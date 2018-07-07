7 including MMA candidate injured in Bannu blast

At least seven people including the candidate of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) were injured when his convoy came under bomb attack in Bannu of Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to police, the MMA’s candidate from the PK-89 constituency, Sherin Malik was campaigning for elections in Takhti Kheil area of Bannu when a blast occurred targeting his convoy.

The MMA leader along with six other people suffered injuries and were rushed to nearby DHQ hospital.

According to police, the explosive was planted in a motorcycle which was detonated remotely.

There has been no immediate claim by any militant groups for the blast.

Earlier this month, at least 10 people were injured in a blast at the election office of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate in Razmak tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district.