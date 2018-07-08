Army assures ECP of all help during elections

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Army Election Support Centre Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan called on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza and discussed with him issues related to security for the general elections and army’s cooperation.

Lt Gen Zaman held out an assurance to Justice Raza on behalf of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that the army would extend all possible help to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the conduct of free, fair, transparent and impartial polls across the country.

The CEC was also assured that the army would cooperate in creating conducive atmosphere for elections. He applauded the army’s resolve and expressed the hope that all the provincial governments will also cooperate in holding of free, fair and impartial elections.

The ECP has announced that the army would be deployed in and outside 85,000 polling stations across the country.

According to an ECP official, 350,000 to 400,000 troops would be deployed at the polling stations with a clearly defined role. He said the presiding officer concerned will be calling the shots and the armed forces personnel performing election duties will be strictly following a list of do’s and don’ts.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2018