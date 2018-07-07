DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SJC to hold trial against Justice Shaukat Aziz in open court

Haseeb BhattiJuly 07, 2018

Email


The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has accepted an application by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for an open trial of a corruption reference against him — marking the first time that such an application has been accepted in Pakistan.

The hearing will take place on July 30.

Siddiqui had challenged the SJC's decision of not allowing an open trial in the Supreme Court. A five-member larger bench of the apex court had ruled that the SJC can hear a case against a judge in an open court — given that the judge on trial waives his/her right for in-camera proceedings. The SC had also asked the council to review its decision.

Justice Siddiqui is facing a reference on misconduct moved on the complaint by a retired employee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for alleged refurbishment of official residence beyond entitlement.

On Feb 22, SJC had issued a show cause notice to Justice Siddiqui on another reference against him for making unnecessary and unwarranted comments about some "important constitutional institution saying such comments prima facie had the tendency of undermining the respect otherwise such constitutional institution enjoys".

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 07, 2018

IHC verdict

EACH and every citizen of this country has a fundamental right to equal protection of the law. However, that right...
July 07, 2018

Axact case

A LONG and winding journey hit an important milestone as a judge convicted Axact chief executive Shoaib Sheikh and ...
Updated July 06, 2018

Disturbing electoral entry

THE normalisation of the religious far right and the militant right in national politics ought to be of great ...
July 06, 2018

XDR typhoid crisis

AS evinced in recent days, come monsoon season and Pakistan is awash with multiple crises. Yet one emerging issue,...
July 06, 2018

Fire hazards

A FIRE at a foam-manufacturing unit in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday has once again highlighted the dangers...