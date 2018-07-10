DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rahim Yar Khan man stabs woman to death for resisting assault

Malik Irfanul HaqJuly 10, 2018

Email


A man stabbed a woman to death in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Rahim Yar Khan on Monday night before fleeing the crime scene.

The accused, identified as Muneeb, had reportedly picked up his cousin, Shamim, from the hospital where she worked as a midwife under the pretense of dropping her home, but instead took her to a different house where he was employed as a chauffeur.

The assailant, according to the first information report, purportedly tried to drag his cousin into his employer's empty house but was met with resistance.

When his cousin cried for help and resisted the assault, he chased her down and stabbed her repeatedly.

The victim, a single mother of one, died on the spot.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that several passers-by were in the vicinity of the incident. The FIR, filed by the victim's brother, states that the passers-by wanted to intervene but were warned to not come near by the alleged murderer, who discouraged any rescue attempts by brandishing his knife.

The assailant, after committing the crime, escaped on his motorcycle.

The victim's brother stated in the FIR that his family had recently refused the murderer the victim's hand in marriage.

Rahim Yar Khan police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa told Dawn that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

A postmortem examination of the deceased is being conducted, Randhawa added.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 10, 2018

Probing bank accounts

THE inquiry into 29 bank accounts at Summit Bank through which funds allegedly belonging to close associates and...
July 10, 2018

Tri-series cricket win

PAKISTAN’S victory in the tri-series final against Australia on Sunday has not only brought joy to fans but has...
July 09, 2018

India’s myopic approach

ONE glance at India’s actions is enough to establish that, far from wanting a normalisation of ties with Pakistan,...
Updated July 09, 2018

PML-N manifesto

THE PML-N has launched its manifesto for election 2018 with great fanfare, perhaps in an attempt to fight off the...
Updated July 09, 2018

Across-the-board accountability

HE promised to return to Pakistan before leaving the country to visit his ailing wife in London, and now, after his...