ANP leader Haroon Bilour among 20 killed in Peshawar blast
At least 20 persons, including Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour, were killed in a suspected suicide blast which targeted an election gathering of ANP in Yakatoot area of Peshawar on Tuesday night, DawnNewsTV reported.
Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jameel said that more than 30 people were injured in the explosion, who have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.
The blast took place when Haroon Bilour, who was contesting elections from PK-78 constituency, arrived at the site where the ANP workers had gathered for a corner meeting. Bilour suffered serious injuries and was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.
The police officer did not confirm the nature of the blast. A local ANP leader, however, told DawnNewsTV said that a suicide bomber blew himself when Bilour entered the compound where the meeting was being held.
“According to our initial investigation, it was a suicide attack and Haroon Bilour... was the target,” said AIG Shafqat Malik.
The death toll was initially reported at 13 but it rose to 20 overnight, according to Lady Reading Hospital's spokesperson, Zulfiqar Ali Baba Khel.
The rescue teams and law enforcement agencies reached the site of the blast. Police and bomb disposal officials collected evidence from the site of the blast and initiated an investigation into the incident.
The body of Haroon Bilour was later shifted to Bilour House where ANP workers gathered in great numbers to pay respect to their deceased leader. ANP leader Iftikhar Hussain said the funeral prayers of Haroon Bilour will be offered on Wednesday at 5pm at Wazir Bagh in Peshawar.
Haroon Bilour was the son of senior ANP leader Bashir Ahmed Bilour who was killed when a Pakistani Taliban bomber blew himself up in a party meeting in Peshawar in 2012.
The following year in 2013, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for an attack at an ANP rally in Peshawar, in which 15 people were killed. The TTP spokesperson at the time, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had told journalists that Haroon was the target, but "unfortunately Ghulam Ahmed Bilour got injured".
The ANP, which governed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from 2008 to 2013, has been a continual target of militant groups operating in the northwest. The militants killed hundreds of ANP leaders and supporters in attacks around the 2013 election.
Earlier this month, seven people including a candidate of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal were injured in an explosion during an election rally near Takhtikhel canal.
The Taliban have time and again threatened to target secular parties for what they call supporting the military action in tribal areas and the “war on terror”.
Although there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the city of Peshawar has for decades been a victim of militancy due to its status as a frontline for the ongoing war against terrorism as well as its proximity to the restless tribal areas and the Pak-Afghan border.
Politicians under threat from terrorists
The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on Monday had revealed the names of six personalities, including Imran Khan and Hafiz Saeed’s son, who could be targeted by terrorists during the ongoing election campaign.
“Six people include Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Awami National Party leaders Asfandyar Wali and Ameer Haider Hoti, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani and Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed. Moreover, there are threats to senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” Nacta director Obaid Farooq said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.
He said Nacta had forwarded 12 threat alerts to the federal interior and provincial home ministries as well as law enforcement agencies.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (42)
I hope there won't be any more attacks and this election will not be a deadly one. May we see Imran Khan our next PM to eradicate corruption from its routes
May you rest in peace. Hell to all terrorists and their supporters. Heart broken.
RIP.... Very sad to know this.. Please avoid such things..
Very Sad
O the forces of powers, please have mercy, let’s not sow the seeds of hate.
Very disturbing news after long time
Very sad incident planned and executed by enemies of peace, and causing fear before the election - they will not succeed, as nation is brave enough to defeat our internal and external enemies!
I appreciate ANP clear stance on extremism and terrorism.they are true heroes.of the.nation.
Very very sad.i really thought we were done with terrorism.
@Sixer From Chakwal, you should not comment like this, terrorist attack could be occur any time. Govt should take highest security measure.
May all resorted souls rest in peace.
This is indeed sad happening before elections. The killers have no aim but to disrupt the normal constitutional election process in Pakistan. The party leaders should refrain from using incitement language and instruct the workers to continue to canvass for the election in a peaceful manner. There should be peaceful and constructive debates of candidates on the media who are competing. Corruption charges should be sent to courts and investigation agencies who can proceed forward and take action against corrupt candidates and elected leaders using a due legal process.
RIP a very sad news ,,
Both his father and him were brave persons, who fought against terrorism and sacrificed their lives for terrorism free Pakistan.
Rest in peace.
OMG. RIP. It’s very sad and painful that such horrific incident occurred when the country is going towards elections. May no more terrorist activities happen and government change peacefully. Aameen
What our security forces are doing?
Very Sad...feel sad for his family...they had to see another death in the family like this.
My deepest sympathies to his family, who has paid a very heavy price to defend Pakistan against terrorism.
Pakistan salutes you
RIP. horrible tragedy for the family. another victim of terrorism. faceless enemy bringing bad name to Pakistan.
We all know who is behind the alleged terrorist attack.
RIP.
@Sixer From Chakwal a person dies due to terrorism. You don't condemn it instead you write the IK would become PM and eradicate corruption. This is what we've been reduced to as a nation!
They are the true martyr. Oh Lord, bless them with your mercy.
Very sad news... RIP
Why since last 2 terrorist attacks start to happen before elections. We have seen terrorist targeting some parties in 2013 elections (PPP, MQM, etc.), and now it is happening again. Who is behind all that fiasco?
The atmosphere prevailing in the country is not conducive for a fair and transparent election. It would be good if a technocrats set up is installed for an interim period.
very sad and heart-breaking news...condolences to Shaheed Bilour family !!
Security situation has improved a alot compared to few years back but we should be vigilant enough ,not to give enemies of Pakistan , any chance to hit us again. Peace.
This is literally appalling to see. This nation put so much energy, resources and blood to come out of this perpetual quagmire and here we go again. The armed forces must be deployed in full strength and the IB and the ISI must work hand in glove 24*7 to ensure the free and safe conduct of elections. After all no matter how much efficient you are against your enemies you can't be the finest intelligence agency on the planet if you can't anticipate their moves and protect yourself. After 71 years of a blood stained history this nation is finally starting to stand on its feet and take the baby steps towards stability. This is truly a watershed moment in Pakistan's history and no stone must be left unturned to ensure no derailment takes place.
This is very sad. Security agencies should be held accountable for this failure. Terrorists must not get away and should be caught and brought to justice as soon as it can.
Very Sad!
RIP..
Very sad. RIP!
Complete failure of local police and security agencies. No lessons learned from Benazir Bhutto's attack incident.
we need to tighten up the security at political gatherings where party leaders are present. Unfortunately this is not the first such attack in peshawar.
Really a very sad news, RIP
RIP Extremely grieved to know about the killings of innocent people in KP. My condolences to all those families whose near and dear ones were killed in today's heinous terrorist act.
Can there be real democracy when the government is not able to provide security to the candidates?
@Ayub - you guys use words like technocrats and don’t even know meanings and functions. Our Pakistan is ready for clean elections. We had two bad governments in the name of democracy who destroyed our institutions and economic systems. They exported our wealth to buy foreign properties. Hopefully, we are done with that kind of politicians.
Inna Lillahe wa Inna Ilehay rajion. :(
Very sad news, nation enemies are working behind the scene and we need to be vigilant.
Indeed a barbaric and savage terrorist attack on innocent civilians after considerable lull. All pillars of the state should unite together to foil the evil designs of these bigoted, nefarious forces who want Elections postponed and take Pakistan back to medieval ages.