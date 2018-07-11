Zardari’s turn to face accountability: Imran

SHANGLA/BUNER: PTI chief Imran Khan has accused PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz of looting the taxpayers’ money and said the Sharifs had committed Rs300 billion corruption.

“Nawaz Sharif failed to produce a single document in the court to prove innocence in the Avenfield properties corruption reference. He and his daughter Maryam Nawaz even tried in vain to cheat the court by producing fake documents and telling lies,” he told a public meeting in Bisham area of Shangla district on Tuesday in connection with the party’s election campaign.

He also addressed a public meeting in Swari area of Buner district.

PTI candidates Shaukat Yousafzai in PK-23, Waqar Ahmed Khan in NA-10 and Abdul Mula in PK-24 were present on the occasion.

Accuses Sharifs of Rs300bn corruption

The PTI chief said he was encouraged to see the workers’ enthusiasm and passion in the scorching heat.

He said it was ironic that Nawaz and his daughter wanted to return from London to a hero’s welcome after corruption conviction as if they’d won the Cricket World Cup.

Mr Imran said nations were destroyed when they lost moral values and sent robbers to assemblies instead of prisons.

He said after Nawaz, it was PPP leader Asif Zardari’s turn to face accountability for corruption and corrupt practices. “There are money laundering cases against Asif Zardari, who will also be held accountable,” he said.

The PTI chief criticised Maulana Fazlur Rehman for siding with every ruling party saying the JUI-F leader had to cling to power for own survival.

“Maulana (Fazl) join hands with every ruler as he knows that he can’t survive without government,” he said. Mr Imran said after coming to power, the PTI would ensure protection of coalminers and their rights.

He said Shangla produced 72 megawatts power but ironically, its residents were neglected. “Our government will provide four megawatts electricity to Shangla at cheap rate,” he said.

The PTI chief said after becoming the prime minister, he would recover the country’s all money looted by previous rulers before depositing it in exchequer for use on the people’s development.

He criticised ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan accusing him and his party leaders of committing massive corruption.

Mr Imran asked the people to vote for his nominees to help him become the prime minister for the country’s development.

He said after taking oath as the prime minister, he would prioritise the supply of natural gas to Buner, while mega development projects would be launched in Buner.

PTI Malakand division president Mehmood Khan, district general secretary Bakhrad Khan, NA-9 candidate Sher Akbar Khan, PK-20 contender Riaz Khan, PK-21 nominee Syed Fakhar Jehan, PK-22 candidate Kabeer Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2018