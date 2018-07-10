DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KUJ to set up camp outside Dawn office

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 10, 2018

Email


KARACHI: The Karachi Union of Journalists will set up a camp outside the office of Dawn on Wednesday (July 11) in pursuance of a call given by the Pakistan Federal Union of journalists, headed by Afzal Butt, to express solidarity with the media group. The move is part of the PJUJ’s press freedom movement. The union had on July 5 observed a countrywide black day against imposition of unannounced censorship on media.

In a statement issued on Monday, KUJ president Faheem Siddiqui and general secretary Nasir Mehmood appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Election Commissioner to take notice of restrictions on the distribution of Dawn’s copies. Mr Siddiqui and Mr Mehmood said restrictions on the media had made holding of a free and fair election doubtful.

The KUJ appealed to journalists based in Karachi, members of civil society, labour leaders, lawyers and politicians to join the protest camp on July 11.

In response to the PFUJ’s call, the journalists’ bodies will set up similar camps outside Dawn’s offices in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 10, 2018

Probing bank accounts

THE inquiry into 29 bank accounts at Summit Bank through which funds allegedly belonging to close associates and...
July 10, 2018

Tri-series cricket win

PAKISTAN’S victory in the tri-series final against Australia on Sunday has not only brought joy to fans but has...
July 09, 2018

India’s myopic approach

ONE glance at India’s actions is enough to establish that, far from wanting a normalisation of ties with Pakistan,...
Updated July 09, 2018

PML-N manifesto

THE PML-N has launched its manifesto for election 2018 with great fanfare, perhaps in an attempt to fight off the...
Updated July 09, 2018

Across-the-board accountability

HE promised to return to Pakistan before leaving the country to visit his ailing wife in London, and now, after his...