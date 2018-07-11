Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur's names placed on ECL: Interior Ministry
The Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the names of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the Supreme Court's (SC) orders.
The directives were issued to the Interior Ministry by the apex court in connection with an ongoing suo motu case concerning an investigation into fake accounts and fictitious transactions worth billions conducted through several mainstream banks. The fake accounts were allegedly used for channelling funds received through heavy bribes and kickbacks.
Seven individuals, including Zardari and Talpur, were said to be involved in using certain bank accounts for suspicious transactions totalling Rs35 billion.
The SC had ordered the Interior Ministry to place the names of all suspected beneficiaries ─ including Zardari and Talpur ─ and accused persons identified in the case on the ECL, "so that they may not leave the country until the investigation in the matter is concluded or till further orders passed by this court".
Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan confirmed today that the SC had directed the ministry to place Zardari and Talpur's names on the ECL on Monday, and that the ministry had complied with the orders.
However, earlier this week, certain sections of the media quoted ministry officials as denying these reports.
Read more: FIA probe finds Zardari Group’s link in money laundering case
A day after the SC's order for placement of the names of all those connected to the case on the ECL, the FIA constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), headed by FIA Sindh chief Munir Ahmed Shaikh, to investigate the matter. The FIA had directed the duo to appear before the team on Wednesday to record their statements and explain their position on the accounts and transactions.
However, two junior lawyers appeared before FIA authorities on behalf of Zardari and Talpur seeking more time to provide information about the transactions, and said that since they were busy campaigning for the upcoming polls, they would only be available to respond to queries after July 25.
Explore: The timing of the case against Zardari fuels conspiracy theories of election manipulation
Since 2015, the FIA has been probing suspicious transactions made through 29 ‘benami’ accounts — 16 of which were held in Summit Bank, eight in Sindh Bank and five in UBL.
Zardari's close friend and former Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Hussain Lawai, along with Summit Bank’s corporate unit head Taha Raza, have been taken into FIA custody in connection with the case.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (30)
Serves them right.
No leeway for any looters!
Put them behind bars.
Looks like Imran Khan knows the Blueprint regarding Nawaz and Zardari. Long before Judgement on Nawaz was announced, he said that Nawaz would be sent to Adiala Jail. How did know the outcome of the trial and which jail Nawaz would be imprisoned? He once also mentioned that after Nawaz, the table would turn to Zardari. Exactly that happened less than couple of weeks before the election although the money laundering investigation had been going on for three years.
System system and corrupt system ...when Ayaan Ali can leave without any trace so can Zardari...there is no net large enough to catch the big fish...let us see...i hope the previous credibility of our corrupt system has changed...i have my serious reservations...
Another Rs35 billion after plundering so much in the past. Their insatiable appetite for illicit money making never ends!
Teach all corrupts a good lesson for once and all.
Mighty has fallen? Can't believe my eyes!
Good move on part of ECL authorities to put these two and wish would have done for Nawaz Sharif sons and our corrupt finance minister DAr.
The best news for us (Sindhis) so far before elections.
It is obvious that Asif Zardari would have flown to Dubai. His son's first attempt at election kept him in the country. This time the net has closed around him. Violation of the exit control would keep him a fugitive from justice. What has happened to Nawaz Sharif has not been lost on him. His sister is helping him hold onto his ill gotten wealth holding assets in her name.
PPP will use delay tactics to gain time for some compromise. After all Zardari is well known for political maneuvering.
This is a clear example of pre-poll rigging by the authorities! It is sad to know that just before the elections these kinds cases involving the politicians pop up like mushrooms! No one dare to touch some big-mouthed favorites
Earlier Mr Asif Ali Zardari had been saying, always whenever his crony or close associate get caught, he termed it as a message. And now it remains to be seen what he term the latest action against him & his sister, a ' message' or beyond.
Very good. Time to get rich quick is over. Time to pay back is here. If innocent, prove it to the court and to people of the country. Thank you.
And they would be removed after some kind of deal or concession.
Well done honorable cj. MSN
No mercy for any criminal.
Noose getting tightened around ! Good going.....Pakistan
35 billion is a huge amount!
This time Zardari is gone for Good like Shareef !
Will this stop Zardari from using his private aircraft's and his private airfield to leave Pakistan?
Big fishes first! Then come to small fishes. We don't need to collect money for the Dams from poor people of the country, military personals or any other employee of the state or government. If we get all this black money back, we can build all the Dams we need in the country. I hope our courts keep their stand on the corruption and no powerful could influence or intimidate them by their power.
Any Pakistani helps corrupt people should be treated should be treated corrupt also. Once Pakistan clean up all corrupt people she will change for a better future. I am so happy to read the actions taken by CJ of Pakistan. I hope all Pakistani support and appreciate the courage CJ has demonstrated during his leadership as CJ of Pakistan.
New era,these corrupts must face the music,enough is enough ,stand up Pakistanis against these mafia
I hope Zardari does not get away with his crimes this time, I really hope and pray that the sind will wake up and join a just cause for a better Pakistan without these criminals.
Way to go Supreme court. These guys should be tried.
Thank you CJ! Please dont spare these people now.
It is about time, let the music play.
Zardari don't care about law or order. he is above that all
The scheme is absolutely clear. Discredit the main political parties and censorship on the media. What next is not is not difficult to guess.
A billionaire how come? Where the money came from? Answer the Courts. I can understand one can become a millionaire but billionaire that also in dollar terms, you are kidding me really? It's time to explain your grand loot. I'm a Sindhi I know what the ground realities in Sindh, it's total devastation over here my Pakistani family I'm telling you the truth. Words can't do justice how bad situation over here in interior Sindh, it's down right sad and makes a grown man cry, every aspect of social life is destroyed due to Zardari and family corruption. I mean people are drinking from animal ponds, than they get sick from it as they have no water. When they go to hospital there is nothing there just fan and few dirty drips. They mostly painfully live their lives from that point on of initial sickness. Zardari family and MQM cause political divide between brothers caste, religious or linguistic,Police used to hurt people and intimidate them if they go stray from PPPZardari.
Love you all.