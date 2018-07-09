DAWN.COM

Military officials to donate funds for construction of Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams: ISPR

Dawn.comJuly 09, 2018

The armed forces of Pakistan have decided to contribute funds for the construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam, the military’s spokesperson said on Monday.

“The officers of army, navy and air force will contribute their two days’ pay, while soldiers [will be donating] one day’s pay to the announced fund for this national cause,” read a statement tweeted by Inter-Service Public Relations chief Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

During a hearing last week the Supreme Court had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand. Furthermore, it had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday opened an account under the title of “DIAMER-BHASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND –2018”.

The account was opened in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order to the federal government, Wapda and the executive authority to take effective measures in light of unanimous decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to develop the 4,500MW Bhasha dam and 700MW Mohmand dam.

The account bears Account No.03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No.PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of the two dams. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has formally deposited Rs1 million as a donation in the account from his personal account.

An SC announcement says that payments in the fund will be received at all branches of the State Bank of Pakistan, all treasuries and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan and all other scheduled banks.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) management requested its staff to donate to funds for the construction of dams. Pims Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad issued a circular, stating that the staff should donate funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

