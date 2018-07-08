DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pervaiz Malik’s son replaces Maryam in NA-127

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 08, 2018

Email


LAHORE: The PML-N on Saturday awarded ticket to Ali Pervaiz Malik to contest election from NA-27 (Lahore) after disqualification of Maryam Nawaz who was to contest from the constituency.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif awarded ticket for NA-127 to the party’s Lahore president Pervaiz Malik’s son Ali Pervaiz and the Khokhar brothers’ relative Irfan Shafi Khokhar for PP-173.

The party president has also requested the returning officers concerned to allot them PML-N symbol of lion.

Ali Pervaiz had filed nomination papers in NA-127 but had not withdrawn these.

Ali’s father is contesting from NA-133.

Earlier, Pervaiz Malik had left NA-127 from where he had won 2013 election with a margin of over 95,000 votes to accommodate Maryam who was not comfortable contesting from her family constituency of NA-125.

With Irfan Shafi getting the ticket, the Khokhars of Raiwind are now contesting from four constituencies from the PML-N platform.

Both brothers, Saiful Maluk Khokhar and Afzal Khokhar are contesting on NA-135 and NA-136, respectively, while their close relative Faisal Khokhar is in the run for a provincial assembly constituency.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Prime Minister Khan

Prime Minister Khan

Win but hand the keys of PM House to someone else? No thank you, Nawaz had all but announced. And that was before

Opinion

The next American war

The next American war

The US will seek to exploit Iran’s economic vulnerabilities as well as ethnic and religious fissures.

Editorial

Updated July 08, 2018

Irrefutable evidence?

WHILE all are equal before the law, the quality of judgements and the judicial reasoning offered in important cases,...
July 08, 2018

India’s IHK policy

INSTEAD of seeking a political solution to the rising discontent in India-held Kashmir, the BJP-led government in ...
Updated July 08, 2018

Voice of the youth

A YOUTH bulge with ready access to smartphones is not an advantage for politicians accustomed to going through the...
July 07, 2018

IHC verdict

EACH and every citizen of this country has a fundamental right to equal protection of the law. However, that right...
July 07, 2018

Axact case

A LONG and winding journey hit an important milestone as a judge convicted Axact chief executive Shoaib Sheikh and ...