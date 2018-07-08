DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Caretaker govt lowers petrol price by Rs4.26

APPJuly 08, 2018

Email


The caretaker government on Saturday decided to revise down the petroleum prices in light of directions from the Supreme Court to reconsider the matter of recent hike in petroleum prices.

The price of petrol has been decreased by Rs4.26 per litre, that of high-speed diesel by Rs6.37 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs3.36 per litre and the price of light diesel oil has been decreased by Rs5.54 per litre.

During the course of hearing on Thursday, relating to suo motu notice of the increase in petroleum prices, the apex court had directed the federal government to reconsider the matter in order to provide possible relief to the general public.

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar said in a statement that the federal government had decided to reduce petroleum prices in order to provide relief to the general public.

The federal cabinet, he said, had decided that sales tax rates would be reduced from 17 per cent to 12 per cent for motor spirit and kerosene oil, from 31 per cent to 24 per cent on high speed diesel and from 17 per cent to 9 per cent on light diesel oil.

Ali Zafar said the caretaker government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the people and was determined to reduce their sufferings despite the present financial constraints.

He said the federal government was confident that relief in petroleum prices would not only provide much needed respite to the masses but also reduce the cost of production and give a boost to economic activity. However, he said the government would suffer an estimated loss in revenue of Rs 10 billion as result of reduction in petroleum prices.

On June 30, the government, on recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had increased the prices of petrol by Rs7.54 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs14.00 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs 3.36 per litre and light diesel oil Rs5.92 per litre.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 07, 2018

IHC verdict

EACH and every citizen of this country has a fundamental right to equal protection of the law. However, that right...
July 07, 2018

Axact case

A LONG and winding journey hit an important milestone as a judge convicted Axact chief executive Shoaib Sheikh and ...
Updated July 06, 2018

Disturbing electoral entry

THE normalisation of the religious far right and the militant right in national politics ought to be of great ...
July 06, 2018

XDR typhoid crisis

AS evinced in recent days, come monsoon season and Pakistan is awash with multiple crises. Yet one emerging issue,...
July 06, 2018

Fire hazards

A FIRE at a foam-manufacturing unit in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday has once again highlighted the dangers...