Senators say efforts under way to hijack elections

ISLAMABAD: Senators belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) on Monday alleged that certain quarters were attempting to hijack and engineer the general elections scheduled for July 25.

During a discussion in the Senate of the political situation in the country, the lawmakers claimed that attempts were under way to promote a certain political party, and to fragment others. They assailed the caretaker government for its failure to intervene in the matter of arrests of politicians with elections just around the corner.

Lawmakers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) also expressed reservations over issues linked to the upcoming polls.

Establishment accused of trying to bring a certain political party to power

Leader of the house in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq said the country appeared to be heading towards engineered polls, and referred to recent events, including the timing of the accountability court’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law, and arrests and registration of FIRs against several other politicians.

He said a PML-N senator was stopped for about half-an-hour just because of a campaign sticker on his vehicle. He said FIRs had been registered against politicians for taking out a rally in support of retired Capt Safdar. “These are indications of the kind of elections that are going to take place,” he remarked.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Leader the Opposition in the Senate, said the elections were becoming controversial, as leaders of political parties were being barred from addressing public rallies.

She said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was twice stopped from addressing a rally, once in Lyari and then in Rahim Yar Khan on Monday, adding that all parties should be given a level-playing field or “we will be left with no option but to question its transparency”.

“Some religious political parties have been allowed to contest elections by removing their names from the Fourth Schedule, which is a matter of concern, and we want to know why all of this is happening,” she said.

Referring to a disclosure by an official of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), Ms Rehman said the government official had stated publicly that politicians were under threat. “Should we take it as a warning for us, as our leader Benazir Bhutto had embraced martyrdom while running her election campaign,” she remarked, adding that it was the government’s duty to provide security to all political parties.

Senator Sadia Abbasi, sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was of the view that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter had the right to appeal and could not be termed criminals.

A barrister by profession, Ms Abbasi said they were returning to Pakistan, which they would not have done if they were criminals.

PML-N’s Senator Dr Musadik Malik wondered why independent candidates, who had deserted the PML-N, were given ‘jeep’ as an election symbol. “Who is in control of the jeep’s steering?” he asked, and alleged that those who had succumbed to pressure had been allotted the symbol of ‘jeep’.

“Both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are coming on Friday contrary to the powers who thought they would stay abroad in the current political situation,” he said.

Senator Shibli Faraz of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, however, said the ex-premier and his daughter were compelled to return because of their conviction. He asked PML-N lawmakers not to mislead the nation. “The words uttered by the apex court judges about you have become part of history now.” He said it was shameful that Nawaz Sharif had misused the assets of the state while serving as prime minister.

He said the Supreme Court, NAB and FIA could not be closed down. He posed a question to the PML-N asking why it allowed retired General Pervez Musharraf to leave the country.

Senator Azam Khan Moosakhel of the PkMAP dubbed the election commission as ‘dictation commission’, and said, “Go for selection instead of elections if you want to bring people of your choice.”

Senator Usman Kakar of the same party accused the military of extending support to PTI candidates all over the country. He said that the establishment wanted to install the PTI, which was in no way acceptable.

Then PTI senators staged a walkout from the house and demanded the chair to expunge some remarks by the senator.

Acting Senate chairman Saleem Mandviwala asked lawmakers not to get into a blame game. He sought a report from the interior minister on the Uch incident and directed him to provide foolproof security to political leaders.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2018