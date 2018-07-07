DAWN.COM

NAB obtains arrest warrants for Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar

Amir Wasim | Inamullah KhattakUpdated July 07, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday obtained arrest warrants of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired Capt Safdar, a spokesperson of the bureau said.

The development comes a day after an accountability court awarded 10 years in prison to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield properties reference, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband were sentenced to seven years and one-year imprisonment, respectively, for abetment.

Besides, a NAB team has already left for Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to arrest Safdar, the spokesperson said, adding that the caretaker government in the province has also been approached for their assistance in carrying out the arrest.

The spokesperson said that NAB has also obtained a copy of the detailed verdict, and will ensure its implementation.

He clarified that Nawaz Sharif and his other family members had been convicted for committing corruption. "The offence of assets beyond known sources of income which prima facia come under the preview of NAO 1999 are corruption and corrupt practice," he added.

The clarification was apparently in response to the presser of Nawaz Sharif following the verdict — during which the ousted premier had referred to some TV reports, which according to Nawaz were saying that the court order had mentioned that the prosecution failed to prove the corruption charges against him.

The court also ordered forfeiture of their property in the Avenfield Apartments, Park Lane, London and imposed £8 million (approx Rs1,292m) fine on Nawaz Sharif and £2 million (approx Rs323m) on Maryam Nawaz.

The three convicts were also given one-year jail term, which will run concurrently, for not cooperating with the bureau during the probe into the case. In the light of this verdict, both Maryam and her spouse cannot contest elections, while Sharif has already been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court in Panamagate case.

NAB had filed the reference regarding the high-end properties in London, along with two other cases, on the Supreme Court’s directives in the Panamagate verdict that deseated Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister last year.

Wahid
Jul 07, 2018 06:57pm

The verdict must be implemented fully in the interests of justice ; law and the punishment must act as a deterrent if the society is to function in a civilised manner. Politicians must be taught the real meaning of democracy; Abraham Lincoln defined it as “a government of the people,by the people and for the people “. In Pakistan it is interpreted as government of the VIP ,for the VIP and by the VIP!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 07, 2018 07:12pm

Get Adalah jail ready for three convicted criminals for money laundering, deception, not providing proof of assets and overseas properties and forgery of documents. The end of Nawaz Sharif and his family's 30+ years dynasty!

Shiib
Jul 07, 2018 07:50pm

@Wahid very true...Hope the entire nation wakes up now...It is now or never for us and Pakistan...

Najum
Jul 07, 2018 07:57pm

Meanwhile Musharraf enjoys Dubai.

Ahmed
Jul 07, 2018 08:07pm

Turning point for Pakistan. Carryout out the court orders to the letter to send a message to all criminals. Institutions need to earn the trust of it's law abiding citizens to unleash their potential for building a strong country.

Socrates
Jul 07, 2018 08:12pm

Imprison him immediately.

Sid
Jul 07, 2018 08:13pm

@Najum and rightly so.. :)

Sid
Jul 07, 2018 08:14pm

Get him to jail asap.. he should be behind bars by tomorrow morning latest

