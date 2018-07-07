Nawaz, Maryam will return to Pakistan within 10 days to appeal against court verdict
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has been sentenced to seven-year imprisonment by an accountability court, told reporters on Saturday that she and her father Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan before the expiry of the 10-day deadline to file an appeal against the decision.
Maryam was talking to reporters in London regarding the Sharifs' conviction in Avenfield properties reference. When asked whether she had been informed by her lawyers that they need to surrender themselves within 10 days to get any sort of relief, she said: "We will go back before that [10 days] anyway."
She also claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is aware that the Avenfield properties cannot be confiscated since no law had been broken in Britain. She said that even then if the authorities in Britain are moved, it would work in the Sharifs' favour as investigations would make things clear.
PML-N fields candidates to replace Maryam
The PML-N fielded Malik Irfan Shafi Khokhar in PP-173 and Ali Pervaiz from NA-127 to contest the 2018 elections in place of Maryam Nawaz, after her conviction led to her disqualification.
Ali Pervaiz is a son of PML-N Lahore president and former MNA Pervaiz Malik. Ali had filed nomination papers in this constituency as a covering candidate and had not withdrawn these. Earlier he had been allotted election symbol of TV, however, he will now be contesting on the symbol of lion after the party has awarded him a ticket.
Malik Irfan Shafi Khokhar is a relative to PML-N leader and former MNA Afzal Khokhar.
Sajjad Awan will contest from NA-14 Mansehra on a PML-N ticket in place of his brother, retired captain Safdar Awan, who will also be unable to contest the election due to his one-year sentence.
They will never come....
Get Adalah jail ready for three convicted criminals for money laundering, deception, not providing proof of assets and overseas properties and forgery of documents. The end of Nawaz Sharif and his family's 30+ years dynasty!
Lions unlike Musaraff
"Avenfield properties cannot be confiscated since no law had been broken in Britain. She said that even then if the authorities in Britain are moved, it would work in the Sharifs' favour as investigations would make things clear"
They only break laws in Pakistan because all these years they were under the impression that they can do what ever they like in Pakistan and that no one will dare challenging them. The scenario is totally change in future they will also not dare to break law in Pakistan, rest assured. As for the confiscation of their famous properties, the British government has a very clear and strong rules against theft, loot, money laundering etc, when the time comes they will know what is in store for them.
Welcome back. It will be great if you guys can also bring with you all the looted money back to the land and people it belongs to. Thanks in advance for your understanding, help and cooperation.
Appeal only if you can prove the court is wrong. You still have your billions. Hopefully that will be taken away in the future.
Arrest them at the Pakistan airport on arrival and take them into custody to transfer to jail before they start another campaign of misinformation and deceit.
I don’t understand she wasn’t even holding offices in any previous govts to buy Avenfield Apartments how is she convicted for that????
@Concerned 1 ..She got convicted for aiding and abetting among other things.
What a great democratic party - the party tickets in PML-N strongholds all stay within the family or their crony's families.
Start the proceedings in the UK please - then we will see if MN reproduces that trust deed and whether the qatari prince will come to their rescue
They have right to appeal, and they will.
UK courts are not like Pakistani courts. Over there burden of proof is on the prosecution.
Our public and whole nation has to start thinking about Pakistan first.if we love Pakistan then we all have to rise above the personal like and dislikes. Money that has been transferred overseas will not be easy to bring back unless Pakistan holds those criminals in jail until money is returned. Same should happen when Maryam returns. Put her in jail.