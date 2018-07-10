TTP claims responsibility for Peshawar blast; ANP's Haroon Bilour laid to rest
The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the Peshawar suicide blast that killed senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and 19 others last night.
Bilour, whose father Bashir Bilour was also killed in a TTP-claimed suicide attack in 2012, was targeted on Tuesday night at an election gathering in the Yakatoot area. He was contesting the election from the PK-78 constituency.
The ANP leader's funeral — held at Wazir Bagh — was attended by the ANP's central leadership, including Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, hundreds of party workers and supporters. Leaders from other political parties, including QWP's Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and PPP's Humayun Khan were also in attendance.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson today announced that the election for PK-78 has been postponed due to the tragedy.
'Suicide blast'
The blast took place when Bilour arrived at the site of a corner meeting. He suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where he succumbed to his wounds.
Rescue teams and law enforcement agencies rushed to site after the blast. Police and bomb disposal officials collected evidence from the blast site and initiated an investigation into the incident.
“According to our initial investigation, it was a suicide attack and Haroon Bilour... was the target,” said Additional Inspector General Shafqat Malik. He said that an initial probe suggested that a young boy blew himself up at the main entrance of the gathering when Bilour entered the venue.
Death toll rises overnight
The death toll was initially reported to be 13, but it rose to 20 overnight, according to Lady Reading Hospital Spokesperson Zulfiqar Ali Baba Khel.
Scores of people suffered injuries as a result of the blast. The LRH spokesperson told media that 48 injured were discharged from the hospital after initial treatment, while 15 people including a minor girl were still being treated. The spokesperson added that the girl and five others were in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, police arrested a suspect from the hospital. The suspect was among the wounded who were shifted to the hospital by rescuers, police sources said.
The body of Haroon Bilour was later shifted to Bilour House where ANP workers gathered in large numbers to pay respect to their deceased leader.
The funeral of Bilour will be offered at 5pm in Wazir Bagh area of Peshawar. Funeral prayers of nine blast victims were offered on Wednesday morning. They were laid to rest at Rehman Baba graveyard.
JIT to submit probe report in 1 week
Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jameel said that the provincial police chief has constituted a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the incident. The team has been tasked to submit its report within a week.
The deputy inspector general of the Counter-Terrorism Department is heading the JIT. A First Information Report has been filed in by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).
Law enforcement personnel have also launched a search operation in the city.
ANP announces peaceful mourning
ANP chief Asfandyar Wali, while speaking to reporters today, said that the party would observe three days of peaceful mourning, adding that the ANP would participate in the polls, come what may.
He expressed his anger and anguish over the situation and said that he has asked his party workers to remain calm, but that being backed into a corner may be a catalyst for unrest.
"It will not be a good sign for the country if party workers shun the policy of patience," he said.
The ANP leader explained that the party is facing a complex situation, where the enemy can identify them but they are unable to identify their enemies. "We cannot declare every man with a beard to be a member of the Taliban," he said.
Political parties under attack
In 2012, Haroon Bilour's father Bashir Ahmed Bilour was also killed when a Pakistani Taliban bomber blew himself up in a party meeting in Peshawar.
The following year in 2013, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for an attack at an ANP rally in Peshawar, in which 15 people were killed. The TTP spokesperson at the time, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had told journalists that Haroon was the target, but "unfortunately Ghulam Ahmed Bilour got injured".
The ANP, which governed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from 2008 to 2013, has been a continual target of militant groups operating in the northwest. The militants killed hundreds of ANP leaders and supporters in attacks around the 2013 election.
Earlier this month, seven people including a candidate of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal were injured in an explosion during an election rally near Takhtikhel canal.
The Taliban have time and again threatened to target secular parties for what they call supporting the military action in tribal areas and the “war on terror”.
Although there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the city of Peshawar has for decades been a victim of militancy due to its status as a frontline for the ongoing war against terrorism as well as its proximity to the restless tribal areas and the Pak-Afghan border.
Politicians face terror threat in run-up to polls
The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on Monday had revealed the names of six personalities, including Imran Khan and Hafiz Saeed’s son, who could be targeted by terrorists during the ongoing election campaign.
“Six people include Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Awami National Party leaders Asfandyar Wali and Ameer Haider Hoti, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani and Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed. Moreover, there are threats to senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” Nacta director Obaid Farooq said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.
He said Nacta had forwarded 12 threat alerts to the federal interior and provincial home ministries as well as law enforcement agencies.
I hope there won't be any more attacks and this election will not be a deadly one. May we see Imran Khan our next PM to eradicate corruption from its routes
May you rest in peace. Hell to all terrorists and their supporters. Heart broken.
RIP.... Very sad to know this.. Please avoid such things..
Very Sad
O the forces of powers, please have mercy, let’s not sow the seeds of hate.
Very disturbing news after long time
Very sad incident planned and executed by enemies of peace, and causing fear before the election - they will not succeed, as nation is brave enough to defeat our internal and external enemies!
I appreciate ANP clear stance on extremism and terrorism.they are true heroes.of the.nation.
Very very sad.i really thought we were done with terrorism.
@Sixer From Chakwal, you should not comment like this, terrorist attack could be occur any time. Govt should take highest security measure.
May all resorted souls rest in peace.
This is indeed sad happening before elections. The killers have no aim but to disrupt the normal constitutional election process in Pakistan. The party leaders should refrain from using incitement language and instruct the workers to continue to canvass for the election in a peaceful manner. There should be peaceful and constructive debates of candidates on the media who are competing. Corruption charges should be sent to courts and investigation agencies who can proceed forward and take action against corrupt candidates and elected leaders using a due legal process.
RIP a very sad news ,,
Both his father and him were brave persons, who fought against terrorism and sacrificed their lives for terrorism free Pakistan.
Rest in peace.
OMG. RIP. It’s very sad and painful that such horrific incident occurred when the country is going towards elections. May no more terrorist activities happen and government change peacefully. Aameen
What our security forces are doing?
Very Sad...feel sad for his family...they had to see another death in the family like this.
My deepest sympathies to his family, who has paid a very heavy price to defend Pakistan against terrorism.
Pakistan salutes you
RIP. horrible tragedy for the family. another victim of terrorism. faceless enemy bringing bad name to Pakistan.
We all know who is behind the alleged terrorist attack.
RIP.
@Sixer From Chakwal a person dies due to terrorism. You don't condemn it instead you write the IK would become PM and eradicate corruption. This is what we've been reduced to as a nation!
They are the true martyr. Oh Lord, bless them with your mercy.
Very sad news... RIP
Why since last 2 terrorist attacks start to happen before elections. We have seen terrorist targeting some parties in 2013 elections (PPP, MQM, etc.), and now it is happening again. Who is behind all that fiasco?
The atmosphere prevailing in the country is not conducive for a fair and transparent election. It would be good if a technocrats set up is installed for an interim period.
very sad and heart-breaking news...condolences to Shaheed Bilour family !!
Security situation has improved a alot compared to few years back but we should be vigilant enough ,not to give enemies of Pakistan , any chance to hit us again. Peace.
This is literally appalling to see. This nation put so much energy, resources and blood to come out of this perpetual quagmire and here we go again. The armed forces must be deployed in full strength and the IB and the ISI must work hand in glove 24*7 to ensure the free and safe conduct of elections. After all no matter how much efficient you are against your enemies you can't be the finest intelligence agency on the planet if you can't anticipate their moves and protect yourself. After 71 years of a blood stained history this nation is finally starting to stand on its feet and take the baby steps towards stability. This is truly a watershed moment in Pakistan's history and no stone must be left unturned to ensure no derailment takes place.
This is very sad. Security agencies should be held accountable for this failure. Terrorists must not get away and should be caught and brought to justice as soon as it can.
Very Sad!
RIP..
Very sad. RIP!
Complete failure of local police and security agencies. No lessons learned from Benazir Bhutto's attack incident.
we need to tighten up the security at political gatherings where party leaders are present. Unfortunately this is not the first such attack in peshawar.
Really a very sad news, RIP
RIP Extremely grieved to know about the killings of innocent people in KP. My condolences to all those families whose near and dear ones were killed in today's heinous terrorist act.
Can there be real democracy when the government is not able to provide security to the candidates?
@Ayub - you guys use words like technocrats and don’t even know meanings and functions. Our Pakistan is ready for clean elections. We had two bad governments in the name of democracy who destroyed our institutions and economic systems. They exported our wealth to buy foreign properties. Hopefully, we are done with that kind of politicians.
Inna Lillahe wa Inna Ilehay rajion. :(
Very sad news, nation enemies are working behind the scene and we need to be vigilant.
Indeed a barbaric and savage terrorist attack on innocent civilians after considerable lull. All pillars of the state should unite together to foil the evil designs of these bigoted, nefarious forces who want Elections postponed and take Pakistan back to medieval ages.
RIP
RIP brother, truly brave son of a brave father!
@Sixer From Chakwal it is the time for Dua not for political propogation in favour of any one including Imran
The brave son of a brave father . RIP Haroon Bilour. This nation is proud of you.
Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Ilaihe Rajeoon. Ameen. Father and son met the same unfortunate fate. RIP dear brother. Salams
Sad News indeed
So after Bashir Bilour Shaheed, it is his brave son Haroon Bilour who attained martyrdom. Awami National Party is one of those political groups that has faced the largest number of terror assaults on its leadership and workers. All politicians from right and left must unite and condemn terror attacks of this kind.
Inna lilllah-e-wa inna elehe rajeoon.
Rest in peace Haroon Sahib You were a brave man.
Peshawar bleeds again.....
May the souls of all rest in peace
The US needs to act immediately to arrest or destroy indian backed terrorists operating out of afghanistan
Very sad to hear this
RIP Haroon
Another cold-blooded and senseless murder. TTP needs to be completely annihilated
India needs to stop financing TTP.
@Sixer From Chakwal Imran Khan can not eradicate corruption from Pakhtunkhwa or his own Party how will he do it for the whole of Pakistan. He only cares for Punjab only.
I've never cared for the politics of the ANP, but nobody can deny how much they have been made to suffer at the hands of the extremists - more than any other party. A tragic loss of precious, precious Pakistani life.
Hasan
2013 and 2018, same party is being targeted again. Clueless is at it's peak.
RIP, never support terrorism anywhere in the world.
Military needs to search and destroy this group. They have created enough problems for the country
@Pakistani really !!!!!!
India should stop financing TTP because they’ll have to pay the price
Its really very difficult time for Pakistan. Stay strong and stay alert Pakistan.
This Party has been under attack. they have a long Political History. another very important personality has been lost. if we search from ANP long History every Family have lost some of there very important young leaders since 1960s, when Wali Khan was the Opposition Leader against Zulfiqar Bhutto.
It’s about time this TTP is completely annihilated from the soil of Pakistan
There is no word to describe this.....Where from these terrorist come? Who these people are?
RIP all souls and prayers for all those who are injured to get well soon.
May god give the strength and courage to the victims families to cope up with this terrific moment.
RIP. Another sad day
Now is time for our Air force to bomb ttp hides out in Afghanistan. Take revange.
very sad,may thier soul rest in peace.
We condemn such kind of brutal action at any platform.