Wapda officials to donate money from their salaries for construction of dams

All officers of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will donate their two-day salary, while officials from BPS 1-16 will contribute one-day salary to the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund, the authority announced following a top-level meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was presided over by Wapda chairman retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain, was held in light of the Supreme Court's decision to pool together funds for construction of the two dam projects.

The authority hoped that these two dams will increase the country's water storage capacity, in turn, enabling the rising demand for water to be met.

It is pertinent to mention that there are more than 17,500 employees of Wapda in the country, including officers and officials.

Earlier on Monday, the military had also announced to contribute funds for the construction of the two dams.

Pakistan Armed Forces contributing to Diamer-Basha & Mohmand Dam Fund. Officers of Pak Army, Navy and Air Force will contribute their 2 days’ pay while soldiers one day’s pay to the announced fund for this national cause. #DamsForPakistan🇵🇰 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 9, 2018

During a hearing last week the Supreme Court had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand. Furthermore, it had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday opened an account under the title of “DIAMER-BHASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND –2018”.

The account bears Account No.03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No.PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.

Besides, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has formally deposited Rs1 million as a donation in the account from his personal account.