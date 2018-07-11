PML-N demands caretaker CM act against 'pre-poll rigging'
The PML-N on Wednesday demanded that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi take action against the arrest of over 200 party workers form Rawalpindi and the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's scheduled arrival in the city on Friday.
In a letter authored by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the party's Central Media Committee, the party complained that over 200 of its workers were arrested from Rawalpindi on Tuesday after frivolous cases against PML-N leaders and workers were registered.
Rawalpindi Police spokesperson Imran Kazmi had earlier confirmed that around 100 PML-N workers were arrested for participating in the rally which culminated in the arrest of retired captain Safdar, as it had blocked a road and flouted other rules in the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) Code of Conduct.
The police had registered four cases against PML-N workers for their participation in the rally.
Around 26 other workers of the party were arrested yesterday for attending a breakfast hosted by a PML-N candidate, for which a road had been blocked.
A total of 105 workers were presented in different courts today as police sought judicial remand; 37 were granted bail, while PML-N leaders Abbasi and Zaibun Nisa were granted pre-arrest bail.
The letter authored by Senator Syed termed the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore a "draconian" measure which is "contrary to the spirit of democracy and free and fair elections".
The party sought a redressing of these measures, warning the chief minister that it would otherwise presume that the caretaker setup is complicit in pre-poll rigging.
Hanif Abbasi, also a party candidate from Rawalpindi, further complained that the administration was favouring his opponent Sheikh Rashid as he is losing on both National Assembly seats he is contesting on.
If PML N workers and leader help in hiding a convict (SAFDAR) then they should be arrested, it surely is against the Law to keep a convict from arrest. The problem is the mindset, it is exactly the same when PML N was in power, they think they can do anything in Punjab. Not anymore.
Look, who is talking on behalf of corrupt mafia and convicted Nawaz Sharif and his daughter - another disloyal crony with record of changing parties for personal gains! He changed a number of parties during the 15+ years for money and fame - Mushahid Hussain is not a dignified politician, based on his previous unreliable records.
No one is above the law, arrest them and put them behind bars.
Father and daughter should be airlifted from the airport directly to jail.
PML-N rumor mill on full volume.
How is arresting criminals pre poll rigging?
Mushahid are you a senator? Government is taking step to keep calm and peaceful climate at Rawalpindi and what Safdar was doing? Government did right to pick PML-N workers who broke our law and order. Same should happen when two convicts Nawaz Sharif and his daughter arrives at Lahore airport. If there are PML-N crowd at the Lahore airport then flight be diverted or these both be picked up by helicopter to Rawalpindi. Our government is responsible for the safety of our citizens you as ex senator should know.
Look who's talking?
Mushahid Hussain is master of changing parties and loyalty for personal gains, and defending corrupt mafia - his comments are biased and unreliable, based on his previous records!
Dude, do whatever you have to do......let July 25 passed! PML-N & PPP will be a history! Election 2023: You would find more PTIs factions; PTI (Imran), PTI (Qureshi), PTI (Tareen); in Sind, PTI (Mohajir) it is inevitable !!!
Is Mushahid Hussain from PML-N? Cant even keep track of these guys anymore... who will take them seriously?
Was there law and order during the Nawas Sharif regime? The government is acting to preserve order.
This shows who is actually behind the current setup
How strange it sounds when a party used to rigging bleats about rigging. Paranoia or what..
What he means is why they themselves are not getting a freehand in pre-poll rigging like they got in the last elections!
Look, who is talking and defending convicted Nawaz Sharif, a person who has changed parties and localities many times for personal gains, and has a very poor record of integrity!
Do not cross the red lines of law and remain safe the buddies of PMLN. Do not think that the country is your fiefdom and general public are your subjects. Respect for vote actually means respect the law of the nation and your responsibilities in it. Disrespecting the tenants of law means you are considering yourselves above the precepts of law and hence liable to be inviting the overwhelming power law. And the story of arrests of workers and imposition of section 144 is a precautionary measure to make the general public safe from the transgressions of your witless, uneducated and bigoted party workers. Understand this Mr. Mushahid Ullah sahib and exhort your bigwigs to respect the law of the land.
Syed Mushahid Hussain is exaggerating the facts, everything is normal in Punjab and Care Taker are doing a good job. On instructions from his boss Nawaz Sharif in London Mushahid Hussain is birthing a stirr in Punjab, and he will fail. The elections will be held timely and transparently. Well Mushahid Hussain is free to play his card.
Mr Hussain, you are asking the wrong man the right question. Mr Askari is a PTI man. He would do whatever is required to bring his own party to power.
Mushahid Hussain, the Turncoat.
This will only lead to further instability. PMLN will likely not except the results of the election and rightly so.
There is thing called obstruction of justice and I guess PMLN not aware of it
Seems PMLn doesn't like even playing field. Always love to have there own empire.
We thought you Mushahid is a man of principle and integrity but now it appears that you are nothing more than a subservient of NS.
Just follow the law and no one would be arrested. Keep in mind, times have changed. No more Model Town type actions possible. All should get used to new political environment.
Corruption is pre-poll rigging because the corruption money has an immense influence on elections.
How could people sell their bottom for cheap fame.
Demanding for own madicians
Spin doctors at it again!
I had a lot of respect for Mushahid Hussain Syed; but is continued support for a convicted politician and a would-be feudal political family at the top a non-democratic political party menas that the respect is gone....
Senator Mushahid is right, as pre-poll rigging is in full swing.
Shame on caretaker govt. They are scared of PMLN popularity. But no use of writing to CM, Hassan Askari is a PTI guy, he'll not do anything.
I think they should make Najam Sethi incharge to calm PMLN down. Does PMLN really see defeat? Why are they crying if they have been telling everyone that people are buying their slogans? It makes me wonder now!!!
We the countryman demand the arrest of other PMLN members involved in corruption and terrorism.
Was the imposition of section 144 around Dharna time or thereafter, at the will of Nawaz Sharif govt, not a draconian measure and against the spirit of democracy? Mr Syed, if you want people to keep faith in your political system and PMLN, then PMLN leadership should come out, apologise to the public for their past mistakes, and promise not to repeat them. And this includes the treatment Benazir received at the hands of PMLN government and the white lie Maryam Nawaz told millions of TV viewers about her family properties. It is not the 90s, when you could blame it all on misinterpretation of a journalist. In this digital day and age, it is best to own your mistakes and apologise sincerely if you want to move forward. Otherwise they will keep haunting you and things would only get worse with public gaining more social awareness and indeppent by the day. Let Nawaz Sharif's treatment at the hands of common Pakistanis in London should serve as an example for all.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the party's Central Media Committee, the party complained that over 200 of its workers were arrested from Rawalpindi. Senator, no political has any legal right to get by with "obstruction of justice" you and your party should have accepted.
Interim government is not supposed to be party in general national elections, however, recent steps taken specially crack down on PMLN leadership and workers and imposing of Act 144 in Lahore and whole Punjab province is alarming and creating a situation of promoting hatred in sections of public. Moreover, such steps are indications that government is biased and using it's power against major political party which ruled the country until recently.
The imposition of Section 144 in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's scheduled arrival in the city on Friday is NOT a pre-poll rigging. Instead, it is maintaining the law and order which their government badly failed in doing whilst in power!