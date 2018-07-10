DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Viral picture shows Safdar ‘hiding’ in Mansehra cave

Nisar Ahmad KhanUpdated July 10, 2018

Email


Mohammad Safdar is seen sitting in a cave in Tanawal area before proceeding to Rawalpindi. — Dawn
Mohammad Safdar is seen sitting in a cave in Tanawal area before proceeding to Rawalpindi. — Dawn

MANSEHRA: A viral picture shows former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar hiding Saturday night in a Mansehra cave along with friends ahead of his surrender in Rawalpindi over conviction in the Avenfield flats corruption case.

The accountability court of Islamabad had awarded Mr Safdar one-year imprisonment in the case.

The undated picture reportedly released by the aides of Mr Safdar on the social media claimed that the cave was located in the mountainous Tanawal area. It also showed the former premier’s son-in-law with a small suitcase.

After the court announced his conviction in the Avenfield case on Friday, Mr Safdar had announced that he was ready to surrender.

Aides of Nawaz’s son-in-law reportedly released picture on social media

He, however, went into hiding before surrendering to the NAB in Rawalpindi after high drama.

The PML-N sources claimed that Mr Safdar left the cave on Sunday morning to reach Rawalpindi by the infrequent Chappar Road, which linked Lassan Nawab area of Mansehra with Haripur.

Mr Safdar is also facing a NAB inquiry into Rs4 billion corruption in Mansehra development funds.

When contacted, PML-N district president Zafar Mehmood denied the stay of Mr Safdar in a Tanawal cave and said the former premier’s son-in-law had gone straight to Rawalpindi from Mansehra to surrender.

CANDIDATURE WITHDRAWN:

Disgruntled PTI leader Ambreen Swati has announced her withdrawal from the NA-13, Mansehra, elections as an independent candidate. The development comes in light of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s announcement that the party won’t accept independents after the July 25 elections.

The PTI had awarded the NA-13 ticket to Ms Ambreen, general secretary of its women wing in Hazara division, but later withdrew it angering the party’s woman leader, who announced that she would contest the election as an independent candidate.

“I was firm to contest election but I am no more in the election race as an independent candidate in the wake of Imran Khan’s announcement that he won’t allow the entry of independents to the party after elections,” Ms Ambreen told reporters here on Monday. She however said she wouldn’t support PTI-backed independent candidate in the constituency, Salah Mohammad Khan.

“I am bound to accept the orders of the party chairman and not those issued by the local office-bearers, who support independents in national and provincial assembly constituencies of Mansehra,” she said.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Zak
Jul 10, 2018 09:30am

Like Saddam hussain

Shiib
Jul 10, 2018 09:34am

This is the true character of PMNL...depicts the real picture of criminals...hiding in caves after ambushes....

Aleem
Jul 10, 2018 09:38am

Pathetic.

lesson for all the big shots who thought that they are above law. Hopefully others will learn a lesson now.

Voter
Jul 10, 2018 09:44am

FEAR. Real Evidence Appearing Real.

Sameer
Jul 10, 2018 10:08am

Saddam and Gaddafi also hid in caves,

Zak
Jul 10, 2018 10:45am

Hope the AK 47 was for the wild animals and not intended for law enforcement officials. That would be killing security officials.

Pro Pakistani
Jul 10, 2018 11:41am

Beside his small suitcase, two guns could also be seen! For what purpose? To fire at the arresting team?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 10, 2018 12:15pm

The photograph of Mr Safdar gives an impression of a 'mafroor mulzum' who is hiding from police and scare of arrest!

saqib ghumman
Jul 10, 2018 12:17pm

Then dragged back by family pressure to surrender..

Salahuddin
Jul 10, 2018 12:55pm

Yes this is how dacoits hide

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 10, 2018

Probing bank accounts

THE inquiry into 29 bank accounts at Summit Bank through which funds allegedly belonging to close associates and...
July 10, 2018

Tri-series cricket win

PAKISTAN’S victory in the tri-series final against Australia on Sunday has not only brought joy to fans but has...
July 09, 2018

India’s myopic approach

ONE glance at India’s actions is enough to establish that, far from wanting a normalisation of ties with Pakistan,...
Updated July 09, 2018

PML-N manifesto

THE PML-N has launched its manifesto for election 2018 with great fanfare, perhaps in an attempt to fight off the...
Updated July 09, 2018

Across-the-board accountability

HE promised to return to Pakistan before leaving the country to visit his ailing wife in London, and now, after his...