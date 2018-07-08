Capt Safdar arrives in Rawalpindi to 'surrender to authorities'

Embattled former premier Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar has amassed a massive show of support in Rawalpindi as he gears up to surrender to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) days after being sentenced to jail in the Avenfield corruption reference.

An accountability court on Friday had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years, his daughter Maryam to seven and his son-in-law Safdar to one year in jail in the Avenfield reference. Nawaz and Maryam are currently in London but have vowed to return to Pakistan on July 13.

Safdar, who is in Pakistan, 'went underground' after the verdict. The PML-N media cell today shared an audio recording of Safdar saying he would surrender to authorities today on the directives of the party leadership.

Shortly after, he arrived in the capital where he gathered support from a number of PML-N leaders and supporters and took to the streets of Rawalpindi's Liaquatbagh area.

PML-N leader Chaudhry Tanveer was quoted by DawnNewsTV as saying that the party's Rawalpindi leaders kicked off the rally from Liaquat Road.

During the procession, Safdar will surrender to NAB, he added.

As Safdar called upon PML-N leaders and workers to reach Liaquatbagh to show support, the gathering swelled, with hundreds of supporters pouring into the streets near Fawara Chowk to show their support.

Supporters surrounding his vehicle chanted slogans of "Dekho, dekho, kon aya? Sher aya, sher aya" (look who is here, the lion is here), "Respect the vote", and "Go on Nawaz Sharif, we are with you".

Safdar himself is perched atop a double-cabin vehicle and briefly addressed the media gathered at the scene. He is accompanied by PML-N leaders Chaudhry Tanveer, Malik Abrar, Shakeel Awan and others.

According to DawnNewsTV, Safdar said he wishes to surrender in front of party leader Shahbaz Sharif.

"Today we have to decide how the country will be run," Safdar told the media. "I am surrendering myself in order to set a foundation for democracy."

He called upon the nation to support Nawaz Sharif in his fight for the 220 million citizens of the country.

Meanwhile, a NAB team has reached the vicinity of Fawara Chowk to arrest Safdar.

The team, comprising six vehicles, has contacted the Islamabad inspector general for assistance and requested a large contingent of police to help deal with the crowd.

"Action will be taken against anyone who tries to hinder Safdar's arrest," NAB Deputy Inspector Mehboob Alam warned.

'Honour demands that I surrender'

Earlier today, in an audio message sent to journalists by the PML-N's media cell, Capt Safdar said he would surrender himself to authorities today because "honour demands it".

The decision for him to turn himself in, after he was sentenced to one year in jail for abetment in the Avenfield reference, was made by the party's leadership, he said.

He added that he wished to be arrested in an area other than Mansehra, his hometown, or Hazara Division.

Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, and Safdar were all handed varying jail sentences in the Avenfield corruption reference on Friday. The former premier and his daughter are currently in London, while Safdar is in Pakistan. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Captain Safdar arrives in Rawalpindi. ─ DawnNewsTV

He was to contest the upcoming polls on a National Assembly and provincial assembly seat from Mansehra. In the light of the verdict, both Safdar and his spouse cannot contest elections, while Nawaz has already been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court in Panamagate case.

NAB on Saturday said that arrest warrants for Safdar had already been obtained, and a team had departed for Mansehra, where he was last seen on Friday, to arrest him.

However, he has remained "underground" and is reportedly looking to consult his lawyer to get a stay order.

The PML-N's Mansehra President Zafar Mehmood told Dawn earlier that Safdar would either surrender to NAB or avail himself of pre-arrest bail from the court in Lahore on Monday.

Nawaz and Maryam both are set to return to Pakistan on Friday, July 13, exactly one week after their conviction, before expiry of the 10-day time limit set for filing of an appeal against the NAB court's verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

In a defiant press conference following the announcement of the verdict on Friday, Nawaz vowed to return to Pakistan to face prison, saying that if the punishment for "demanding respect for the vote is jail, I am coming to face it".

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.