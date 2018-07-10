KUJ to set up camp outside Dawn office

KARACHI: The Karachi Union of Journalists will set up a camp outside the office of Dawn on Wednesday (July 11) in pursuance of a call given by the Pakistan Federal Union of journalists, headed by Afzal Butt, to express solidarity with the media group. The move is part of the PJUJ’s press freedom movement. The union had on July 5 observed a countrywide black day against imposition of unannounced censorship on media.

In a statement issued on Monday, KUJ president Faheem Siddiqui and general secretary Nasir Mehmood appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Election Commissioner to take notice of restrictions on the distribution of Dawn’s copies. Mr Siddiqui and Mr Mehmood said restrictions on the media had made holding of a free and fair election doubtful.

The KUJ appealed to journalists based in Karachi, members of civil society, labour leaders, lawyers and politicians to join the protest camp on July 11.

In response to the PFUJ’s call, the journalists’ bodies will set up similar camps outside Dawn’s offices in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2018