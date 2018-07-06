DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

France reach World Cup semifinals, beat Uruguay 2-0

APUpdated July 06, 2018

Email


Uruguay's midfielder Lucas Torreira controls the ball past France's forward Antoine Griezmann. —AFP
Uruguay's midfielder Lucas Torreira controls the ball past France's forward Antoine Griezmann. —AFP
France's forward Olivier Giroud is marked by Uruguay's defender Diego Laxalt. —AFP
France's forward Olivier Giroud is marked by Uruguay's defender Diego Laxalt. —AFP

Antoine Griezmann's fluke goal helped France earn a place in the World Cup semifinals.

Griezmann scored with a shot that bounced off the hands of the opposing goalkeeper and into the net, giving France a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday.

The 1998 champions will next face Belgium on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

Griezmann's shot in the 61st minute went right into the hands of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. But the ball popped off his palms and looped over his head and into the net.

Raphael Varane scored for France with a header in the 40th minute. Griezmann sent in a free kick from the right side and Varane raced across the area. He got his head to the ball and sent it into the far corner behind Muslera.

France went on to reach the World Cup final the last two times it advanced to the semifinals. It won its only World Cup in 1998 on home soil, and in 2006 lost to Italy on penalties.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 06, 2018 09:33pm

Well played France. See you in the semi finals of the on-going 2018 World Cup Soccer Tournament in the Russian Federation.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 06, 2018

Disturbing electoral entry

THE normalisation of the religious far right and the militant right in national politics ought to be of great ...
July 06, 2018

XDR typhoid crisis

AS evinced in recent days, come monsoon season and Pakistan is awash with multiple crises. Yet one emerging issue,...
July 06, 2018

Fire hazards

A FIRE at a foam-manufacturing unit in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday has once again highlighted the dangers...
Updated July 05, 2018

Nawaz’s dilemma

THE first phase of a historic accountability trial of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his...
July 05, 2018

Flooding in Lahore

PREDICTABLY enough, the torrential rains in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday have been the harbinger of bad news. At...
July 05, 2018

World Cup mania

REGARDLESS of which team goes on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 later this month, the tournament, hosted by Russia,...