PAF official, family injured in road accident in Islamabad involving Russian diplomat

An official of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), his wife and daughter were injured on Friday when a vehicle driven by a Russian diplomat stationed in Islamabad crashed into a motorcycle driven by the PAF official, police said.

The accident occurred on Margalla Road in the federal capital. According to police, the vehicle belongs to Alexander Sochivko, a third secretary at the Russian Embassy, who was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police have moved the Russian diplomat along with his vehicle to Kohsar police station. Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to the PAF hospital.

In April this year, a motorcyclist in Islamabad was killed in a road accident after being hit by a vehicle reportedly driven by the military attaché of United States. Col Joseph Emanuel was driving a white SUV when he hit Ateeq and Raheel travelling on a motorbike. Resultantly, Ateeq died on the spot while Raheel suffered serious injuries and has been shifted to nearby hospital.

Later in the same month, another US diplomat stationed in Islamabad was taken into police custody after he rammed his vehicle into two motorcyclists. Second Secretary Chad Rex Ausburn hit the bike rider and his pillion passenger in a hit-and-run in the premises of Secretariat police station.