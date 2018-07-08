DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Three killed in Srinagar on Wani anniversary

AFPUpdated July 08, 2018

Email


SRINAGAR: Indian troops shot dead three stone-throwing protesters, including a teenage girl, in India-held Kashmir on Saturday as tensions rose ahead of the death anniversary of a popular freedom fighter.

Also read: They say Kashmir is ours but they don’t consider Kashmiris as their own, claims Burhan Wani’s father

Witnesses said soldiers opened fire in the southern district of Kulgam after hundreds of people angry at an army search operation for suspected militants gathered in protest, some hurling objects.

A government doctor said that the dead included two men aged 20 and 22 years and a 16-year-old girl.

“The three had bullet injuries and succumbed soon after their arrival at the hospital,” the doctor at a sub-district hospital in Kulgam said on condition of anonymity.

Police chief S.P. Vaid confirmed the deaths.

The killings come on the eve of the second death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a charismatic 22-year-old freedom fighter killed by government forces two years ago on July 8.

Kashmiri leaders have called for a shutdown on Sunday to commemorate Wani’s death.

Wani’s killing has triggered a sustained wave of protests that have so far claimed the lives of at least 100 civilians, with last year the deadliest in the region for the past decade.

Thousands of others were injured by shotgun pellets fired by the Indian army.

India has about 500,000 soldiers in the part of Kashmir it controls, where armed groups are fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Last month, the UN human rights chief released a report, calling for an investigation into alleged abuses perpetrated by Indian security forces in Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

KASHMIR UNREST
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Prime Minister Khan

Prime Minister Khan

Win but hand the keys of PM House to someone else? No thank you, Nawaz had all but announced. And that was before

Opinion

The next American war

The next American war

The US will seek to exploit Iran’s economic vulnerabilities as well as ethnic and religious fissures.

Editorial

Updated July 08, 2018

Irrefutable evidence?

WHILE all are equal before the law, the quality of judgements and the judicial reasoning offered in important cases,...
July 08, 2018

India’s IHK policy

INSTEAD of seeking a political solution to the rising discontent in India-held Kashmir, the BJP-led government in ...
Updated July 08, 2018

Voice of the youth

A YOUTH bulge with ready access to smartphones is not an advantage for politicians accustomed to going through the...
July 07, 2018

IHC verdict

EACH and every citizen of this country has a fundamental right to equal protection of the law. However, that right...
July 07, 2018

Axact case

A LONG and winding journey hit an important milestone as a judge convicted Axact chief executive Shoaib Sheikh and ...