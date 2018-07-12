DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump elevates Hale to achieve his Afghan goals

Anwar IqbalUpdated July 12, 2018

Email


DAVID Hale
DAVID Hale

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, who wants Pakistan to support his Afghan policy, is elevating his Islamabad envoy to a position that will give the diplomat a greater say in implementing his strategy for South Asia.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump nominated US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale to be the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the White House announced. It’s the third ranking position in the Department of State after the Secretary of State and the Deputy Secretary. It is also the highest rank for a member of the foreign service.

Mr Hale, the US ambassador in Pakistan since 2015, is known in Washington’s political circles as a diplomat who strongly supports normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan.

Improvement in India-Pakistan ties is also a key component of the Trump administration’s South Asia strategy, which was annou­nced in August. The Trump administration wants both India and Pakistan to help create a situation in Afgha­nistan that would allow Washington to withdraw its troops without risking the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government.

Diplomat is known in Washington’s political circles as one who supports normalisation of India-Pakistan ties

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced in Kabul that the US was “counting on all the actors in the region” to support its efforts to hold fair and free elections in Afghanistan later this year.

“The Pakist­anis, too, need to understand that we need to have a set of elections [in Afghanistan] that do not have violence,” he said. “We’re counting on all the actors in the region to support this process.”

But policy makers in Washington believe that there could be no peace in Afghanistan unless both India and Pakistan support the effort and they cannot be on the same page until relations between South Asia’s two nuclear neighbours improve.

Apparently, the Trump administration believes that Mr Hale, who has built a network of support in Islamabad, can be useful in achieving this target.

If confirmed by the United States Senate, Mr Hale would replace Thomas A. Shannon who retired on June 4. He has also served in Tunisia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Nations.

In Washington, Mr Hale served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel, Egypt and the Levant; director for Israel-Palestinian Affairs and executive assistant to former Secretary of State Madeline Albright.

He speaks Arabic, is a graduate of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and a native of New Jersey.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Gary
Jul 12, 2018 08:49am

Hale is very close to the Jewish lobby.

User
Jul 12, 2018 09:02am

Good move

Mianwali
Jul 12, 2018 09:13am

Sensible choice

Umar Makhdumi
Jul 12, 2018 10:50am

Hopefully the relationship between the US and Pakistan will be on a positive trajectory after this elevation of Mr. David Hale. It is high time the relationship between India and Pakistan should be as normal as currently exists between US and Canada, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Urooj
Jul 12, 2018 11:36am

@Gary so what?

Feroz
Jul 12, 2018 01:09pm

Nothing new can emerge from appointing another person to a post which the earlier person could not achieve. Change in policy rather than person may bring better results.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A perfect election

A perfect election

I.A. Rehman
Gen Zia’s followers have superseded him by developing a model that could be offered to the world as the ‘ideal’ poll.

Editorial

July 12, 2018

Questionable ECP move

THE contrast could not be more stark, and worrying, from a democratic perspective. The Election Commission of...
July 12, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

FOR the justice system to appear credible, it must punish all those who are found guilty, including the high and...
July 11, 2018

Back to the IMF

THERE is growing awareness that Pakistan is firmly on the road back to the IMF for an emergency loan as the...
Updated July 11, 2018

PTI manifesto

THE PTI manifesto for election 2018, much like the rallying refrain of the party leader these days, is loudly ...
July 11, 2018

‘Spiritual combat power’

A NEW category of officers has been introduced in the Pakistan Navy. According to an official statement issued on ...