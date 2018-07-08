Pakistan wins tri-series in nail-biter final against Australia
Pakistan on Sunday sealed their highest successful chase and clinched the tri-series played at Zimbabwe's Harare Sports Club by chasing down Australia's 184-run target up to the last over.
This is Pakistan's ninth successive T20 series win and has helped the team retain their top position in the T20 ranking.
It is also Pakistan's first series win against Australia in the past 28 years, the last time Pakistan won Austral-Asia Cup played in Sharjah in 1990.
Youngster Asif Ali hit the winning four that brought glory to the green shirts, Shoaib Malik accompanied him on the pitch.
Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a career-best 91 to help set up Pakistan's six-wicket win.
Zaman shared in a century stand with Shoaib Malik as Pakistan recovered from an early wobble in their pursuit of Australia's 183 for 8, and Malik then showed all the experience of an 18-year international career to see his team home with an unbeaten 43.
It looked as though Australia had produced a masterstroke in opening the bowling with Glenn Maxwell's offspin as debutant Sahibzada Farhan was stumped off the first ball he faced and Hussain Talat sliced a catch to point three balls later to derail Pakistan's chase.
Australia threatened to storm to victory, but Zaman quickly set about re-building the innings. First, he added 45 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed to take his team out of immediate danger, and he then added 107 for the fourth wicket with Malik to seize the advantage for Pakistan.
When Zaman fell cutting out to deep cover, Pakistan still needed 30 from 24, but while Malik remained at the crease their chase was always safe.
Their ultimate victory capped a mixed day for Pakistan.
Australia captain Aaron Finch was given a first-ball reprieve when he was dropped by Malik in the deep after top-edging a hook, and several misfields allowed any pressure with the new ball to be immediately dissipated.
Their errors allowed Australia to get off to a flier, with Finch putting together a 95-run opening stand with D'Arcy Short. Short was also dropped just after he had reached a 39-ball fifty, but he could not better his previous T20I high score of 76 and Pakistan's bowling at the death kept Australia in check.
From 95 for 0 after the first 10 overs, Australia lost 8 for 88 and their 183 for 8 was not quite enough to better Pakistan in the final analysis.
Congratulations.
What a way to chase highest total ever!
From 2/2 to 187/4. This is why they are number 1.
A gift to IK ,from the Shaheens, before the elections.
At one point, Australian victory looked imminent, but Fahkar played his natural game and made win possible. Congratulations and well played and learn from your mishaps, do not be over confident and make improvement in all departments!
A big congratulation to Team Pakistan on winning this series.
Congratulations Green Shirts...Pakistan Zindabad
Fakhar should've taken it to the end and finished his 100. Congratulations to Pakistan team. I, however, will be happy when we consistently beat SAF, Ind and Aus. We do not have a problem winning T20s consistently against Eng and NZ.
That is why we are THE WORLD CHAMPIONS.
Well played Fakhar Zaman. Congratulations to Pakistan!
Congratulations from India.
Well done Pakistan! Keep it up and hang on tough.
It happened 2nd time in past 1 year. A team that gave Pakistan a defeat in league game got beaten by them in the Final of the same tournament. First India in CT2017 and now Aussies in Tri Series. Fakhar the man once again!
The no.1 remains on no.1..top above all!
What an outstanding performance “ hats off “ to the coach for the hardest ever seen efforts in the history of Pakistan cricket, deserves highest award.
Well done Malik you are MR Reliable can you not reverse your decision and play ODI's aswell??????
any sarfraz hater? 9 consecutive T 20 series win. first captain to beat Australia in a series in T20.
cant speak English? where are the haters?
Our enemies were celebrating when Pakistan was two down