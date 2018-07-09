Captain Safdar sent to Adiala Jail

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, retired captain Mohammad Safdar, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday, was shifted to Adiala Jail amid tight security on Monday morning.

According to jail officials, Safdar underwent a medical examination in the penitentiary and was later shifted to a barrack specified for ‘B’ category prisoners.

On Friday, Safdar had reportedly gone underground after being convicted along with his father-in-law Nawaz and spouse Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield corruption reference.

He, however, reemerged a day later in Rawalpindi and spearheaded a rally of PML-N workers before finally being arrested by NAB officials amid resistance from his supporters.

However, the police today registered two cases against Captain Safdar and his supporters.

Both the first information reports filed against Safdar and some local PML-N leaders, state that the Government of Punjab has imposed a ban on taking out rallies, yet Safdar and his supporters not only did that but also blocked roads and impeded the flow of traffic.

Sections 147, 149, 188 and 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in both the FIRs, while one of the two also contains 3/4 Amplifier Act.

Later on, a third FIR featuring similar allegations was filed. That FIR, filed in New Town police station, also names PML-N's Hanif Abbasi as one of the co-accused.

Avenfield verdict

The accountability court on Friday had announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the NAB, handing Nawaz 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond known income and one year for not cooperating with NAB. The sentences will run concurrently which means the former premier will serve 10 years in jail.

His daughter Maryam was given seven years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and one year for non-cooperation with the bureau. These sentences will also run concurrently; she will serve seven years in total.

Safdar was given one year jail time — for not cooperating with NAB, and aiding and abetting Nawaz and Maryam.