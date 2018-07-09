DAWN.COM

4 rapists sentenced to life in prison by sessions court in Badin

Hanif SamoonUpdated July 09, 2018

A sessions court on Monday sentenced four persons to life in prison after finding them guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Badin in 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge Badin Abdul Wahab Tunio also fined the four convicts Ali Dino Parhiar, Abdul Aziz Parhiar, Mohammad Juman and Khaliq Dino Parhiar Rs20,000 each.

The four convicts had kidnapped the girl from village Hassan Shah within the limits of Kario Ghanwar police station and subjected her to gang rape.

The FIR was registered against the convicts on the complaint of Qadir Dino Parhiar, the brother of the victim, under the relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the verdict was announced in the light of medical reports.

The convicts have been sent to Central Jail Hyderabad to serve their 25-year jail terms.

