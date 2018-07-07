Nawaz, Maryam will return to Pakistan on Friday to appeal against court verdict

Maryam Nawaz, who has been sentenced to seven-year imprisonment by an accountability court, told reporters on Saturday that she and her father Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on Friday [July 13], before the expiry of the 10-day deadline, to file an appeal against the decision.

Drs said they can’t say when Ami would regain consciousness but we have decided to return on Friday Insha’Allah. https://t.co/QaPW46UmpB — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 7, 2018

Maryam was talking to reporters in London regarding the Sharifs' conviction in Avenfield properties reference. When asked whether she had been informed by her lawyers that they need to surrender themselves within 10 days to get any sort of relief, she said: "We will go back before that [10 days] anyway."

She also claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is aware that the Avenfield properties cannot be confiscated since no law had been broken in Britain. She said that even then if the authorities in Britain are moved, it would work in the Sharifs' favour as investigations would make things clear.

PML-N fields candidates to replace Maryam

The PML-N fielded Malik Irfan Shafi Khokhar in PP-173 and Ali Pervaiz from NA-127 to contest the 2018 elections in place of Maryam Nawaz, after her conviction led to her disqualification.

Ali Pervaiz is the son of PML-N Lahore president and former MNA Pervaiz Malik. Ali had filed nomination papers in this constituency as a covering candidate which he did not withdraw. Earlier he had been allotted election symbol of TV, however, he will now be contesting on the symbol of 'lion' after the party has awarded him a ticket.

Malik Irfan Shafi Khokhar is a relative to PML-N leader and former MNA Afzal Khokhar.

Sajjad Awan will contest from NA-14 Mansehra on a PML-N ticket in place of his brother, retired captain Safdar, who will also be unable to contest the election due to his one-year sentence.