Shahbaz to lead rally for receiving Nawaz, Maryam
LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will lead a rally to Lahore airport on Friday to receive ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam who are returning from the UK.
“Preparations to give a historic reception to Nawaz and Maryam are under way. Shahbaz will lead the PML-N rally on July 13,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurenzeb told a news conference here on Tuesday.
She said July 13 would be a reflection of July 25 polls.
“Tens of thousands of people will gather in Lahore to welcome Mian Sahib and Maryam Bibi. It will be a peaceful rally,” she said.
The former information minister said Nawaz had pledged not to leave the people alone.
According to law experts, she said, the verdict against him would be “written in black words”. She said the PML-N never targeted the institutions and Mr Sharif and Ms Maryam were returning to face the court verdict.
“We are against the mindset that does not care about the constitution and gives no respect to the vote,” Ms Aurengzeb said. She also condemned the decision to suspend the local body representatives.
Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of the senior party leaders and reviewed the arrangements of gathering the party workers for the reception of the elder Sharif.
After the meeting Senator Mushahid Husain Syed told reporters that the return of Mr Sharif was a matter of life and death for the PML-N.
“Although Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is seriously ill, Nawaz Sharif has taken a brave decision to perform his national duty,” he said.
He said the accountability court decision had vindicated the stance of Mr Sharif that he had not committed a single rupee corruption.
Former minister Khurram Dastagir said July 13 would be a historic day. “If any hurdles are created in the way of the workers, they will remove them,” he said, adding that the leadership had given a clear message to the party workers to remain peaceful.
Punjab Assembly former speaker Rana Iqbal said the PML-N workers were eager to receive their leader and no hurdle could stop them.
Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2018
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (12)
Plans are being made to receive convicted criminals as if they are heroes. This can only happen in Pakistan. Government should put its foot down and squash all such plans. I still believe they will not return to Pakistan. Something will happen on Thursday and that will make them change their minds.
To prevent violence, riots and loss of lives. Gov. must house arrest Shahbaz and others before next Friday!
So SS is going to give "hero" welcome to convicted and he's expecting to be the next PM of Pakistan, no way we're going to accept that. It's time to lock up the whole corrupt family.
What a joke! Where else in the whole world are convicted criminals given a grand reception like this? Who’s going to pay for maintaining law and order in the city. Higher authorities take notice and stop this madness before the world laugh at us. Really, how much longer are these corrupts going to fool the people.
What a waste of resources and time. People of Pakistan please wake up this entire family is corrupt and are the main reason Pakistan is 40 years behind.
Shahbaz will lead a rally for them. No surprise there. Just hope the PML-N workers don't get out of hand. Or are not ordered to.
Given the Peshawar bomb blast, the reception being planned for NS is fraught with serious security risk.
Hero welcome to a convict? Do we respect law of the land?
What a shame. What a mockery of democracy. A thief is proudly being given a "rousing welcome". Is this democracy?
Give respect to vote and not to the law? I don’t understand this
Only in Pak, you can be convicted by courts but you can gather mobs and pretend you are innocent..
They are trying to create law and order situation. In a developed country, a convicted politician would be kicked out of the party. But here, they are welcoming him as a hero who has been declared criminal by the court of law. That shows their true state of mind.