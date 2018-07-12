Zardari rejects money laundering allegations, condemns the 'torture' of Lawai
PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari was put in the hot seat on Wednesday evening during an interview with Dunya News, in which he outright rejected allegations that he had illegally channelled funds through benami accounts in connivance with the CEO of major banks.
Seven individuals, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, were reported by investigators to be involved in using certain bank accounts for suspicious transactions totalling Rs35 billion.
The Supreme Court had ordered the Interior Ministry to place the names of all suspected beneficiaries ─ including Zardari and Talpur ─ and accused persons identified in the case on the Exit Control List, "so that they may not leave the country until the investigation in the matter is concluded or till further orders passed by this court".
Referring to the op-ed penned by Zahid Hussain which was featured in Dawn on Wednesday, the host asked Zardari what he thought of the "plot which is being drawn around him". To this, Zardari replied by saying: "Nothing happens in a vacuum. There is something in the works, hidden behind a veil."
He said of the notice issued by the SC summoning him and his sister Faryal: "The notice we have received is that for Rs15 million. The drums that are being beaten are for Rs35 billion."
The PPP co-chairman said that he "will see what happens" as he has faced many such cases before. "It does not matter if our opponents make such a move," he said, appearing unfazed.
Zardari, however expressed his displeasure at his close aide Hussain Lawai being taken into FIA custody and in his words "tortured".
"He is an 80-year-old man, a respectful banker. He was picked up and tortured. We condemn this," he said.
When asked whether this was actually true, he replied in the affirmative: "Yes, he has been tortured."
Responding to the allegations that he faces, he said: "Yes I outright reject these allegations. I am not denying that I have no relationship. Their sugar mills are located very close to my lands. My clerk and their clerk might have some give and take [arrangement] going on."
The PPP supremo was then asked to explain the legality of the summons he has been issued in light of the fact that he won't be appearing in court tomorrow. He responded by saying, "When the Supreme Court orders you to be there, that means your representative should be there."
Responding to the host's remark about a narrative being built which makes it seem that he is avoiding appearing before the court, Zardari said: "The narrative can be built in any way."
He was then asked to comment on the "language that is developing" when the use of terms such as "judicial martial law", "creeping coup" and "farishton ki amad" is on the rise, especially with the verdict against Nawaz Sharif, and how he sees the situation that he is facing.
"What makes you think he has been taken care of?" Zardari responded, referring to the PML-N supreme leader.
He went on to say: "The time for accountability is before or after the elections."
The PPP leader denied any possibility of his party boycotting the elections. "Any political force which gives another a chance to storm in would be making a mistake. A boycott is not the solution, participation is."
He also said that if the PPP talks to anyone "it will be on a paper diagram... you give me this I'll give you that... we will not show anyone any democratic goodwill."
Sir, you should be very worried. We are talking about 300,000,000 Million US Dollars theft. Just think about how you are going to wriggle out of this one?. Your days of bribes, commission and corruption are OVER sir.
Every corrupt 'rejects' it all. Nothing different here!
Please prove yourself clean. People perceive you money laundrer and more than NS actually.
You are next Zaradri - keep up Pakistan
The elite all try to play the same tricks. They are not guilty. The people of Pakistan's representatives are guilty. But there is hard evidence against Zardari and the government will get it.
All transactions which are murky, blurred, bleak or doubtful will be investigated, if found incorrect, the respondents will get honorable acquittal with monetary compensation. but if proved otherwise then the accused be ready to chose Adiala or Mach jail.
Everyone a possible suspect usually denies charges. Nawaz Shreeif did too. We know Asif Zardari very well. In a few days truth will come out. Out NAB cannot be outright wrong to accuse Zardari. There has to be truth and facts behind this issue. So, let's wait and see.
I don't like him personally nor am I a supporter of PPP, but this country seriously needs leaders like him who take a bold stand against all forces trying to undermine democracy.
Nothing is in the works, only the corruption that you are involved in along with your sister and son and you now you will pay for it.
Lets get him and set this country's course in the right direction!
Arrogance by Zardari and flattering by host.
You are partly right, Mr. Zardari.
And partly wrong, naturally.
Zardari, give all the looted money back to Government then ask for forgiveness.
The other corrupt politician in Pakistan.
whatever he says now.
his time is up
Dear Mr. Zardari - Just hold on. The courts will institute a fact-finding investigation and the real facts will be found in this case. Once the judicial process is complete, then you will have no reason and excuses to hide the facts I hope Pakistan will become a clean slate once all the corrupts are unearthed. Long Live Pakistans judiciary and Long Live Pakistan.
Time is up Zardari; it is your turn next. Get ready
Days of paying people off, are long gone.
He needs to talk straight. He is very vague in his answers.
Lawai is likely to have been put under intense pressure to give up his boss.
PPP and it's leadership are symbol of democracy in this country , surprisingly the nation has not yet has defined what is corruption and who is not corrupt in our political set up
Whenever these politicians are question for any wrong doing they instead of claiming innocent resorted to hue and cry and call it conspiracy. If they are innocent they dont have to worry but since they are corrupt that is why they uses they political stature to divert they real issue into some other case.
My friend your time is up. The State of Pakistan will all leave you behind, thats they way it is .Have a good night sleep.
there is another special room in adiala.
people will forget NS and his corruption once AAZ Pandora box will open. FIA should take his remand before election. he is scared ....very scared
Another corrupt politician facing the music. Let us hope the state organs are able to wipe out corruption from Pakistan.
Time to stop talking and start proving in a court of law that no corruption was done, otherwise Jail will be the destiny of all corrupt.
Nobody trust a single word of Zardari. His room in Adiala jail should be reserved.
sorry AAZ but we don't belive you and we want our money back ASAP
Liar ! when IK comes to power you are gonna be toast.
So we should believe you, absolutely NOT.
He is right, he was not afraid of going to jail before and he wouldn't run away now. He spent 12 years in jail without a single conviction. Let the free and fair trial begin!
Anyone believing Zardari, Nawaz & Shabaz Sharif, Alfat Hussain, Achakzai and Asfandyar will bring us into the modern 21st century developed world should get professional help or should travel the mature democracies of the world to understand what a democratic system really mean.
Have ever corrupt politicians of PML-N, PPP and their appointed cronies accepted their crimes?