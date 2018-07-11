DAWN.COM

Returning to fulfil my promise to honour the vote, Nawaz says

Dawn.comUpdated July 11, 2018

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif addresses a press conference in London alongside his daughter Maryam Nawaz. — DawnNewsTV
Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif addresses a press conference in London alongside his daughter Maryam Nawaz. — DawnNewsTV

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday — two days before he is scheduled to land at Lahore — said that he is returning to Pakistan from London to fulfil his pledge to "honour the vote".

Addressing a party conference in London with his daughter Maryam by his side, Sharif said he has decided to return to the country "despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes".

"Is there any Pakistani who has had three generations of his family go through an accountability process only to find out that no corruption was ever done?" he asked during the presser that was broadcast live on Facebook.

Read: Nawaz, Maryam to be arrested at Lahore airport

Sharif also criticised the court's decision to sentence his daughter to a seven-year term in jail, saying those who did so "did not even remember in their hate what stature daughters have in Pakistan".

"These people have not handed a prison sentence to my daughter: they have sentenced every daughter of this nation," he said amidst chants of "Wazir-i-azam [prime minister] Nawaz Sharif!"

Sharif claimed that the accountability judge who heard the Avenfield reference had conceded that no evidence of corrupt practices was found against him.

"When they could not find anything for a year, they looked for the iqama, and said that I did not take an imaginary salary from my son," he alleged, adding that he was sentenced in the corruption reference even though no corruption was proven against him.

"The problem here is that they have found two different standards of justice — one standard is for me, the other is for the ladlas [favourites]."

"Ask those who are rejoicing at the news of me being sent to Adiala [jail]: how was a person whose name never appeared in the Panama leaks sent to prison [in that case]?"

He also repeated a past criticism of the Supreme Court-sanctioned joint investigation team (JIT) which investigated the Panamagate case, asking whether such a JIT had ever been formed in which representatives of military intelligence agencies were allegedly included on the basis of personal recommendations. "Have these things been done through secret WhatsApp calls ever before?" he asked.

He asked: "Who in Pakistan's history has ever returned to the country after hearing that they have been sentenced to 11 years rigorous imprisonment?"

"Is there any daughter in the country's history who has come back after being sentenced for eight years?" he asked, referencing Maryam's current ordeal.

Analysis: The verdict, the voters, and the two PML-N versions

"Throw Nawaz Sharif in prison for life. Send him to the gallows. But answer these questions. The people of Pakistan will demand the answer to these questions now and will not rest until they are answered.

"By putting me in jail, will you also imprison these questions that I ask. Will these questions go to jail too?"

'Nothing can stop me'

Without naming anyone in particular, Sharif asked: "We have been put on the [Financial Action Task Force's] grey list again. Is this your success, that you brought Pakistan back into the grey list?"

Sharif claimed that the country's industry had been adversely affected by the political upheaval over the last year. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor and many other projects have been halted and the rupee is constantly weakening (against the dollar), he alleged. He complained that the PML-N government's efforts over the past five years had been jeopardised.

"My heart is wounded [at this current state of affairs]," he said. "Our green passport cannot be given the due respect until we are rid of these illnesses."

"Have mercy on Pakistan and stop [playing] these games. Don't punish the nation and the country."

Sharif said the circumstances have forced him to raise the 'honour the vote' flag, and "step into the battlefield".

He said while this mission was difficult and trying, "I owe it to the nation that me the prime minister thrice."

"No force, oppression, imprisonment, jail... nothing will stop me."

Sharif then questioned why no prime minister in the country's history has been able to complete their five-year term. "Were they all Nawaz Sharifs?" he asked.

The former prime minister said the forthcoming elections are a referendum, and urged the public to "come out of their homes like lions" to vote.

"Don't let any rigging or threat stop you. No power can keep us away from each other," he said, addressing his voters.

Sharif said he is leaving behind his ill wife in London and holding his daughter's hand while going to jail will not be easy but that "freedom, respect and prosperity are never served on a plate."

He urged the country's women to step out of their homes and join Maryam ahead of the elections.

"Shahbaz Sharif will come like a commander with a caravan and will resonate our chant," he said, adding that all of their opponents and "those who operate on others' commands" will have to face defeat.

Sharif said he and Maryam will hear the "judgement" from jail on July 25, referring to the nationwide poll results. "The verdict will break the bars of the prison," he added.

'His crime is that he exercised civilian authority'

Maryam in her address said the decision to return to the country "is the most difficult decision [they] have had to make" because of her mother's critical condition.

Kulsoom Nawaz is currently on a respirator, she said, adding: "We don't know when we will be able to see her again."

Maryam said her father had made up his mind to return to the country if the verdict came against him, but that he was double-minded about her own return.

"But I told him lest the claim is raised that: 'You came but not your daughter'," she said.

Maryam said she asked Sharif to think of her as "the nation's daughter" who like others wants to see democracy bloom.

"I am just regretful over the fact that this show that they put on of accountability was set up under the guise of revenge. I am sorrowed that our institutions suffered as a result."

She said their opponents have become tired with all of Sharifs' court hearings but the verdict that was issued was that "no corruption, wrongdoing, dishonesty or misuse of power could be proven against Nawaz Sharif."

If corruption is not Sharif's crime, Maryam said, "then his crime is that he exercised the civilian authority granted to him. And for that he was made an example of."

Speaking of the "century" that they've scored by way of court hearings, she said that she told Sharif: "We crossed that sea of fire... our decisions now should not reflect an ounce of weakness."

She said the accountability court's verdict was not an unexpected decision for her.

"It was my duty as his daughter to stand by him; but as a Pakistani I wanted to see my nation free from the shackles of oppression [and] an atmosphere of suffocation," she said.

"I am proud that PML-N is the sole platform for democracy and I became a part of this struggle."

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Ch Saghir
Jul 11, 2018 07:54pm

You are not coming back for voters, You are coming back because you are not getting approved for political asylum and nobody is willing to provide safe heaven for you like they did to Altaf Hussain

Orakzai.
Jul 11, 2018 07:58pm

You have to come, if not you will be brought through Interpol, you cannot hide anywhere in the world.

Ahmed
Jul 11, 2018 08:00pm

Say what you want but NS is the only person standing up for civilian supremacy. I support him in his struggle for real democracy in Pakistan.

MONIER
Jul 11, 2018 08:02pm

"Honor of the vote" but no "Honor of the Law". Nawaz is now mixed up and baffled looking for words. He forgets that the "law" comes first and then the "vote".

Fahad Arshad
Jul 11, 2018 08:05pm

Assets more than income is corruption

Qalamkar
Jul 11, 2018 08:07pm

Welcome! The nation is eager to see you behind bars

eyewitness
Jul 11, 2018 08:09pm

Dear NS, you are returning because you cannot appeal after 10 days so do not really have any other choice. Stop making fool out of Pakistani public no one is buying these illogical hypocritical statements.

Will wait and see how SC handles the appeal process, Pakistan will have 3rd Eid in 2018 when inshaAllah you will be behind the bars for 10 years along with your good for nothing daughter

Ahsan Gul
Jul 11, 2018 08:09pm

NAwaz Shrief you guys have desecrated and abused the “Honor” of the vote. No one else in Pakistan history destroyed citizens’s confidence in our voting process as you did! We the public elected you to be our PM to safeguard and run our country BUT what did you do? You corrupted our institutions, you corrupted and dishonored our voting processes, you bought overseas properties with stolen Pak money. Now, what type of person you are, Nawaz Sharif?

Anti-Corruption
Jul 11, 2018 08:11pm

"These people have not given a prison sentence to my daughter, they have given the sentence to every daughter of this nation."

If my daughter commits crimes like yours, she deserves the same sentence too.

And you are coming back only because it would be a political suicide if you don't. Your coming back has nothing to do with Pakistani nation.

Salman
Jul 11, 2018 08:12pm

If Nawaz has bothered to read the judgement, he would have realised that clause 9-a-v is under the heading of Corruption and corrupt practices. That’s like saying if I have been fined for overspeeding I haven’t been charged for breaking the law.

Salman
Jul 11, 2018 08:13pm

No sir, the problem here is that you failed to provide a money trail - which you said in Parliament that you will provide at the appropriate forum

Adi
Jul 11, 2018 08:14pm

Good step to return,

Salman
Jul 11, 2018 08:14pm

How does Nawaz going to jail for a crime honour the vote? I don’t get it

pakistan deserves better
Jul 11, 2018 08:16pm

Mr Sharif a man who earns Rs 20000 a month cannot buy or build a house worth Rs20000000, is that so hard to understand? Your corruption might be well hidden but wealth beyond means is a clear case of corruption.

M1 Jamal
Jul 11, 2018 08:18pm

Pakistanis are getting genius and sympathy vote corner is closed.Please do at your risk.

Magnanimous approach
Jul 11, 2018 08:19pm

Respecting his current saying, on the contrary the respect of vote had been insulted and humiliated by Sharifs themselves. The moment they indulge in corruption, opening accounts in safe heaven offshores, plundering money, buying properties with unexplained money and without money trail, these malfunctions of people ruling a poor nation, and votes they got from poor, on illusionary false promises to do all things for betterment of people. But nothing happened the poor became much more poorer, this is the biggest bigotry done to people. Just like these dishonest politicians use their expertise in money laundering,they are well experience how to rig in election and gather votes,they invoke millions of rupees,to buy votes, in villages they pay a lump sum amount to head of the village or town, and that guy force the illiterate men & women to cast vote to certain contestant. This is the way they win constituencies, and jump in to rule. The votes earned by hook or crook are the most sacred

Shahan
Jul 11, 2018 08:21pm

Your daughter is corrupt and every Pakistani does not have a corrupt daughter like yours. She deserves much more than that. Do not compare her with our daughters

AMJAD KHAN
Jul 11, 2018 08:23pm

The entire nation wishes him to answer one simple question,how his entire family including him and Maryam became billionaires and where this obnoxious amount of wealth came?.You cannot fool the nation anymore.

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 11, 2018 08:24pm

You cannot fool all the people all the time.

A. Ali
Jul 11, 2018 08:24pm

NS you are going to jail for corruption and corrupt practices not for any other reason.

Don try to divert attention from core issue of your corruption where your entire family will end up in jail soon..

SHAHZ
Jul 11, 2018 08:25pm

Money trail please!

Shafi Ansari
Jul 11, 2018 08:30pm

People very well understands your decieving behaviour. Stop lying and start repenting.

Ibrhim marghoob
Jul 11, 2018 08:33pm

When you lie and dont coperate with courts this happens. So we all should be okay that you dont know where the funds came for flats but you want to point fingers at others.

Ubuntu
Jul 11, 2018 08:34pm

Nawas is 100 % correct...

saad
Jul 11, 2018 08:35pm

We are with NS... That's the way forward, We need NS for supremacy of Democracy, Supremacy of Vote & Pakistan with complete democractic freedom...

ALI khan
Jul 11, 2018 08:35pm

Why are convicts being given so much media and coverage they are criminals. Please stop giving them a platform to further incite against the state.

Aamir
Jul 11, 2018 08:35pm

A convicted criminal using politics to be fool public that he has successfully done for three decades. No more Mr Sharif. Are those four flats for which you could not justify the earnings were gifted by SC or JIT. Your game is over. Pakistan will move in right direction and you will be a part of history only.

Swat Wala
Jul 11, 2018 08:35pm

Returning to ruin and loot Pakistan again. Remember, this time, you would have access to the basics in the jail. So no potential of corruption this time! Get the facts right as your advisers might be dreaming while writing the script of your press conference in London!

Umair Karim
Jul 11, 2018 08:36pm

Sir you are coming back to keep your politics alive, this decisions of yours is also surrounded by the selfishness of your's, get back and face the music, you yourself have created this situation for your daughter.

Lubnakhan
Jul 11, 2018 08:37pm

Convicts are coming to file appeal in high court,

ahsan7979
Jul 11, 2018 08:37pm

Honor the courts decision.

ukz
Jul 11, 2018 08:39pm

Spreading disinformation among masses will bring u no good Mr. NS. Have some self respect.

ALI khan
Jul 11, 2018 08:39pm

5 years of his government and all these things he's complaining about are all caused by him and his cronies. Sadly throwing mud in the eyes of the nation is no longer possible due to media seeing everything and the people seeing though them.

baloch
Jul 11, 2018 08:42pm

Liars

Desh bandhu Chopra
Jul 11, 2018 08:43pm

Words of a valiant warrior. Let d voter decide.

Harris Mustafa
Jul 11, 2018 08:44pm

Looks like he has lost it! Delusional at best.

Muffi
Jul 11, 2018 08:45pm

Game Over! Please proceed to adaiyala. You are only coming back in hope to keep power in your family. Good luck. Now people know your family and their corruption.

Jibran
Jul 11, 2018 08:46pm

yes cant wait for you to come back so you can reap what you sow

SALMAN SHAKEEL
Jul 11, 2018 08:47pm

Why did you not provide the money trail? It would have been so much easier.

This is not a big favour to nation. Convicted criminals go through the sentence. Do not sugar coat your sentence with the "honouring the vote" slogan. In fact, submitting to rule of law due to you unexplained wealth is the actual honour of the vote.

Let the accountability process roll out across the board from here onwards.

Hayat
Jul 11, 2018 08:47pm

The voters would be honoured to have you back if you sell the Avenfield apartments and deposit the plundered wealth into the exchequer.

Vishal Gupta
Jul 11, 2018 08:50pm

At least he is not defaulter like mussarraf...he could also be flew..

Ahsan Gul
Jul 11, 2018 08:55pm

NS you will never have respect that you enjoyed before. Old saying but true, all is lost when integrity is lost.

hamza
Jul 11, 2018 08:56pm

Who cares. Why are we even reporting on him. More lies does not correct the past. He had 35 years through 3 premierships and him and his cronies did nothing but bankrupt the nation at the cost of amassing wealth for themselves. Her daughter, his brother, his son in-law and few other members of the family are equally responsible for the crimes. Naya Pakistan calls for bringing the looted money back and putting criminals behind bars.

It started with Altaf and is going to go on for a while till all the criminal elements are out rooted so that Pkaitan can prosper as a nation.

Ahmed
Jul 11, 2018 08:57pm

Please go away. You are not a king to rule forever and your daughter is not qualified amongst many deserving candidates. You fail to understand that you were to serve not loot. For the sake of Pakistan give others a chance. Terms over, it’s not for life. Good riddance!

Tino
Jul 11, 2018 08:58pm

Nawaz and his Daughter should be sent straight to jail without any drama

M Mirza
Jul 11, 2018 09:00pm

He will repent.

Asif
Jul 11, 2018 09:01pm

We love you Mian Sahib. Don’t worry, afterall, the ultimate justice will prevail. They all know that the life of this world is a deceiving enjoyment. Let them go astray.

zeeshah
Jul 11, 2018 09:02pm

Bravo!

JDSHAMI
Jul 11, 2018 09:02pm

Nawaz: U have been looting the Pakistani People for too long and its time for u to take rest in jail. U have no shame, we know it. Return the loot back to us.

M. asghar
Jul 11, 2018 09:03pm

Justice has given its verdict and he has to live with its consequences.

Brexit
Jul 11, 2018 09:04pm

Nawaz Sharif gets my vote .

k k tiwari
Jul 11, 2018 09:04pm

Brave man and his daughter unlike musharraf who is absconding

hamza
Jul 11, 2018 09:05pm

Criminal is a criminal. Laws of the land does not distinguish male from female or mother and daughters. Maryam is a criminal and should be treated like one.

batman
Jul 11, 2018 09:08pm

Brave son of soil. We welcome you back. Human history is full of injustices. Its only time which tells who was right in the end.

NACParis
Jul 11, 2018 09:09pm

He is not coming back for the sake of Pakistan but to avoid the right of appeal which would mean that either he will have to spend the full term in prison or has to to stay outside Pakistan together with his daughter

Sajid
Jul 11, 2018 09:12pm

You learn to honor our judicial system and go to jail first.

khaja
Jul 11, 2018 09:12pm

Welcome back to the land of conspiracies

Seedh A. Sharif
Jul 11, 2018 09:13pm

Why press is providing so much coverage to convicted felons? Or to the fallen felons?

Ali
Jul 11, 2018 09:14pm

Nawaz Sharif you can give nice speeches but you don't keep your words. You had promised to honour the vote when you became prime minister, three times, but you failed. Instead of lifting the nation out of poverty and suffering, you got involved in corruption. Commissions, money laundering, tax evasion, secret Panama bank accounts and lavish London properties? That was betrayal of the nation. The evidence of corruption is overwhelming and irrefutable. You must tell the "truth" and admit your crimes and the nation may forgive you, otherwise it will be the end of your political career and you would be sent to prison. No politician or his family can be above the law.

Amir Shah
Jul 11, 2018 09:15pm

Please stop lying any more, just tell the nation, how you managed to buy such expensive properties in the most sort after area of London.

PrakashG
Jul 11, 2018 09:16pm

He must be given credit for the courage to return, when a so-called strong-man is hiding away in Dubai.

Khalid Nabi
Jul 11, 2018 09:16pm

Please Mr. Prime Minister, ask your sons to accompany you.

Asad
Jul 11, 2018 09:19pm

Brave guy

Ali Uzair
Jul 11, 2018 09:20pm

Bravo!!

AA
Jul 11, 2018 09:20pm

you have no choice,

Umardaud
Jul 11, 2018 09:24pm

Democracy zindabad

sfomann
Jul 11, 2018 09:24pm

We the people of Pakistan want you and your family in Jail, immediately and for as long as possible. No Mercy. You have looted Pakistan for 30 years and will do it again if you get another chance.

khan idris
Jul 11, 2018 09:28pm

crocodile tears.

Zx
Jul 11, 2018 09:28pm

Denial n delusional.

Bill
Jul 11, 2018 09:29pm

Honor the vote. This means his last hope is being pardoned by a PML-N prime minister.

Alba
Jul 11, 2018 09:32pm

"Is there any Pakistani who has had three generations of his family go through an accountability process only to find out that no corruption was ever done?" _ No. Because corruption was done.

Usman
Jul 11, 2018 09:33pm

They (the politicians) think that they are above the law, every day thousands of women in Pakistan go through hell but Mr. Nawaz Sharif has nothing to say, her daughter is sentenced to jail for corruption and he is speaking out about it. Shame on you Mr. Nawaz you are a disgrace to this nation.

Uza Syed
Jul 11, 2018 09:33pm

Your three generations and accountability! Only if the first one was taken to task, there would never be any need for this and you it. All three generations passed their criminality to the next one without any checks.

Sheikh Sa'adi
Jul 11, 2018 09:42pm

CJP Sahib,

Brave Commando is still absconding.Any Suo Motu for extradition??

Sid
Jul 11, 2018 09:45pm

NS you should be ashamed of yourself - your daughter will be going to prison because of you...

If you have any shame left admit your wrongdoings and repent.

saber
Jul 11, 2018 09:49pm

Nawaz never believed in court system. Making fun of judicial system.

Arshad patel
Jul 11, 2018 09:49pm

Though your political future is over, yet you've made a right decision returning to Pakistan.

Ali
Jul 11, 2018 09:52pm

My man you don’t have any other option.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 11, 2018 09:54pm

Nawaz and daughter along with other family member are now convicted criminals by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. These goons have no shame. It's game over the law wants you behind bars and Nawaz's kids have red warrants against them, they are absconders. Stop lying to the nation and go to jail.

Bilal
Jul 11, 2018 09:56pm

A bold man and an even bolder daughter indeed

Syed Anjum Ali
Jul 11, 2018 09:56pm

A sad day for Pakistan and a very big set back to democracy . The forces of evil here seem to have once again set us back many decades . Yet another elected PM is going to jail on trumped up charges without any substance. Yet another dark night is descending on the nation.

Farah (New York, USA)
Jul 11, 2018 09:57pm

You're not returning for the vote...you're returning to save your looted money.

Zafar Khan
Jul 11, 2018 09:59pm

You are our brave leader

PAKISTANI AMERICAN
Jul 11, 2018 09:59pm

Ask this man who always talks about "Honor the Vote", Does he know how to Honor the Voter?????

He has been cheating the voters, by befooling them, depriving them of clean water, schools, health care and basic needs of life like power to light their homes.

Truth is truth
Jul 11, 2018 10:00pm

He talks like a roaring lion. Yes, there are always obstacles and temporary setbacks even failures before real success is achieved. Faith and struggles are the requisites of a brave person. Obviously, success will not be achieved within a year or two. It will certainly take its own time.

Saeen
Jul 11, 2018 10:02pm

Nawaz Sharif has lost the opportunity, but Chowkidar must be contained.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 11, 2018 10:04pm

Convicted father and daughter are going back home to serve their 10 and 7 years jails sentences!

sami
Jul 11, 2018 10:04pm

He is such a liar! He knows he has only a week to appeal against the decision given by Anti corruption court and that has to be done in person by law.

Concerned 1
Jul 11, 2018 10:05pm

We r with u prime minister nawaz shareef

PAKISTANI AMERICAN
Jul 11, 2018 10:06pm

He is befooling his voters. The Avenfield case was to ask the accused (NS) how did he get the money to buy this expensive apartments? He failed to provide the source of money. The law allows the court to believe that if a Public Office holder fails to explain the source of money then he is considered wrong doer. similar law is in force in Britain as well.

ROCKY
Jul 11, 2018 10:06pm

Nawaz is braveman..not coward like musharaff!! He respects pak!

Concerned 1
Jul 11, 2018 10:06pm

Everybody knows how things work in pak The so called justice has biases from forever

Napier Mole
Jul 11, 2018 10:11pm

If only ‘they’ had the intelligence and wisdom to have the trial done in a clear and transparent manner, right from the Panama Gate trial to the lifetime disqualification is due to the current sentence, NS would not have the ability to raise the credible challenges he is making against the verdicts. If only ‘they’ had concentrated on strengthening the institutions and standing by the men who run these institutions, posterity would have supported ‘them’. Right now ‘they’ only stand accused of causing instability in Pakistan. Who then is the real villain here.

Pakman
Jul 11, 2018 10:13pm

Showing the money trail is the honour voters are waiting for.

Anonymous
Jul 11, 2018 10:13pm

Although I think you could have done a lot of things a lot differently, I believe in you and I am with you....

Woho
Jul 11, 2018 10:17pm

We would like to see that day when the looted money of the common man returned and the thieves that stole it behind bars.

BhaRAT
Jul 11, 2018 10:21pm

You didn’t even uttered a word when you were in power against the so called “hidden hands” hence it’s proven that it’s nothing but made up story by you and your party to divert the public attention from your own wrong doings

Abdullah
Jul 11, 2018 10:23pm

Brave father and daughter... Maryam will become a national leader after that. No doubt

Hasnain Haque
Jul 11, 2018 10:27pm

You are coming to Pakistan otherwise you can’t appeal, take part in election and will loose your properties, that is the reason you are coming to Pakistan. Please don’t fool the poor illiterate people of Pakistan whom you rob and then ask them to sacrifice their lives for you.

Hasnain Haque
Jul 11, 2018 10:28pm

Why aren’t all your children and grand children also coming out on streets to save you.

Vikas
Jul 11, 2018 10:32pm

Not a great idea coming back I think. And he is not going to come at the last minute.

Shahzad
Jul 11, 2018 10:33pm

He is criticizing his own government's failing. That's no hero but a crook and a failed PM.

A Voter
Jul 11, 2018 10:39pm

He is a true leader. Lion at heart and loves his country.

moona
Jul 11, 2018 10:42pm

Honorable man!

Shehz
Jul 11, 2018 10:45pm

Just pay the £10M fine and go live in exile in Saudi Arabia.

atta rehman
Jul 11, 2018 10:45pm

@Dr Riffat Jabeen agree only few of them

Omaer
Jul 11, 2018 10:47pm

Please bring back your sons with you as well

Salman
Jul 11, 2018 10:52pm

From the reading, it looks like Mr. Sharif was in opposition for the 5 years in center and 10 years in Punjab.

global citizen
Jul 11, 2018 10:53pm

ypu have been punished for " dishonoring" the trust that voters bestowed on you. Not once, not twice but thrice...

Waz
Jul 11, 2018 10:54pm

They are only thieves.

ahsan
Jul 11, 2018 10:59pm

Nawaz ..started as an oppurtunist, exploited religion ..but brave enough to realize his mistakes and make correct choices later.. ..Nawaz..you have come a long way。..i am a ppp supporyer but will vote for you welcome back

Reality
Jul 11, 2018 11:05pm

Return the money.

Abdul Jabbar
Jul 11, 2018 11:11pm

He still thinks that this nation is so fool.

shahji
Jul 11, 2018 11:12pm

@Ubuntu He is correct and he is responsible for this state of affairs.

Pestalab
Jul 11, 2018 11:17pm

@Sheikh Sa he did not plundered People’s money otherwise NS government would have gone after him when they were in power.

Pestalab
Jul 11, 2018 11:18pm

@Bilal Pakistan is already in trouble because of these bold people. Wonder where we would be if they were any more bolder.

Pestalab
Jul 11, 2018 11:19pm

@Zafar Khan who ran away to Saudi Arabia before.

Pestalab
Jul 11, 2018 11:20pm

@ROCKY who ran away from Musharraf to Saudia?

Jjacky
Jul 11, 2018 11:23pm

@Sheikh Sa that another CJP will take the issue .

Iqbal A. malik
Jul 11, 2018 11:25pm

He is taking a chance to make this nation fool again. I really want him to never comeback from the Adiala.

2 cents
Jul 11, 2018 11:25pm

All corruption aside, all I know is that the nawaz govt borrowed $40 billion and put Pakistan under a huge burden. Who is going to pay back all that loan? Nawaz and sons have a luxury home in London to escape to in case Pakistan defaults. His sons don't even care to call themselves Pakistani as they are British citizens. How can he then talk of being sincere to pakistan?

M Ayub
Jul 11, 2018 11:25pm

Please give the money trail that how you purchased the Avenfield and other properties in UK.

Syed
Jul 11, 2018 11:29pm

He's being punished for not taking orders from the top.

Tanweer Khan
Jul 11, 2018 11:33pm

No way they are going back to Pakistan.

zia
Jul 11, 2018 11:42pm

Brave son and daughter of Pakistan.

zia
Jul 11, 2018 11:46pm

I am senior citizen, once I cried when the great leader Ayub Khan resigned and I am in tears again after watching this press conference.

Farooq
Jul 11, 2018 11:51pm

Nawaz and his family looted and plundered our country. They need to be put in jail, forever.

Wajih
Jul 11, 2018 11:54pm

Returning just because you are cornered and no other option you have Sir.

Ahmed
Jul 11, 2018 11:58pm

Total respect to them. They are indeed the only political personalities to go through such accountability rather than hide abroad.

Benazir Bhutto fought for democracy. Now its time to fight for civilian supremacy!

Right
Jul 12, 2018 12:10am

@Saeen good one

AHAQ
Jul 12, 2018 12:11am

Honor the vote or file an appeal? I am confused as much as the rest of us here.

Usman Rashid
Jul 12, 2018 12:14am

Maryam Nawaz I salute you!! For the courage you have shown for what you believe in.

Abbas Khan
Jul 12, 2018 12:20am

You guys stay back. Dont come to Pakistan. No point in creating chaos here on the streets of Punjab. No point of serving useless jail time either.

Abdul Rehman
Jul 12, 2018 12:21am

Feels like Maryam controls it all now

Salman
Jul 12, 2018 12:24am

Before you come back, make sure you ask Hassan and hussein for the money trail. In fact, why don’t you bring them with you!

Zia
Jul 12, 2018 12:27am

You are NOT coming for People. You are coming back to secure money that you looted from poor people of Pakistan. I hope that People of Pakistan rise up, learn from their mistakes & make the right choice to select right people to lead Pakistan. Good Luck Pakistan!

Pakistan Zindabad!

Rick
Jul 12, 2018 12:30am

Please people of pakistan you are being fooled över and over again. Respect your self so others can respect you.

Umair
Jul 12, 2018 12:50am

I don't trust a word he said. He is merely coming to take advantage of sentimental public of Punjab.

Ajaya K Dutt
Jul 12, 2018 12:50am

Most Respectful salute to you. You are a hero.

This could change the way things are done in Pakistan. Wishing you and all the people of Pakistan all the best.

kaka
Jul 12, 2018 12:50am

When does ex-honorable PM pay up the fine?

Shah
Jul 12, 2018 12:56am

He is not doing us any favours. He is a convict who needs to go to jail!

ZAK
Jul 12, 2018 12:57am

Sir, you forget that you were the 'Ladla' of General Zia Ul Haq at one time. How you praised him at his funeral in 1989. The issue is not of 'democracy', it is about 'corruption' and obtaining assets abroad, way beyond ones financial means. It is a slap on all non corrupt hard working people of Pakistan, that you do not honestly disclose how you obtained those London properties. In this day and age of social media, the people are aware of many things and want a clean honest government and their leaders. and everyone is doing their best to remove corrupt leaders and wait for honest ones.

ABE
Jul 12, 2018 01:02am

@ROCKY At least Musharraf didn't rob Pakistan and then tried to lie about it to save himself from prison. The only reason NS is trying to put a brave face is because he and his children got caught lying.

See the difference?? Who's brave?

Aamir
Jul 12, 2018 01:04am

Welcome. Waiting for you SIR!

r sultan
Jul 12, 2018 01:17am

good luck to Mian sahib and Maryam. The dark unseen forces are at work and their manifestation is evident.

Ahmed
Jul 12, 2018 01:22am

Sharifs, if you truely love Pakistan, leave public life. You have had many many years to govern and results speak for themselves, the country is in chaos. You will only add more grief to the lives of ordinary citizens.

Rohail
Jul 12, 2018 01:22am

Actually you’re coming back to Pakistan because you understand the risks. You still think the establishment is in mood to negotiate with you. You still think your family can rule on poor and illiterate nation of Pakistan. You want to come to save your looted money that is conserved in other nations. With international laws already implemented, it is not easy to keep assets with laundered money anywhere in the world especially once court verdict is announced. Do you think we don’t watch news? Even IK lost, but we thank him to educate the nation and I see change is on its way. Although it may be in future but it’s in its way.

Hasan
Jul 12, 2018 01:24am

Shareef really thinks that awaam has no brain. Wake up Mr. Shareef !!

Honest question
Jul 12, 2018 01:52am

Money trail provided to court? no Contradicting accounts and testimonies? Yes Assets beyond income shown? Yes Income taxes paid on income? No

And then they ask why he was expelled...you are lucky you only got 10 years

RIZ
Jul 12, 2018 02:00am

No matter what he said what he did to Pakistan he deserves to go to jail for long period of time and has to return all stolen money.

JAMIL UK
Jul 12, 2018 02:03am

No problem, you can send your vote from behind bars!

MYRESPONSE
Jul 12, 2018 02:08am

As a Pakistani first of all learn to fulfil your promise to honour Pakistan. Vote comes next

ukasha
Jul 12, 2018 02:28am

Politics is still #1 business and 10 years of prison still is nothing compared with the monetary prospect it comes with. I think i should start watching sacred games and jump into politics.

Aftab Ahmed
Jul 12, 2018 02:46am

The day they can arrest a military general is the day we can say democracy has arrived in Pakistan, not before

Mahzur
Jul 12, 2018 02:54am

In Pakistan even corrupt people get famous and go to jail as if they have done the great job. It is illiteracy People need to be educated

Raheel
Jul 12, 2018 02:55am

Welcome to jail as you deserve it

Haneef
Jul 12, 2018 03:07am

What he forgot to tell people is that companies that appeared in Panama leak are owened by him and his family. What a joke they are trying to play with people of Pakistan.

m
Jul 12, 2018 03:10am

you had 2 years to prove the wealth you've amassed but you couldn't. your daughter created a fake document and it was caught. is there any more proof you need?

instead of asking show me proof of my guilt (which has been shown plenty of times) why don't you simply show all your wealth and how it came to you while being the PM then no one will question you!!!

Ahmed
Jul 12, 2018 03:12am

Mr. Sharif: You are doing what you should do, but only partially. You have been convicted by the country's court, so you should return to the country and be jailed and that is what you are doing which is good. However, you continue to refuse the charges of corruption against you, so you should take your case to the higher court and you can do so from your prison cell.

Having said the above, sir with due respect, I beg to state that we have had enough of you and Zardari. We want some fresh blood (that does not mean Maryam or Bilawal as they are symbols of dynastic politics).

fazal
Jul 12, 2018 03:23am

@Pakman very rightly said

Pestalab
Jul 12, 2018 03:44am

@Sheikh Sa at least Musharaf did not plunder people money and took it abroad. I am sure NS would have done something about it when he was in power if that was the case.

Pestalab
Jul 12, 2018 03:46am

@Zafar Khan the one who took refuge in Saudi Arabia.

Kamran_
Jul 12, 2018 03:52am

Love you Nawaz Sharif

Murtaza Mandviwala
Jul 12, 2018 04:09am

You are returning because the law states that if you surrender within 10 days then you have the right to appeal...otherwise you lose the right to appeal...stop fooling people even as a convict now.

Javed Arshad
Jul 12, 2018 04:12am

Misguiding relentlessly.

HA
Jul 12, 2018 04:19am

The case against you proved your corruption.

baba gee
Jul 12, 2018 04:29am

i think he will back off at the last moment..

Ob
Jul 12, 2018 04:37am

You can honour the vote by being honest and truthful. Provide the money trail. Return the looted wealth.

Yogesh
Jul 12, 2018 04:39am

According to me this is prepoll rigging by power that be in Pakistan in favour of Imran Khan and against others.

Syed Jafri
Jul 12, 2018 04:48am

A convicted criminal talking and defending himself. Well done. Going forward prepare your speeches in idayala

Erum
Jul 12, 2018 05:06am

So daughters can commit any crime in pakistan and walk away free?

murad
Jul 12, 2018 05:55am

you have been honoring the vote by looting the country for decades your excellency. We don't want this honor and we dont want you and your begotten to rule us any more.

Riaz
Jul 12, 2018 06:15am

One question coming in my mind is that what did nab or JIT do in this case? Their role was to find out the source of their income but they couldn’t find it. We want to know how did they get billions of dollars, if proven that they got kickbacks or did corruption they could be sentenced even more.

Sanity
Jul 12, 2018 06:26am

"As a Pakistani I wanted to see my nation free from the shackles of oppression [and] an atmosphere of suffocation," Maryam Nawaz said. That is why you are stealing the money of Pakistan and Pakistanis. Going to London for you is just like going to another room of your house. You hae shackled the nation in an enormous amount of foreign debt. Shame on all of you NS family!

Zia Rehman
Jul 12, 2018 06:44am

Coming back to seek another deal?

El Cid
Jul 12, 2018 06:59am

Nawaz respects the vote. He does not have to come back, Musharraf never did. But unlike Musharraf Nawaz has the courage of his convictions. He walks the talk. A brave man indeed. A man to respect.

Hwsidd
Jul 12, 2018 07:06am

I guess he is innocent cuz he says so.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 12, 2018 07:16am

Maryam Nawaz presented certified documents typed in font Calibri font. It was used to forged the documents but they didn't realize Calibri came out in 2007 and they told the court the documents is signed in 2006. Nice catch intelligence officers at Supreme Court!

That is why she is spending one addition year in jail total of 8 years for corruption and mega loot.

Amer Rao
Jul 12, 2018 07:25am

One of the corrupt political family in Pakistan.

SachBol
Jul 12, 2018 07:27am

@Ubuntu .....correct about money trail????? Alll the properties he bought in Europe and elsewhere, where that money come from?? Which is worth millions of ponds. Its your, mine and nation’s money....which he siphoned out through illegal commissions and bribes. Unless you recognize that corruption is the source of most of the evils in our country, nothing will change.

Logicaldude
Jul 12, 2018 07:28am

After all the broken promises on power, health, education, transparency, good governance, the one promises he chooses to fulfill is the one public is least interested in.

JAWED, USA
Jul 12, 2018 07:30am

He is think he can fool Pakistanis again third time. Inshallah, this would not happen. Majority of Pakistanis now woke up.

Muneer
Jul 12, 2018 07:35am

Nawaz Sharif and family has been convicted of corruption and corrupt practices through which they purchased Avenfield flats and there is no other reason . He is coming back because he is no more welcome to stay in London.

M. Saeed
Jul 12, 2018 07:38am

If what he said at London yesterday is even 10% correct, then it is a big crisis in the offing.

zubaida khan
Jul 12, 2018 07:50am

@Ubuntu Pakistan is back on the FATF because of the PMLN. They did not do anything but were waiting for the US to bail them out. Also, why did he not have a foreign minister? He kept the portfolio himself. During that time we lost all goodwill with other countries.

The devaluation should have been done earlier to bring the ruppee at par. It could have been done in stages, so that the impact would be less, but Nawaz postponed it, until it had to be devalued over 9% in one go.

He is to blame for the current state of turmoil.

naqi
Jul 12, 2018 08:00am

Cuz ur a criminal, simple as that.

Juxtice
Jul 12, 2018 08:14am

A disgraced Nawaz and family who continue to lie and still fool Pakistanis. Why is it that we can only find leaders who don’t love their motherland and want to loot and bankrupt its wealth?

Aamir
Jul 12, 2018 08:17am

A massive crowd will welcome you Sir. Keep the spirit high in difficulty times!

Babar Barlas
Jul 12, 2018 09:02am

Sharif had no choice but to return.He has to surrender.

iamrazapk
Jul 12, 2018 09:54am

Nawas is 100 % corrupt

Shiib
Jul 12, 2018 11:24am

@Shahan it is a very befitting description.,thanks...hope the entire nation realize the truth...

Bakhti
Jul 12, 2018 11:51am

As per courts of Pakistan ,Maryam is a forger and a liar. Calling yourself daughter of the nation is an insult to all the descent daughters of this nation.

