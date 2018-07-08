DAWN.COM

Emirates’ A380 special flight lands at IIA today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 08, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Dubai-based Emirates Airlines will operate one of the world’s largest double-deck passenger airplanes – A380 – to the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on July 8, the airlines announced.

A press release issued by the airlines said the one-off A380 flight EK-2524 would depart from Dubai on July 8 at 8am and arrive at the IIA at 1210pm.

The flight EK-2525 will depart from Islamabad at 3:40pm.

Emirates currently has 104 wide body double-deck airplanes A380s in service and 58 pending delivery, more than any airline globally, the airlines press release said, adding that it also recently announced a $16 billion deal for 36 additional Airbus A380 aircraft.

The aircraft on this one-off service will be in a two-class configuration – economy and business

“We are proud to bring our flagship A380 aircraft to Islamabad, and we look forward to showcasing our innovative products on-board this iconic aircraft with the signature Emirates service.

“While this is a special flight; we are very keen to launch a scheduled A380 service to Pakistan and will continue to work with authorities to realise these plans,” said, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre of the airlines Sheikh Majid Al Mualla.

The Emirates A380 aircraft on this special one-off service will be in a two-class configuration offering spacious seats in economy class and fully flatbed seats in business class as well as Emirates’ on-board lounge.

Emirates and Pakistan have a shared history tracing back to over 30 years when the airlines’ flight landed in Karachi on October 25, 1985.

In the last three decades, Emirates has progressively expanded its operations and offering global connectivity and world-class services to Pakistan’s major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sialkot and Multan.

The Islamabad International Airport, which was made operational on May 3, has upgraded facilities to accommodate wide-body double-deck jet airliners with two special parking bays and latest jet bridges.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2018

