.

The ex-premier said he respected the country’s institutions and greatly admired the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s future. “But no one should be allowed to violate their oath,” he added.

Alleging that those working behind the scenes wanted to install a ‘government of their own choice’, he said: “To get the results of their choice in the election, they (‘hidden hands’) are suppressing the PML-N on all fronts. Today, apparently there is a democracy in Pakistan but it is being strangulated. The media is not free. The entire country has been turned into a big jail. The time has come to turn Pakistan into a civilised country, and for that to happen, the people will have to give a strong mandate to the PML-N in July 25 polls.”

The former premier warned that he could no longer hold ‘secrets’ in his heart. “I have shown great patience but I can no longer remain silent about those conspirators as it will be unfair for the coming generations. Those who were behind conspiracies against me and my government will be exposed,” he said. He asked who was behind his expulsion from the Prime Minister House, who had gotten a verdict of their choice against him, who had elected [Sadiq] Sanjrani as Senate chairman and imposed their will on the people of Pakistan in the election. Nawaz Sharif said he regretted the loss of his “close friends”.

“Pakistan has been placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list (again). When I had talked about (taking certain measures) they termed it news leaks,” he said, and added that ever since his expulsion, the country’s economy had suffered a lot and Pakistani currency had been devalued.

Maryam said returning to Pakistan was the most difficult decision of their (Nawaz and Maryam) lives. “My mother is on a ventilator and it is not easy to leave her in this serious condition when we know that we are going to jail and may not see her soon,” she said. She regretted that in a bid to oust Nawaz, the country’s institutions had been weakened.

Speaking to workers at public meetings in Lahore, Shahbaz Sharif said on July 13, the people of Pakistan would give their verdict and come out in large numbers to give a historic welcome to Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz Sharif’s opponents suffered from the delusion that he would not return from London after the verdict in the Avenfield reference. “Nawaz Sharif rules the hearts of the people and that will become clear on July 13,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (77)

1000 characters
Dr Haroon
Jul 12, 2018 11:04am

With his lavish life style and mughal emperor tendencies, he is the last person for such a job.

BhaRAT
Jul 12, 2018 11:08am

Nawaz Shareef is our hero. We fully agree with his point of view. We will vote for PMLN on the 25th of July.

Saleemullah
Jul 12, 2018 11:09am

Brings ur kids with you. Let make institutions above your ego. You have not raised your voice for supremacy of elected govt for the last thirty years. The supremacy vote came to ur mind when you realize ur defeat. Kindly do not derail the system.

ali
Jul 12, 2018 11:10am

Unbelievable! Cmon, you failed to give the money trail, you've been PROVEN criminal. Stop all this. I can't believe people still support him.

Abdul Rehman
Jul 12, 2018 11:11am

Just reminding NS used to say about a General that he is my spiritual Father......

Kaiser Rajput
Jul 12, 2018 11:12am

This man does not talk about money trail and his wrong doings how he earned money billions of rupees instead he intentionally changes the topic and talks about democracy. People like these should be made exampkein future that if you are corrupt then face the music. Easy to blame others. Zardari you are next and then up to down all corrupt should be punished. The mentality in sub-continent that if my brother is in higher post I can use his resources and get out or do corruption or get some job or incentive I.e safaarish

Bakht
Jul 12, 2018 11:35am

The state above state has been there for 70 plus years.You being corrupt and exposed by Panama leaks has nothing to do with it. The only thing that pains you is that the “state above state” pursued your case instead of letting it go as in the past.

sami
Jul 12, 2018 11:37am

Do whatever you like but first answer about money trail of London apartments, please.

Khan
Jul 12, 2018 11:41am

Also, bring along Hasan, Hussain and Ishaq Dar - we are you leaving them behind in London? I know why - so that you loot this country further and launder money to your sons in London again. Right?

Khan
Jul 12, 2018 11:41am

Can you pl return our billions you and your family looted from Pak. We can think about forgiving you but first return our money please.

Naxalite
Jul 12, 2018 11:42am

Pakistan will get rid of these corrupt politicians for sure

VTOL
Jul 12, 2018 11:48am

Better shift the priority to the current situation i.e. how to get facilities in Jail. Pakistan is proving that crime never pays off.

Ob
Jul 12, 2018 11:51am

MNS, we are not bothered by the State above the state. What hurts us is the harm you and your kind do us the people below the state!

Concerned Citizen
Jul 12, 2018 11:51am

NS had a fair chance to prove his point in the court, his failure established the fact that he is corrupt, which most people already new. All this drama is to save the political carrier of his daughter.

Asad
Jul 12, 2018 11:52am

Brave guy indeed

Lone Ranger
Jul 12, 2018 11:59am

“Nawaz Sharif rules the hearts of the people and that will become clear on July 13,” It's high time Shahbaz Sharif realize that Pakistan is a country of 22 crore people. Gathering a few thousand people is no big deal and proves nothing.

Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 12, 2018 11:59am

Shabaz is spending millions to pay poor people to welcome convicted criminals on their arrivals.

Combaticus
Jul 12, 2018 12:00pm

Clearly these politicians need kick to start seeing the writing on the wall ...

Dasti
Jul 12, 2018 12:08pm

Every citizen should support Nawaz Sharif stance..irrespective of his political association.

sourav ghosh
Jul 12, 2018 12:15pm

Cmon Nawaz you are a lion

Khalid
Jul 12, 2018 12:17pm

If the authorities are intelligent, they will land the plane at a less used airport or at a airforce base. Arrest the shareefs and then send the plane to Lahore

Arif
Jul 12, 2018 12:22pm

Love you Mian Sb. We stand with him and real democratic government.

Saad Saeed
Jul 12, 2018 12:24pm

He will rid Pakistan of 'state above state' by installing his brother, nephew, daughter, son-in-law, and dozens of other relatives on key state positions.

Sanity
Jul 12, 2018 12:26pm

Doesn't he understand that he os banned for life!!!

Peace loversp
Jul 12, 2018 12:28pm

Atleast he has some courage to stand against the real powerful establishment ...I

Masood
Jul 12, 2018 12:28pm

Your words could have weight only if you had shown the same courage and character in denouncing your past of supporting military dictator Zia.

Asad
Jul 12, 2018 12:40pm

"The former premier warned that he could no longer hold ‘secrets’ in his heart." and thus violate his oath while lecturing others to conform to their oath.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 12, 2018 12:42pm

Simply, a convicted ex PM and his daughter are shredding crocodile's tears and trying to get public sympathies about their 10 and 7 years jail sentences against NAB's 'corruption and corrupt practices' article 9(a)5. Jail is waiting and will welcome them on Friday, 13 July and treat them like any other criminal!

Arshad
Jul 12, 2018 12:42pm

Currently, The Nation is celebrating the departure of a corrupt EX-PM !!!!

Nitin
Jul 12, 2018 12:44pm

Bravo bravo!

Onesaneperson
Jul 12, 2018 12:51pm

Long live NS !!!!!

Suhaib Banoori
Jul 12, 2018 12:53pm

The only secret nation wants are the secret swiss accounts details

shahid
Jul 12, 2018 12:59pm

Brave Leader

Tayyab
Jul 12, 2018 12:59pm

Serve your jail sentence first so that you set an example.

Abdulla Hussain
Jul 12, 2018 01:01pm

He must be joking.

Socrates
Jul 12, 2018 01:03pm

Good. This must be done.

The big question is, How ?

patriotic pakistani
Jul 12, 2018 01:06pm

Open letter to Mr. Nawaz Sharif

Dear Mr. Nawaz Sharif,

You had this chance for 30 years to change the "state within a state" situation, but instead you chose to plunder, loot, bribe, launder money and destroy institutions. You are a now convicted felon and have fooled the people of Pakistan long enough. You have stolen from the People of Pakistan. Your People!

Sir, you do not even understand what "Sanctity of the Vote" means.

Where are your 2013 election promises? Industry remains in disarray. There is no gas, no power. There are half a million college graduates with no jobs. The suicide rate among our young is at its highest.

You said long ago that we could become an Asian Tiger? Today, after 30 years we are still struggling to get out the Jungle.

So, stop hiding behind the veil of your brand of democracy & face reality. As a citizen of Pakistan you have been tried in a court of the People of Pakistan and found to be guilty.

You have destroyed the sanctity of my vote!

sana
Jul 12, 2018 01:07pm

vote for Nawaz, the lion.

Idea
Jul 12, 2018 01:08pm

NS stands out among Pak politicians when it comes to struggles for civilian supremacy in recent times.

Sayyar Khan
Jul 12, 2018 01:16pm

100% correct But he came into power with the help of these guys.

Yawar
Jul 12, 2018 01:25pm

@BhaRAT its obvious. Dacoits, robbers n looters of public money are always the heroes of bharat.

Mahmood iqbal
Jul 12, 2018 01:33pm

Stop looting the country!

Shoaib
Jul 12, 2018 01:42pm

A mouse trap is well placed in the name of elections, all will take bait-irresistible.

AG
Jul 12, 2018 01:47pm

@sana: Maybe you meant to say 'vote for Nawaz, the "liar"'

Hanif
Jul 12, 2018 01:54pm

What about bringing with you, your 2 sons and ishaq dar to pakistan as they are also fugitives then you have my support otherwise no thanks I'll keep my family members home no need to risk them becouse of your family.

nauman
Jul 12, 2018 01:55pm

A clear distinction between brave Democrats and coward Dictators!

Awaz
Jul 12, 2018 01:55pm

Any action to control the actions of state above state are long waited. To do so need a courage and unity among the political forces which is probably the hardest bit.

Thull
Jul 12, 2018 01:55pm

@BhaRAT Indian troll spotted!

S. Islam
Jul 12, 2018 02:00pm

Its time all politicians and people stood up for civilian supremacy and rule inline with the countries constitution.

Abid
Jul 12, 2018 02:04pm

Answer the question please.... How did you become so rich... Just that please.

Omar
Jul 12, 2018 02:10pm

The same state above the state brought you in limelight in the early 80s. You used that advantage fully for the next two decades. However, you ran afoul and also got exposed through Panama papers . You are not a political martyr , neither a victim but rather a beneficiary of the “hidden hand”.

Changez Khan
Jul 12, 2018 02:10pm

First thing first, spend 10 years behind bars.

zaghamgorsi
Jul 12, 2018 02:13pm

He has emerged a real leader, a hero, after weathering and going through travails of controlled democracy. His vote bank has increased manifold. we stand by his narrative and support him in all respect.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 12, 2018 02:17pm

Why didn't he do that when he was in power for so long in Islamabad as well as in Lahore since last 37 plus years?

FA
Jul 12, 2018 02:27pm

These people have de-valued words like "freedom" and "slavery"

Jim Manloe
Jul 12, 2018 02:41pm

Everyone knows that it is 'selection' not 'election' in Pakistan. I do not agree with N's policies but I will vote for him in retaliation to secret hands. I firmly agree with Nawaz that if Pakistan has to move forward, it needs to break those secret hands.

Umar Makhdumi
Jul 12, 2018 02:44pm

A brave and bold decision. Another Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the making.

Shah
Jul 12, 2018 02:45pm

Our first priority is to get rid of corruption and we have started with the man on top.

Asad
Jul 12, 2018 02:48pm

@BhaRAT how would "Bharat" i.e. India vote for Nawaz Sharif?

ARIF
Jul 12, 2018 02:49pm

What NS is saying needs to be done but may be he is not the right guy for it.

Sid
Jul 12, 2018 03:07pm

@BhaRAT your hero? You must be corrupt then too!

Khalid Pervez
Jul 12, 2018 03:13pm

Delusional much?

Rubina
Jul 12, 2018 03:17pm

@Saif Zulfiqar this is ONE MILLION QUESTION to which the poor man has no answer. that is why he is deviating from the topic

Khalid Pervez
Jul 12, 2018 03:17pm

@Dasti why? Support a convicted criminal?

Hwsidd
Jul 12, 2018 03:18pm

The Indians are all concerned about Nawaz shareef...we should make him the PM of Hindustan!

Rubina
Jul 12, 2018 03:19pm

@Peace loversp where was this courage when he enjoyed 3 tenures as a prime minister. Its just a case of 'Grapes are Sour'

WARRIs
Jul 12, 2018 03:20pm

Pakistani nation is very quickly getting fed with words such as “certain people, hidden hand, those people”!!! If Nawaz has any courage he should name those people/person in open!!

Saad Khan
Jul 12, 2018 03:22pm

He and Maryam deserve Muchh Jail.

Akhtar
Jul 12, 2018 04:01pm

Nawaz you are a convicted criminal and you are in no position to do anything anymore.

Haneef
Jul 12, 2018 04:08pm

@BhaRAT I am sorry to say. But what a hero.!!! Theif as hero.????

Pakistani
Jul 12, 2018 04:23pm

@Asad

Yes he is showing great courage to retain the money he stole from Pakistan.

If only he had the same courage dealing with poverty, illiteracy etc

Nia
Jul 12, 2018 04:28pm

It’s high time somebody has to tackle it. I might not be with you on other matters but on this one 100% behind you

Faisal
Jul 12, 2018 04:31pm

What a joke!

Kunal, Gurgaon
Jul 12, 2018 04:32pm

The bitter truth: Only Nawaz Sharif can improve relations with India. Only improving relations with India can save Pakistan from its present mess. Take your call.

Arfeen Khan
Jul 12, 2018 04:39pm

It is still being impossible for Nawaz Sharif to digest that he has been convicted for his crimes. He thinks that Panama leak is also a scheme of state above the state.

He and his family still don't understand that there is a new generation of voters who are under the age of 25 years and very well versatile in using internet technology that enables them to read, and watch and listen news from around the world. And, understand that Panama Leaks is a independently released against corruption.

jamshaid Haq
Jul 12, 2018 04:42pm

stop this drama, you are convict .. go to jail

Zia
Jul 12, 2018 05:02pm

Just tell people how did you get all this money and how did you transfer it to buy all properties abroad, who and how the same agencies helped you to win elections after elections and people will stand by you. If you have a vision , courage and honesty then Pakistan will support you.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A perfect election

A perfect election

I.A. Rehman
Gen Zia’s followers have superseded him by developing a model that could be offered to the world as the ‘ideal’ poll.

Editorial

July 12, 2018

Questionable ECP move

THE contrast could not be more stark, and worrying, from a democratic perspective. The Election Commission of...
July 12, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

FOR the justice system to appear credible, it must punish all those who are found guilty, including the high and...
July 11, 2018

Back to the IMF

THERE is growing awareness that Pakistan is firmly on the road back to the IMF for an emergency loan as the...
Updated July 11, 2018

PTI manifesto

THE PTI manifesto for election 2018, much like the rallying refrain of the party leader these days, is loudly ...
July 11, 2018

‘Spiritual combat power’

A NEW category of officers has been introduced in the Pakistan Navy. According to an official statement issued on ...