PML-N to choose Maryam’s replacement

LAHORE: The PML-N says it will decide on fielding a candidate in place of Maryam Nawaz in NA-127, Lahore.

PML-N Lahore president Pervaiz Malik’s son Ali Pervaiz had filed nomination papers in this constituency and had not withdrawn these. He had been allotted election symbol of ‘TV’ and is considered a likely replacement of Ms Maryam.

“Ali had filed nomination papers as my covering candidate. Now after the accountability court verdict against Maryam Bibi the party will decide who should replace her in NA-127 and PP-173,” Pervaiz Malik told Dawn on Friday. He said a decision in this regard was expected in a couple of days.

Mr Malik is contesting NA-133. He had to leave his (NA-127) constituency to accommodate Maryam who was reluctant to contest NA-125, her family constituency.

