Pakistan wins tri-series in nail-biter final against Australia

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated July 08, 2018

Fakhar Zaman in action during the final of the tri-series played between Pakistan and Australia — AFP
Shoaib Malik with Asif Ali after victory in action during the final of the tri-series — AFP
Pakistan on Sunday sealed their highest successful chase and clinched the tri-series played at Zimbabwe's Harare Sports Club by chasing down Australia's 184-run target up to the last over.

This is Pakistan's ninth successive T20 series win and has helped the team retain their top position in the T20 ranking.

It is also Pakistan's first series win against Australia in the past 28 years, the last time Pakistan won Austral-Asia Cup played in Sharjah in 1990.

Youngster Asif Ali hit the winning four that brought glory to the green shirts, Shoaib Malik accompanied him on the pitch.

Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a career-best 91 to help set up Pakistan's six-wicket win.

Zaman shared in a century stand with Shoaib Malik as Pakistan recovered from an early wobble in their pursuit of Australia's 183 for 8, and Malik then showed all the experience of an 18-year international career to see his team home with an unbeaten 43.

It looked as though Australia had produced a masterstroke in opening the bowling with Glenn Maxwell's offspin as debutant Sahibzada Farhan was stumped off the first ball he faced and Hussain Talat sliced a catch to point three balls later to derail Pakistan's chase.

Australia threatened to storm to victory, but Zaman quickly set about re-building the innings. First, he added 45 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed to take his team out of immediate danger, and he then added 107 for the fourth wicket with Malik to seize the advantage for Pakistan.

When Zaman fell cutting out to deep cover, Pakistan still needed 30 from 24, but while Malik remained at the crease their chase was always safe.

Their ultimate victory capped a mixed day for Pakistan.

Australia captain Aaron Finch was given a first-ball reprieve when he was dropped by Malik in the deep after top-edging a hook, and several misfields allowed any pressure with the new ball to be immediately dissipated.

Their errors allowed Australia to get off to a flier, with Finch putting together a 95-run opening stand with D'Arcy Short. Short was also dropped just after he had reached a 39-ball fifty, but he could not better his previous T20I high score of 76 and Pakistan's bowling at the death kept Australia in check.

From 95 for 0 after the first 10 overs, Australia lost 8 for 88 and their 183 for 8 was not quite enough to better Pakistan in the final analysis.

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Amer Rao
Jul 08, 2018 04:43pm

Congratulations.

Harmony-1©
Jul 08, 2018 04:45pm

What a way to chase highest total ever!

From 2/2 to 187/4. This is why they are number 1.

Zak
Jul 08, 2018 04:48pm

A gift to IK ,from the Shaheens, before the elections.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 08, 2018 04:49pm

At one point, Australian victory looked imminent, but Fahkar played his natural game and made win possible. Congratulations and well played and learn from your mishaps, do not be over confident and make improvement in all departments!

Abdulla Hussain
Jul 08, 2018 04:49pm

A big congratulation to Team Pakistan on winning this series.

Pakistan
Jul 08, 2018 04:50pm

Congratulations Green Shirts...Pakistan Zindabad

Shahryar Shirazi
Jul 08, 2018 04:51pm

Fakhar should've taken it to the end and finished his 100. Congratulations to Pakistan team. I, however, will be happy when we consistently beat SAF, Ind and Aus. We do not have a problem winning T20s consistently against Eng and NZ.

Taimoor khan
Jul 08, 2018 04:52pm

That is why we are THE WORLD CHAMPIONS.

Hamid
Jul 08, 2018 04:53pm

Well played Fakhar Zaman. Congratulations to Pakistan!

Wasir
Jul 08, 2018 04:53pm

Congratulations from India.

Patient of Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 08, 2018 04:58pm

Well done Pakistan! Keep it up and hang on tough.

Harmony-1©
Jul 08, 2018 05:01pm

It happened 2nd time in past 1 year. A team that gave Pakistan a defeat in league game got beaten by them in the Final of the same tournament. First India in CT2017 and now Aussies in Tri Series. Fakhar the man once again!

Abdullah hsn
Jul 08, 2018 05:15pm

The no.1 remains on no.1..top above all!

Raza naqvi
Jul 08, 2018 05:18pm

What an outstanding performance “ hats off “ to the coach for the hardest ever seen efforts in the history of Pakistan cricket, deserves highest award.

dean
Jul 08, 2018 05:18pm

Well done Malik you are MR Reliable can you not reverse your decision and play ODI's aswell??????

syed
Jul 08, 2018 05:27pm

any sarfraz hater? 9 consecutive T 20 series win. first captain to beat Australia in a series in T20.

cant speak English? where are the haters?

BhaRAT
Jul 08, 2018 05:28pm

Our enemies were celebrating when Pakistan was two down

