Trade gap hits record $37.7bn
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to an all-time high of $37.7 billion in the outgoing fiscal year, contributing to the rising current account deficit of the country.
The deficit soared almost 16 per cent during the 2017-18, posing a serious challenge for the government to control the menace of rising current account deficit, according to official figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Data show that the import bill recorded a rise of over 15pc to $60.89bn in 2017-18 from $52.91bn over last year. Similarly, on a monthly basis, the import bill recorded a growth of 26.2pc to $5.69bn from $4.5bn over the corresponding month of last year.
It rose to $3.8bn in June, a 46pc year-on-year increase. Import growth refuses to decelerate even as exports regain lost ground. The rising trade deficit had been one of the most serious challenges for the PML-N government in the last year of its five-year term completed on May 31. The only official explanation offered for the rising import bill was high oil prices and increased volume of import of fuels and machinery (especially those imported for China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects to overcome the energy deficit. The import bill is growing due to an increase in the arrival of capital goods, petroleum products and food products.
In June exports proceeds also showed negative growth falling to $1.88bn from $1.9bn over the corresponding month of last year, shrinking by 1pc. The shrinkage is the first after a string of months that saw exports recovering lost ground since early 2017. Exports continued to post figures over $2bn for the third consecutive month since March. May witnessed an increase of 32pc year-on-year compared to the same month last year.
In rupee terms, the export proceeds posted a growth of 12.3pc in June over the last year.
The overall exports in FY18 have reached $23.2bn, which is almost 13.74pc higher than the annual figures of 2016-17. When the PML-N came to power in 2013, the country’s export proceeds had already touched $25bn but since then have been steadily on decline when they hit their lowest level of $19bn.
The rise in exports is a result of improvement in energy supply, partial releasing of refunds and cash subsidies under the Prime Minister Export Package, in addition to a rebound in key international markets. The PML-N government had also imposed additional regulatory duties on luxury items besides restrictions on imports of certain goods to curtail flows of imports.
In 2016-17, the trade deficit rose to $32.58bn, representing annual growth of 37pc. When the PML-N government came to power in 2013, the country’s annual trade deficit stood at $20.44bn but has been continuously on the rise since then.
Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2018
The solution is simple. Put a ban on unnecessary items we import that add no value to our society. The list of such items is long.
Corruption and bad governance and lake of economic planning on the part of our government is the result of this situation.
It is due to corrupt politicians and bureaucrats only.
This is insane. Who is responsible?
What else can you expect.When you fully lean on someone for everything,you loose your spine to stand straight
Imported burgers, imported cars, lavish expense on wedding using imported stuff and most shamefully imported water; do we really expect any other outcome
@Radar Blip Why blame politicians alone for trade deficit? Granted that corruption is serious issue that sucking out lifeblood of the country, but for the trade gap consumption habits of average Pakistani should get a major blame. Buy only Pakistan made items. Put higher import duties.
One of the worlds biggest markets at your door step yet you wonder why?
Results of game changer CPEC now clearly visible. Oil and food imports rising is common just because every year more population is added to an already over populous country like Pakistan. But it's CPEC unnecessary machinery imports which in next 5 to 10 going to be scrap. Did we really needed CPEC from borrowed money. Sit and think before we Pakistanis sink forever.
@Zarrar Protectionism and socialism do not work.They cost jobs and make people move their business.The government should increase the tax net, develop alternative energy sources and create a business climate to attract FDI and local industrialists to create jobs.
Will full function of CPEC make the situation from trade deficit to trade EXCESS?
Please note: "When the PML-N came to power in 2013, the country’s export proceeds had already touched $25bn but since then have been steadily on decline when they hit their lowest level of $19bn." A slap on the face of those who claim that PML-N was doing good for the country! International petroleum prices were the lowest during PML-N rule. They could have used it towards the benefit of the country yet mismanaged and ill planned. Waste of resources on useless construction. The upcoming government will have to face massive challenges to bring back from the brink of disaster that the PML-N government has led Pakistan into.
Oil prices were all time low during this government due to oil crisis.
Result of PPP and PML-N policies. Just talk and no real big ticket industrial projects.
and our neighbour became world's 6th economy before France.
To all those proposing a cut in imports... you are missing the point. Most imported items (other than oil and gas which cannot be reduced either way) are under declared or wrongly categorized and thus evade duties. Instead of cutting imports... How about cracking down on this and let the duty rates stay the same. To people not familiar with the scale of evasion, you would be astounded by hearing the scale. Perhaps some investigative journalism is also required to create awareness
this is concerning...too much war and not good relationships with neighbours, industries can never blossom.
Only solution:Imports from China will not be treated as imports but produced within Pakistan.
So we buy 60 billion dollar worth and sell 19 billion dollar worth get in donald trump he will sorr it out
Because major portion of our import bill goes to petroleum import, therefore we should introduce Tonga system in our cities for transportation.
@Zarrar - "The solution is simple. Put a ban on unnecessary items we import that add no value to our society. The list of such items is long."
Putting such bans leads to black markets.
And we have NS and Ishaq Dar to thank for these dire straits.
Unfortunately we are unable to see any concrete & comprehensive action plan for addressing the deficit. We are yet to see the detailed breakup of the 'unnecessary' imports which are inflating the deficit gap.