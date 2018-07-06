DAWN.COM

'I am coming to Pakistan to face prison,' says defiant Nawaz after guilty verdict

Dawn.comUpdated July 06, 2018

"I have been punished because I tried to turn the course of Pakistan's 70-year history," says Nawaz. —photo courtesy Geo News

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, referring to the 10-year prison sentence handed to him on Friday morning by an accountability court in Islamabad, said that he has been punished because he tried to turn the course of Pakistan's 70-year history.

Sharif, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz — who was also handed prison time — held a press conference in London hours after the verdict in the corruption reference was announced.

"I promise that I will continue this struggle until Pakistanis are not free of the chains that they are kept in for saying the truth," Nawaz said.

"I will continue my struggle till the people of Pakistan are not freed of the slavery imposed on them by some generals and judges," he added.

Nawaz remarked that if the punishment for "demanding respect for the vote is jail, I am coming to face it", adding that he will "not be a slave to those who violate their oath and the Constitution of Pakistan".

Nawaz, however, did not give any specific time or date for his return to Pakistan. When asked, the former premier mentioned the deteriorating health of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz as the reason for him not being able to return immediately.

Responding to a question, Nawaz said he was rendering sacrifice for the people of Pakistan. “I am asking the nation to come with me in this defining moment and not abandon me,” he said.

“Let’s change Pakistan, we have been waiting for this day for a long time, it is here now and there is no room for hesitation.”

Commenting on the verdict, Maryam Nawaz said it was easy for her to take the way of reconciliation like her contemporaries in politics "and not say anything against anyone and have a bright future", but she decided against it.

"I knew that the issues for which I am raising voice, I will not be welcomed with garlands. But someone had to light the first flame which we have," she maintained.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handing ousted Nawaz Sharif 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond income and 1 year for not cooperating with NAB.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz was given 7 years for abetment, and 1 year for non-cooperation with the bureau — also to run concurrently; she will serve 7 years in total.

— More to follow.

MONIER
Jul 06, 2018 07:49pm

Dawn, please do not cover the press conferences of a criminal.

Rizzi
Jul 06, 2018 07:50pm

Yes he tried to turn the country in wrong direction for sure.

Rizwan Khan
Jul 06, 2018 07:51pm

Why cant desi politicians leave decently?

Ashar
Jul 06, 2018 07:52pm

Utter non-sense

Waz
Jul 06, 2018 07:52pm

Please spare us and go to Adiala.

qaiser ahmed
Jul 06, 2018 07:52pm

Are you coming back to Pakistan?

vb jee
Jul 06, 2018 07:54pm

No Sir, you are punished because you once were today's IK vs PPP. And most of the ppl against you are with tomorrows Nawaz Sharif aka IK.

Israr Khan Ismailzai
Jul 06, 2018 07:55pm

What about the looted money???? We r more interested in that.

Imran Mohamamd
Jul 06, 2018 07:56pm

Lets see if he is really coming, and when are you planning to come? In 2070?

Karachitee
Jul 06, 2018 07:56pm

Good luck

Saleem
Jul 06, 2018 07:58pm

Stay put. If you do what you are saying you will do. I am hopeful we will be able to turn the tides against these holy cows. The holy cows are worst enemies Pakistan could have.

TANWEER KHAN
Jul 06, 2018 07:59pm

@vb jee

Good point - but sad reflection on reality that IK is likely to go down the same route as other political leaders and ruin the country even further.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 06, 2018 07:59pm

Which chains is he talking about the one his family is using to loot Pakistan.

Good Riddance!

Grand Looter met his faith.

Bilal
Jul 06, 2018 08:00pm

Mian Sb, we are with you.

Salman Dasti
Jul 06, 2018 08:00pm

Good Move. I am not the supporter of PMLN but its time to make it clear " Vote ko Izzat Do". No more interference directly or indirectly should be allowed.

Abdulrashid
Jul 06, 2018 08:00pm

As u sow so shall I reap. Ns pak massed not with u. Come u will go direct to jail

HAMZA
Jul 06, 2018 08:01pm

Verdicts like these, can never ever nullify any political party. Real verdict will be delivered on 25th July !

Akhtar Husain
Jul 06, 2018 08:01pm

Unprecedented decision by NAB. If a very rich family controlling biggest iron works in the country convicted for owning 4 flats, then a large number of people owing much bigger properties with much smaller businesses must all go to jail.

SMI
Jul 06, 2018 08:02pm

Welcome if you dare to come back

WARRIs
Jul 06, 2018 08:03pm

Yes, Nawaz Sharif did turn the direction but only to line his own pockets!!

Khurshid Qazi
Jul 06, 2018 08:04pm

Nawaz Shareef must come to Pakistan. People are still with him. Dirt will vanish soon.

Iqbal A. malik
Jul 06, 2018 08:06pm

Please announce the date of your arrival and bring the money trail of your properties.

Abbas kd
Jul 06, 2018 08:08pm

Very sad day for Pakistan. We didn't learn any lesson from killing our former PM Mr. Z.A. Bhutto, also on court orders.

AHAQ
Jul 06, 2018 08:09pm

Hopefully welcome back and Now please go to jail as your punishment.

Perplexed
Jul 06, 2018 08:09pm

Don't forget to bring back the 'boxes/suitcases' (aka money bags) with you that you looted from the country.

Ahsan Gul
Jul 06, 2018 08:09pm

He has no choice. Saudi Arabia, uae and England will not support him anymore. Government needs to take his properties as well.

Mushraff, Dar, Kayani And zardari must also be investigated.

Iqbal A. malik
Jul 06, 2018 08:11pm

@Bilal Yes in Jail. People like you must be punished because of your illiteracy the whole nation suffers.

Has
Jul 06, 2018 08:11pm

Please work with Interpol and bring them all back ASAP!

Voter
Jul 06, 2018 08:13pm

We don't want you to struggle to make Pakistan even worst. Go & rest in the jail.

reja
Jul 06, 2018 08:13pm

He should rather come to produce receipts of flats.

Ash2000
Jul 06, 2018 08:14pm

This is targeted judgement. They will be back in 2023 as 2018 is rigged and people will be fed up with 2018 government at that time.

Salman
Jul 06, 2018 08:15pm

I hope he remembers to bring the cheque for 10 million pounds.

John
Jul 06, 2018 08:15pm

All leader have to met same fate in Pakistan

Abdul rafay
Jul 06, 2018 08:15pm

All I can see is 90's politics.

B N Sharma
Jul 06, 2018 08:16pm

Bravo

Farooq
Jul 06, 2018 08:17pm

My leader my loin!

YRA
Jul 06, 2018 08:18pm

You are welcome . It’s your country

Ahsan Gul
Jul 06, 2018 08:20pm

You NS has put our country back 30 years by stealing large sums of money. Our financial status is weak, our institutions are broken and nothing is working normal. Our currency is devalued.

Ex PM Abbassi is responsible for letting Dar financial minister to run to England. Abbassi must be prosecuted.

Big John
Jul 06, 2018 08:21pm

He is coming to Pakistan to face prison! I sincerely hope he does not change his mind.

Amin
Jul 06, 2018 08:21pm

Liar

Imran
Jul 06, 2018 08:21pm

Someone plz tell nawaz sharif that he is not being punished for vote respect but for london flats

Momin
Jul 06, 2018 08:22pm

Return of the King!!

Big John
Jul 06, 2018 08:23pm

He has been punished because he tried to turn the course of Pakistan's 70-year history? No. He was punished for his greed.

Shehzada Rana
Jul 06, 2018 08:24pm

I would like to say, he will never come back to Pakistan. Wait and watch.

conspiracy_theory
Jul 06, 2018 08:24pm

The day he spoke against the military, his fate was sealed.

ahamed
Jul 06, 2018 08:24pm

For the sake of peace in your beloved country, ask the verdict protesters to calm down and respect the law. Facing the prison will not uncover truth. Only you and family can provide the truth.

Jj
Jul 06, 2018 08:24pm

When will you sell the London flats and return the money to the nation?

Hamza
Jul 06, 2018 08:26pm

plz bring the looted money with you on your way here

Qamar
Jul 06, 2018 08:26pm

A criminal trying to become a hero.

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:27pm

Nawaz sharif as like as zardari is only a thief, he had laundered the money of pakistani people he should go to jail forever

Qamar
Jul 06, 2018 08:28pm

@HAMZA Your twisted logic implies that courts should be closed and all crimes should be judged by people's choice.

Pestalab
Jul 06, 2018 08:28pm

@Salman Dasti and you think let them loot the country? No questions asked?

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:28pm

Nawaz sharif in his life has done only one thing in the right way: money laundering

Arif
Jul 06, 2018 08:28pm

I hope the same does not happen with the next prime minister who ever it will be.

Qamar
Jul 06, 2018 08:29pm

Nawaz, don't forget to bring the looted money with you if and when you return.

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:29pm

Nawaz sharif soon in adiala jail

A. Ali
Jul 06, 2018 08:30pm

He is again trying to divert attention... come and sit in adyala jail for 10 years.

sid
Jul 06, 2018 08:30pm

get them out of those flats ASAP - Government should be in touch with the UK Government to ensure they are evicted from those flats as soon as possible... Sell the flats and build a new hospital in Pakistan with the money recovered.

Noman
Jul 06, 2018 08:31pm

"I promise that I will continue this struggle until Pakistanis are not free of the chains that they are kept in for saying the truth,"

Until Pakistanis ARE NOT FREE??? That is exactly what you have done mister.

BHARAT SHARMA
Jul 06, 2018 08:33pm

Now it is going to create sympathy wave for NS

Imtiaz
Jul 06, 2018 08:33pm

He be reminded of his return to ISB international, on that return hardly anyone turned up to welcome him. He has failed to learn from that experience. Lets hope he does return.. this time straight to Adiala jail.

A. Ali
Jul 06, 2018 08:33pm

You are not punished for trying to get respect for vote.

You have punished to 10 years jail for money laundering so don try again and again to mislead people... we know you are trying for political asylum in UK which has been refused on the basis of you being corrupt and money stealer.

sid
Jul 06, 2018 08:33pm

Already foreign media are using this verdict as an example for their own domestic corruption issues. Pakistan Judiciary should be proud it is leading the fight against corruption. well done

Anthony Messina
Jul 06, 2018 08:34pm

He can give televised speeches from London like Altaf Hussain for the next ten years.

El Cid
Jul 06, 2018 08:35pm

Democratically elected officials becoming an endangered species in Pakistan.

Farjad Zaidi
Jul 06, 2018 08:36pm

@Salman Dasti are you suggesting that courts should not punish a criminal because he was elected with peoples' vote? I can only laugh at those who want to respect the vote but have not respect for the law.

El Cid
Jul 06, 2018 08:37pm

@MONIER Why not? It is international news. You afraid of facts and truth?

nam
Jul 06, 2018 08:37pm

No decency, put your favorite news reporters in a room and play a drama of propaganda. Show the money trail. Talk about how you accumulated this wealth. On the other hand did you all see Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza? They could not hide their happiness.

Raza Akhtar
Jul 06, 2018 08:37pm

Two cases are still pending judgement. When it all adds up they will spend the rest of their life in prison.

Anthony Messina
Jul 06, 2018 08:39pm

@Usman .... They divided up the country. Zardari is allowed to steal in Sindh and Nawaz is allowed to steal in Punjab.

Concerned 1
Jul 06, 2018 08:40pm

His popularity bothers few that’s the verdict

arehman
Jul 06, 2018 08:43pm

@MONIER Engineered decision does not make him criminal. freedom of speech is a basic right for any one

A. Ali
Jul 06, 2018 08:43pm

This means he is not coming...

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:45pm

@Iqbal A. malik Bravo well said!!!

Harris
Jul 06, 2018 08:47pm

Sheer Injustice with Sharifs and the country.

Wahid
Jul 06, 2018 08:48pm

Very sad that he is so weak to accept the reality of his wrongdoing and unprecedented corruption even after conviction. If you do come willingly you will be forced through Interpol and legal process if this verdict is implemented as it should and must. You are first but not the last this process of accountability

Salim
Jul 06, 2018 08:49pm

You are coming to make a deal, not to go to jail

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:51pm

Come NS come - we love you even more now.

Enough
Jul 06, 2018 08:51pm

What have you sacrificed for this Nation? Don't glorify your crimes.

Tragedy is that people will still vote for these convicts.

Shaikh
Jul 06, 2018 08:53pm

Your purchased property is also someone else plan?? Stop fooling people and go to jail. Pakistan is better without you and ur family

jailbound
Jul 06, 2018 08:54pm

@arehman oh, now you're trying to change it too look like 'someones' going to jail for speaking? hahaha...

abby
Jul 06, 2018 08:54pm

What will happen to CPEC and motorways .?

Umar Aftab
Jul 06, 2018 08:54pm

Shameless! He wants his supporters to repeat what they did in 1997 to remove one of the most honest judges in Pakistan’s history.

TAZONA
Jul 06, 2018 08:54pm

@Imran you are and NS just come back with £ 10 million cheque

Syed Hasan
Jul 06, 2018 08:55pm

This verdict is toothless... this is something that everyone knows....

What about the money he and his family has looted.... what about the people who suffered due to him and family... Why we as countrymen are living under immense accumulating debt, unrest, poor law-n-order situation, target killing, lack of water, electricity and food.....

When will we get our money back????

jailbound
Jul 06, 2018 08:55pm

@Voter or workout!

SK
Jul 06, 2018 08:55pm

@Bilal - Are you in London? Avenfield? Good. Stay there, please.

Ajab Jaan
Jul 06, 2018 08:56pm

@Rizwan Khan Because we are desi

Danish
Jul 06, 2018 08:58pm

Well said. Stay strong.

Ajab Jaan
Jul 06, 2018 08:58pm

@Akhtar Husain How many apt do you have?

Shaikh
Jul 06, 2018 08:58pm

You started all this vote ko izzat do when corruption against you surfaced, before that u were enjoying looted money so don’t change the topic as u r convicted due to unexplained money

ExMohajirinUK
Jul 06, 2018 08:59pm

Welcome Nawaz, you are braver than Musharraf. You will surely win the elections. Let the Pindi boys know what you are capable of.

امانت
Jul 06, 2018 09:00pm

فیصلے سے پہلے نواز شریف کاالیکشن کامیابی 51% تھی اب نوازشریف 65%کامیابی حاصل کرنے کی پوزیشن میں ھے اگر وہ جلداز پاکستان واپس ھوے

AXH
Jul 06, 2018 09:01pm

“Let’s change Pakistan, we have been waiting for this day for a long time, it is here now and there is no room for hesitation.”

FYI, Pakistan has changed and the change started when the matter of corruption was highlighted as the single most damaging factor that has eroded Pakistan's assets and the prospects of its progress. Those who call themselves the "true leaders" run abroad to treat even a stomach bug instead of leading by example and staying in the country. A true leader always leads by example and that is why Jinnah was a great leader.

Petere
Jul 06, 2018 09:01pm

Man is fighting for Pakistan survival !

Mushahid
Jul 06, 2018 09:03pm

NS needs to serve the jail term; no presidential pardon! period!

Fairplay
Jul 06, 2018 09:04pm

Nawaz will struggle for Pakistani's - Well he can start by going directly to Jail and then giving all his looted wealth to pay for schools and hospitals for the poor.

sajid Rafique
Jul 06, 2018 09:05pm

Prison sentence is NOT good. Just make him return the money he has taken IF he has taken.

Shahryar
Jul 06, 2018 09:05pm

There are no charges to face Nawaz only jail time when you come to Pakistan. We are tired of gimmicks and lies.

Shan
Jul 06, 2018 09:07pm

guy relax, he will not come.

Nadeem
Jul 06, 2018 09:07pm

Why were you away ????

Umesh
Jul 06, 2018 09:08pm

Well done Pakistan.I feel this judgement will Dawn a new era of transparency.

umair
Jul 06, 2018 09:08pm

he will try to gain sympathy vote. if successful he will come back after july 25, if not he will not come at all

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 06, 2018 09:09pm

I don't think both NS and his daughter will come back to Pakistan to face prison sentence s, all statements are fake to create confusion and fool people - all these dirty tricks and topi dramas will not work this time!

Nadeem
Jul 06, 2018 09:09pm

@Rizwan Khan Its golden goose ,,,, why would they leave it ???

ahmed
Jul 06, 2018 09:10pm

all done for the sake of sympathy vote. he will wait till 25july if successful in elections he will come, otherwise, he wont

Jawaid Kamal
Jul 06, 2018 09:11pm

NS please name few sacrifices that you gave

