Qureshi advises Bilawal to get rid of Zardari’s baggage if he wants to succeed

UMERKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has advised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to get rid of his corrupt father and his equally unscrupulous team and follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Z.A. Bhutto if he truly wants to be a successful politician.

Mr Qureshi, who is also spiritual leader of Ghausia Jamaat said at different public gatherings in Pithoro, Shadi Palli and Samaro towns on Sunday, said that PPP was no more a party of martyrs, a party of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as it had been occupied by Zardari and his henchmen. Bhutto’s vision had been dumped and Zardari group was making fool of people to plunder national exchequer once again, he said.

He said that ‘Zardari League’ candidates were facing tough questions from people and public humiliation wherever they were going to canvass for votes. The next government would be formed by PTI and it would indeed be a revolution of development, he said.

He said that until Zardari’s politics and money had a free rein there was no hope of development and change. How surprising, the greedy and the avaricious coterie had launched a manifesto, calling for controlling poverty and malnutrition, while the fact was that they were the very cause of poverty and hunger in Sindh, he said.

He said that people of Punjab had taken the right decision by expelling the corrupt dynasty of Nawaz Sharif. It was now Sindh’s turn to get rid of Zardari and the likes, he said.

Mr Qureshi said that PTI had ousted PPP from Punjab and as a result out of 144 constituencies PPP had not fielded any candidate on 104 constituencies.

He urged people to bring about a revolution as they did in 1970. People had always trusted and voted for PPP without making any demands but the party had disappointed them time and again, he said.

He said the party would organise a power show in Umerkot on July 17 and claimed he was not in the run for a seat, he just wanted to free people of fear and corruption of Zardari.

He said that work on girls’ college had not been completed over the past 10 years because its funds had been usurped by PPP. Rs50 million had been spent on the cricket ground in Umerkot which was unbelievable because 75 per cent amount had been swallowed up by contractor Sarfraz Shah who was brother of then minister for culture Syed Sardar Shah.

‘Bilawal failed to see the writing on the wall’

MITHI: Mr Qureshi during his addresses at public gatherings in different villages falling within the constituencies of PS-54 and NA-221 (Tharparkar) said that he had always advised Bilawal to part ways with his father but he preferred to be exploited by Zardari. Bilawal did not take his advice seriously and avoided to read the writing on the wall, he said.

The situation had aggravated so much that now the party faced total alienation even in southern Punjab, he said, adding PPP had ceased to exist in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. “When people of Punjab and KP have changed why not Sindhis,” he said.

He said that after Mr Sharif’s conviction Mr Zardari would soon face the music over the massive money laundering scam unearthed recently and said that PTI and GDA would drive out corrupt PPP leaders not only from Thar but also from the entire province. PTI and GDA had joined forces to oust the corrupt gang, he said.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2018