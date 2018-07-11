DAWN.COM

Nisar Khuhro contracted 'verbal' marriage with third wife, lawyer tells SC

Haseeb BhattiJuly 11, 2018

Former Sindh Assembly speaker Nisar Khuhro contracted only a "verbal" marriage — his third — in 2007, Khuhro's lawyer informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A two-member bench of the SC, headed by the chief justice, was hearing the former PPP lawmaker's appeal against his disqualification.

Khuhro’s lawyer Farooq H. Naek claimed that Khuhro married his third wife in 2007 verbally and divorced her in 2017 — again verbally.

The CJP told Naek that the law has no place for any such verbal dealings and it is necessary to legally register a marriage. He further questioned Naek on whether Khuhro had sought permission from his first wife before marrying the third, noting that the former lawmaker could be facing another legal case if he hadn't.

Naek informed the court that Khuhro, who had been disqualified by an election tribunal, has also been accused of concealing a daughter.

"I don't think that a person will not accept his daughter in court," the CJP remarked, asking whether Khuhro was present in court. To this, Naek replied that he wasn’t present but his former wife had submitted an affidavit in court.

The CJP, citing a previous ruling of the apex court, said there was no legal standing of a verbal marriage and asked for authentic legal evidence to be brought to court for further investigation.

Naek requested the court for further time as "Khuhro is busy with the elections". The court adjourned the case with a warning to Khuhro to take matters seriously. It also asked Khuhro to present permission by his first two wives to contract a third marriage.

Khuhro's daughter, Nida, is contesting the election in her father's place from PPP on PS-11 (Larkana-II).

kabir
Jul 11, 2018 05:48pm

Khuhro should be disqualified on admitting that he had violated the law of land and did not document his third marriage how a person who remained Speaker of Law making institution i.e. Sindh Assembly should be allowed to contest election when he himself violates the law ?

Parvez
Jul 11, 2018 06:03pm

What is verbal marriage?

Uzi
Jul 11, 2018 06:06pm

How casual can a person be with marriage?! No wonder these perverted people are getting rejected by the public.

alam
Jul 11, 2018 06:20pm

His two wives will never write yes.

Life
Jul 11, 2018 06:31pm

As far as I know, a contract is legal per se either it is in writing or verbal and I wonder why every politician'ss case ends up in Court number 1.

Orakzai.
Jul 11, 2018 06:42pm

I think law was passed, anybody like to marry can do so with the permission of previous one.

pakistan deserves better
Jul 11, 2018 07:00pm

Crooks Inc.

Pro Bono Publico
Jul 11, 2018 08:19pm

In recent times I never heard of verbally contracted marriages as it is not lawful. Having said that, our politicians consider themselves above law, so no wonder if this gentleman went against the law of the land.

Miqbal rangoonwala
Jul 11, 2018 08:24pm

How honest are our corrupt peoples

sam
Jul 11, 2018 09:16pm

Can anyone define verbal marriage?

Dr Tarik
Jul 11, 2018 10:43pm

Never heard about verbal marriage. How many other people in Pakistan are involved in such marriages.

M. Saeed
Jul 12, 2018 12:00am

It is dismaying that our leaders are ever fond of multiple marriages with least care for the laws they make as lawmakers.

Jo
Jul 12, 2018 01:29am

Amazing politicians are even creating own rules to satisfy their needs

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 12, 2018 02:30am

What a grave and great tragedy?

Shujaat Khan
Jul 12, 2018 07:45am

These people have no shame.

M. Saeed
Jul 12, 2018 07:47am

Verbal marriage is no longer legal. A lawmaker should know it much before others.

Ghulam Ali Shaikh
Jul 12, 2018 09:07am

This is another fault of Mr Khuro, if the law maker, talks like this, how verbally married ad verbally divorced ? all is questionable, court requested safe guard this divorced woman, how these corrupt politicia eating Karachi and Sindh.

