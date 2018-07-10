DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Wapda officials to donate money from their salaries for construction of dams

Ali WaqarUpdated July 10, 2018

Email


All officers of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will donate their two-day salary, while officials from BPS 1-16 will contribute one-day salary to the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund, the authority announced following a top-level meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was presided over by Wapda chairman retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain, was held in light of the Supreme Court's decision to pool together funds for construction of the two dam projects.

The authority hoped that these two dams will increase the country's water storage capacity, in turn, enabling the rising demand for water to be met.

It is pertinent to mention that there are more than 17,500 employees of Wapda in the country, including officers and officials.

Earlier on Monday, the military had also announced to contribute funds for the construction of the two dams.

During a hearing last week the Supreme Court had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand. Furthermore, it had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday opened an account under the title of “DIAMER-BHASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND –2018”.

The account bears Account No.03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No.PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.

Besides, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has formally deposited Rs1 million as a donation in the account from his personal account.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 10, 2018

Probing bank accounts

THE inquiry into 29 bank accounts at Summit Bank through which funds allegedly belonging to close associates and...
July 10, 2018

Tri-series cricket win

PAKISTAN’S victory in the tri-series final against Australia on Sunday has not only brought joy to fans but has...
July 09, 2018

India’s myopic approach

ONE glance at India’s actions is enough to establish that, far from wanting a normalisation of ties with Pakistan,...
Updated July 09, 2018

PML-N manifesto

THE PML-N has launched its manifesto for election 2018 with great fanfare, perhaps in an attempt to fight off the...
Updated July 09, 2018

Across-the-board accountability

HE promised to return to Pakistan before leaving the country to visit his ailing wife in London, and now, after his...