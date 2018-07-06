DAWN.COM

'I am coming to Pakistan to face prison,' says defiant Nawaz after conviction

Dawn.comUpdated July 06, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at his office in central London on July 6, 2018. —AFP
"I have been punished because I tried to turn the course of Pakistan's 70-year history," says Nawaz. —photo courtesy Geo News
Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday evening made it clear that he would return to Pakistan to "face prison".

Referring to the 10-year jail sentence handed to him by the accountability court in Islamabad, he said that he has been punished because he tried to turn the course of Pakistan's 70-year history.

Sharif, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz — who also faces imprisonment upon her return to Pakistan — held a press conference in London hours after the verdict was announced against them in the Avenfield reference.

"I promise that I will continue this struggle until Pakistanis are free of the chains that they are kept in for saying the truth," Nawaz said.

"I will continue my struggle till the people of Pakistan are freed from the slavery imposed on them by some generals and judges," he added.

Nawaz remarked that if the punishment for "demanding respect for the vote is jail, I am coming to face it", adding that he will "not be a slave to those who violate their oath and the Constitution of Pakistan".

Nawaz, however, did not give any specific time or date for his return to Pakistan. When asked, the former premier mentioned the deteriorating health of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz as the reason for him not being able to return immediately.

Responding to a question, Nawaz said he was rendering a sacrifice for the people of Pakistan. “I am asking the nation to stand with me in this defining moment and not abandon me,” he said.

“Let’s change Pakistan; we have been waiting for this day for a long time, it is here now and there is no room for hesitation.”

Commenting on the verdict, Maryam Nawaz said it would have been easy for her to go down the path of reconciliation like her contemporaries in politics "and not say anything against anyone and have a bright future", but she decided against it.

"I knew that I will not be welcomed with garlands for the issues I am raising my voice for. But someone had to light the first flame which we have," she maintained.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handing Nawaz 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond income and one year for not cooperating with NAB. The sentences will run concurrently which means the former prime minister will serve 10 years in jail.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz was given seven years for abetment, and one year for non-cooperation with the bureau — also to run concurrently; she will serve seven years in total.

Comments (186)

1000 characters
Rizzi
Jul 06, 2018 07:50pm

Yes he tried to turn the country in wrong direction for sure.

Rizwan Khan
Jul 06, 2018 07:51pm

Why cant desi politicians leave decently?

Ashar
Jul 06, 2018 07:52pm

Utter non-sense

Waz
Jul 06, 2018 07:52pm

Please spare us and go to Adiala.

qaiser ahmed
Jul 06, 2018 07:52pm

Are you coming back to Pakistan?

vb jee
Jul 06, 2018 07:54pm

No Sir, you are punished because you once were today's IK vs PPP. And most of the ppl against you are with tomorrows Nawaz Sharif aka IK.

Israr Khan Ismailzai
Jul 06, 2018 07:55pm

What about the looted money???? We r more interested in that.

Imran Mohamamd
Jul 06, 2018 07:56pm

Lets see if he is really coming, and when are you planning to come? In 2070?

Karachitee
Jul 06, 2018 07:56pm

Good luck

TANWEER KHAN
Jul 06, 2018 07:59pm

@vb jee

Good point - but sad reflection on reality that IK is likely to go down the same route as other political leaders and ruin the country even further.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 06, 2018 07:59pm

Which chains is he talking about the one his family is using to loot Pakistan.

Good Riddance!

Grand Looter met his faith.

Bilal
Jul 06, 2018 08:00pm

Mian Sb, we are with you.

Salman Dasti
Jul 06, 2018 08:00pm

Good Move. I am not the supporter of PMLN but its time to make it clear " Vote ko Izzat Do". No more interference directly or indirectly should be allowed.

Abdulrashid
Jul 06, 2018 08:00pm

As u sow so shall I reap. Ns pak massed not with u. Come u will go direct to jail

HAMZA
Jul 06, 2018 08:01pm

Verdicts like these, can never ever nullify any political party. Real verdict will be delivered on 25th July !

Akhtar Husain
Jul 06, 2018 08:01pm

Unprecedented decision by NAB. If a very rich family controlling biggest iron works in the country convicted for owning 4 flats, then a large number of people owing much bigger properties with much smaller businesses must all go to jail.

SMI
Jul 06, 2018 08:02pm

Welcome if you dare to come back

WARRIs
Jul 06, 2018 08:03pm

Yes, Nawaz Sharif did turn the direction but only to line his own pockets!!

Khurshid Qazi
Jul 06, 2018 08:04pm

Nawaz Shareef must come to Pakistan. People are still with him. Dirt will vanish soon.

Iqbal A. malik
Jul 06, 2018 08:06pm

Please announce the date of your arrival and bring the money trail of your properties.

Abbas kd
Jul 06, 2018 08:08pm

Very sad day for Pakistan. We didn't learn any lesson from killing our former PM Mr. Z.A. Bhutto, also on court orders.

AHAQ
Jul 06, 2018 08:09pm

Hopefully welcome back and Now please go to jail as your punishment.

Perplexed
Jul 06, 2018 08:09pm

Don't forget to bring back the 'boxes/suitcases' (aka money bags) with you that you looted from the country.

Ahsan Gul
Jul 06, 2018 08:09pm

He has no choice. Saudi Arabia, uae and England will not support him anymore. Government needs to take his properties as well.

Mushraff, Dar, Kayani And zardari must also be investigated.

Has
Jul 06, 2018 08:11pm

Please work with Interpol and bring them all back ASAP!

Voter
Jul 06, 2018 08:13pm

We don't want you to struggle to make Pakistan even worst. Go & rest in the jail.

reja
Jul 06, 2018 08:13pm

He should rather come to produce receipts of flats.

Ash2000
Jul 06, 2018 08:14pm

This is targeted judgement. They will be back in 2023 as 2018 is rigged and people will be fed up with 2018 government at that time.

Salman
Jul 06, 2018 08:15pm

I hope he remembers to bring the cheque for 10 million pounds.

John
Jul 06, 2018 08:15pm

All leader have to met same fate in Pakistan

Abdul rafay
Jul 06, 2018 08:15pm

All I can see is 90's politics.

B N Sharma
Jul 06, 2018 08:16pm

Bravo

Farooq
Jul 06, 2018 08:17pm

My leader my loin!

YRA
Jul 06, 2018 08:18pm

You are welcome . It’s your country

Ahsan Gul
Jul 06, 2018 08:20pm

You NS has put our country back 30 years by stealing large sums of money. Our financial status is weak, our institutions are broken and nothing is working normal. Our currency is devalued.

Ex PM Abbassi is responsible for letting Dar financial minister to run to England. Abbassi must be prosecuted.

Big John
Jul 06, 2018 08:21pm

He is coming to Pakistan to face prison! I sincerely hope he does not change his mind.

Imran
Jul 06, 2018 08:21pm

Someone plz tell nawaz sharif that he is not being punished for vote respect but for london flats

Momin
Jul 06, 2018 08:22pm

Return of the King!!

Big John
Jul 06, 2018 08:23pm

He has been punished because he tried to turn the course of Pakistan's 70-year history? No. He was punished for his greed.

Shehzada Rana
Jul 06, 2018 08:24pm

I would like to say, he will never come back to Pakistan. Wait and watch.

ahamed
Jul 06, 2018 08:24pm

For the sake of peace in your beloved country, ask the verdict protesters to calm down and respect the law. Facing the prison will not uncover truth. Only you and family can provide the truth.

Jj
Jul 06, 2018 08:24pm

When will you sell the London flats and return the money to the nation?

Hamza
Jul 06, 2018 08:26pm

plz bring the looted money with you on your way here

Qamar
Jul 06, 2018 08:26pm

A criminal trying to become a hero.

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:27pm

Nawaz sharif as like as zardari is only a thief, he had laundered the money of pakistani people he should go to jail forever

Qamar
Jul 06, 2018 08:28pm

@HAMZA Your twisted logic implies that courts should be closed and all crimes should be judged by people's choice.

Pestalab
Jul 06, 2018 08:28pm

@Salman Dasti and you think let them loot the country? No questions asked?

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:28pm

Nawaz sharif in his life has done only one thing in the right way: money laundering

Arif
Jul 06, 2018 08:28pm

I hope the same does not happen with the next prime minister who ever it will be.

Qamar
Jul 06, 2018 08:29pm

Nawaz, don't forget to bring the looted money with you if and when you return.

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:29pm

Nawaz sharif soon in adiala jail

A. Ali
Jul 06, 2018 08:30pm

He is again trying to divert attention... come and sit in adyala jail for 10 years.

sid
Jul 06, 2018 08:30pm

get them out of those flats ASAP - Government should be in touch with the UK Government to ensure they are evicted from those flats as soon as possible... Sell the flats and build a new hospital in Pakistan with the money recovered.

Noman
Jul 06, 2018 08:31pm

"I promise that I will continue this struggle until Pakistanis are not free of the chains that they are kept in for saying the truth,"

Until Pakistanis ARE NOT FREE??? That is exactly what you have done mister.

BHARAT SHARMA
Jul 06, 2018 08:33pm

Now it is going to create sympathy wave for NS

Imtiaz
Jul 06, 2018 08:33pm

He be reminded of his return to ISB international, on that return hardly anyone turned up to welcome him. He has failed to learn from that experience. Lets hope he does return.. this time straight to Adiala jail.

A. Ali
Jul 06, 2018 08:33pm

You are not punished for trying to get respect for vote.

You have punished to 10 years jail for money laundering so don try again and again to mislead people... we know you are trying for political asylum in UK which has been refused on the basis of you being corrupt and money stealer.

sid
Jul 06, 2018 08:33pm

Already foreign media are using this verdict as an example for their own domestic corruption issues. Pakistan Judiciary should be proud it is leading the fight against corruption. well done

Anthony Messina
Jul 06, 2018 08:34pm

He can give televised speeches from London like Altaf Hussain for the next ten years.

El Cid
Jul 06, 2018 08:35pm

Democratically elected officials becoming an endangered species in Pakistan.

Farjad Zaidi
Jul 06, 2018 08:36pm

@Salman Dasti are you suggesting that courts should not punish a criminal because he was elected with peoples' vote? I can only laugh at those who want to respect the vote but have not respect for the law.

El Cid
Jul 06, 2018 08:37pm

@MONIER Why not? It is international news. You afraid of facts and truth?

nam
Jul 06, 2018 08:37pm

No decency, put your favorite news reporters in a room and play a drama of propaganda. Show the money trail. Talk about how you accumulated this wealth. On the other hand did you all see Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza? They could not hide their happiness.

Raza Akhtar
Jul 06, 2018 08:37pm

Two cases are still pending judgement. When it all adds up they will spend the rest of their life in prison.

Anthony Messina
Jul 06, 2018 08:39pm

@Usman .... They divided up the country. Zardari is allowed to steal in Sindh and Nawaz is allowed to steal in Punjab.

Concerned 1
Jul 06, 2018 08:40pm

His popularity bothers few that’s the verdict

arehman
Jul 06, 2018 08:43pm

@MONIER Engineered decision does not make him criminal. freedom of speech is a basic right for any one

A. Ali
Jul 06, 2018 08:43pm

This means he is not coming...

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:45pm

@Iqbal A. malik Bravo well said!!!

Harris
Jul 06, 2018 08:47pm

Sheer Injustice with Sharifs and the country.

Wahid
Jul 06, 2018 08:48pm

Very sad that he is so weak to accept the reality of his wrongdoing and unprecedented corruption even after conviction. If you do come willingly you will be forced through Interpol and legal process if this verdict is implemented as it should and must. You are first but not the last this process of accountability

Salim
Jul 06, 2018 08:49pm

You are coming to make a deal, not to go to jail

Usman
Jul 06, 2018 08:51pm

Come NS come - we love you even more now.

Enough
Jul 06, 2018 08:51pm

What have you sacrificed for this Nation? Don't glorify your crimes.

Tragedy is that people will still vote for these convicts.

Shaikh
Jul 06, 2018 08:53pm

Your purchased property is also someone else plan?? Stop fooling people and go to jail. Pakistan is better without you and ur family

jailbound
Jul 06, 2018 08:54pm

@arehman oh, now you're trying to change it too look like 'someones' going to jail for speaking? hahaha...

abby
Jul 06, 2018 08:54pm

What will happen to CPEC and motorways .?

Umar Aftab
Jul 06, 2018 08:54pm

Shameless! He wants his supporters to repeat what they did in 1997 to remove one of the most honest judges in Pakistan’s history.

TAZONA
Jul 06, 2018 08:54pm

@Imran you are and NS just come back with £ 10 million cheque

Syed Hasan
Jul 06, 2018 08:55pm

This verdict is toothless... this is something that everyone knows....

What about the money he and his family has looted.... what about the people who suffered due to him and family... Why we as countrymen are living under immense accumulating debt, unrest, poor law-n-order situation, target killing, lack of water, electricity and food.....

When will we get our money back????

jailbound
Jul 06, 2018 08:55pm

@Voter or workout!

SK
Jul 06, 2018 08:55pm

@Bilal - Are you in London? Avenfield? Good. Stay there, please.

Ajab Jaan
Jul 06, 2018 08:56pm

@Rizwan Khan Because we are desi

Danish
Jul 06, 2018 08:58pm

Well said. Stay strong.

Ajab Jaan
Jul 06, 2018 08:58pm

@Akhtar Husain How many apt do you have?

Shaikh
Jul 06, 2018 08:58pm

You started all this vote ko izzat do when corruption against you surfaced, before that u were enjoying looted money so don’t change the topic as u r convicted due to unexplained money

ExMohajirinUK
Jul 06, 2018 08:59pm

Welcome Nawaz, you are braver than Musharraf. You will surely win the elections. Let the Pindi boys know what you are capable of.

امانت
Jul 06, 2018 09:00pm

فیصلے سے پہلے نواز شریف کاالیکشن کامیابی 51% تھی اب نوازشریف 65%کامیابی حاصل کرنے کی پوزیشن میں ھے اگر وہ جلداز پاکستان واپس ھوے

AXH
Jul 06, 2018 09:01pm

“Let’s change Pakistan, we have been waiting for this day for a long time, it is here now and there is no room for hesitation.”

FYI, Pakistan has changed and the change started when the matter of corruption was highlighted as the single most damaging factor that has eroded Pakistan's assets and the prospects of its progress. Those who call themselves the "true leaders" run abroad to treat even a stomach bug instead of leading by example and staying in the country. A true leader always leads by example and that is why Jinnah was a great leader.

Petere
Jul 06, 2018 09:01pm

Man is fighting for Pakistan survival !

Mushahid
Jul 06, 2018 09:03pm

NS needs to serve the jail term; no presidential pardon! period!

Fairplay
Jul 06, 2018 09:04pm

Nawaz will struggle for Pakistani's - Well he can start by going directly to Jail and then giving all his looted wealth to pay for schools and hospitals for the poor.

sajid Rafique
Jul 06, 2018 09:05pm

Prison sentence is NOT good. Just make him return the money he has taken IF he has taken.

Shahryar
Jul 06, 2018 09:05pm

There are no charges to face Nawaz only jail time when you come to Pakistan. We are tired of gimmicks and lies.

Shan
Jul 06, 2018 09:07pm

guy relax, he will not come.

Nadeem
Jul 06, 2018 09:07pm

Why were you away ????

Umesh
Jul 06, 2018 09:08pm

Well done Pakistan.I feel this judgement will Dawn a new era of transparency.

umair
Jul 06, 2018 09:08pm

he will try to gain sympathy vote. if successful he will come back after july 25, if not he will not come at all

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 06, 2018 09:09pm

I don't think both NS and his daughter will come back to Pakistan to face prison sentence s, all statements are fake to create confusion and fool people - all these dirty tricks and topi dramas will not work this time!

Nadeem
Jul 06, 2018 09:09pm

@Rizwan Khan Its golden goose ,,,, why would they leave it ???

ahmed
Jul 06, 2018 09:10pm

all done for the sake of sympathy vote. he will wait till 25july if successful in elections he will come, otherwise, he wont

Jawaid Kamal
Jul 06, 2018 09:11pm

NS please name few sacrifices that you gave

Waseem
Jul 06, 2018 09:12pm

I am glad you are ready to sacrifice for the nation. Why not do you apologies for your wrong doings and donate all of your money and property for the welfare of the nation? Believe it or not, people will give you honor like Jinnah.

TAYYAB
Jul 06, 2018 09:13pm

Its very easy to "render sacrifice" while sitting in plush London properties.... Please come back and spend the rest of your life in Jail... that will show the true spirit of "an angel" you are pretending to be.

imran Salim
Jul 06, 2018 09:14pm

well only if the cause was true in spirit and letter. But sadly its just a masking up of a verdict with some sort of a savior philosophy. It would be best for Ms Safdar and 'her contemporaries' to stay out of this game ans still enjoy a 'bright' future. But off course no one is taking away the chance from her of serving 7 years in jail for the just cause and prove all the rest wrong.

Syed
Jul 06, 2018 09:15pm

They have billions in properties and money abroad. Why are they coming back? Can anyone answer that?

Mianwali
Jul 06, 2018 09:16pm

Please return to Pakistan to face the jail.time and return the looted wealth. Ask for forgiveness and start a fresh life.

Prune
Jul 06, 2018 09:16pm

@Salman Dasti vote to izzat do but criminal ko vote mat do

Mianwali
Jul 06, 2018 09:18pm

Zardari should be next!

Wahid
Jul 06, 2018 09:19pm

As always a master of deception and delaying tactics. He will see the election results before deciding to come back. He must now be considered irrelevant to the country and its politics. Process now must move to other corrupt culprits. Must see this process carried forward. Media should refrain from giving them undue coverage. They are not victims but the real masses of Pakistan , please spare them your thoughts!

Rino
Jul 06, 2018 09:19pm

@Akhtar Husain u r missing the point. The so-called family become rich and owned flats while being in a liblic office concurrently. Being a public servant they have more responsibility and need to act differently than someone having private money.

Shahid
Jul 06, 2018 09:21pm

Even today they are beating around and about every bush they can dream of OR wish for but they did not utter a single genuine evidentiary word about the money trail in question during their appearances in first the Supreme Court and then Accountability Court and now even after the decision has been already pronounced holding them responsible to their crimes against the State and her citizens at large. This self deceit may suit them but does not sit well with the system of Justice, norms of accountability and standards of responsibility. They must learn to do better when it comes to telling the truth, particularly where it matters, like the Courts of Law.

Pestalab
Jul 06, 2018 09:21pm

@Arif if he loot the money, he should have the same fate.

Yasmin Elahi
Jul 06, 2018 09:22pm

Nawaz Sharif will continue his struggle to make every Pakistani a slave of debts..his struggle to snatch from the common man his dreams for a decent life, health facilities and education for his children.

Expat(usa)
Jul 06, 2018 09:23pm

A businessman to the core, he was always balancing his business ledgers, his personal gain. The interest of the nation was always on the backburner

Naeem Qureshi
Jul 06, 2018 09:27pm

NS and Maryam will continue the struggle to loot billions from the poor of this country.

Siva D
Jul 06, 2018 09:28pm

I hope Zardari will be next. Good luck and best wishes to all honest and law-abiding Pakistanis.

Fareed N
Jul 06, 2018 09:28pm

Now that court has caught a big fish from Punjab when is court is going to throw a net to catch another big fish, in Sindh?

Reality bites
Jul 06, 2018 09:30pm

This is all just pocket change. He and his family should have been made example out of them. And the icing on the cake will be that their VIP Jail cell is nothing short of injustice to Pakistan. They have looted Billions, corrupted each and every institution of the country, they have destroyed Pakistan's currency and made palaces, factories, mills, destroyed PIA and the list goes on and on. Why such a soft verdict? Take everything away from this family as this is all Pakistan's wealth. Same goes for Zardari.

Azad Khial
Jul 06, 2018 09:31pm

@MONIER Criminals do not fly back voluntarily to face prison.

Sachin Sharma
Jul 06, 2018 09:32pm

Seeing comments here . Just a suggestion to my brethren, better to have wrong person at helm of affairs who comes to ask for vote and show his report card. Good or bad. What about the proxies, they don't have to answer any one. Honest audit will prove that proxies and dishonest beurocrats are more corrupt than those who report to people.

Asim
Jul 06, 2018 09:33pm

Respect for vote? Absolutely, but cannot it be without respect for law.

ADEEL
Jul 06, 2018 09:34pm

WELL , he is not coming back,doesnt have guts to face prison. I live in london and here the word is that He has applied for political asylum , thus he's not returning for good period.

Jawwad
Jul 06, 2018 09:35pm

Mian Sahib, if you were sincere to Pakistan and wanted to free Pakistan from slavery, then you should have freed "Your Country" from the slavery of IMF & International debt while in power for decades...

Dawn admirer
Jul 06, 2018 09:38pm

Very bold of NS to come back to Pakistan to go to prison. He surely has some spine.

Athar
Jul 06, 2018 09:39pm

A hero in the making. If he gets Benazir like receiption, she had received as in 1983, then none of the force can stop him in making another Bhutto. Punjab was desperately looking for a leader and here we have.

Sammy
Jul 06, 2018 09:41pm

Please just return the money you took aboard back to the pakistani people, build a cancer hospital with that money.

Bobby Paul
Jul 06, 2018 09:42pm

@Ahsan Gul Why not.

Iqbal Malik
Jul 06, 2018 09:43pm

Maryam Safdar please tell us about the money trail which your father had mentioned on the floor of the National Assebly.

fawad bhai
Jul 06, 2018 09:43pm

so who is going to being him back to Pakistan? do all convicted people have the option to stay with a sick family member?

Ibneadam
Jul 06, 2018 09:44pm

It only happens in Pakistan. A sentenced criminal can still get Access to mainstraem media and emotionally blackmail this Nation to buy sympathy for his political gains.

Bobby Paul
Jul 06, 2018 09:44pm

@Iqbal A. malik What makes you smart???

Ali Noor Sheikh
Jul 06, 2018 09:48pm

@TANWEER KHAN Imran is no great leader buR he isn't corrupt either so that makes him the best option we have.

Osman
Jul 06, 2018 09:49pm

@MONIER They take money from them.

Ahmed Mir ( AJK)
Jul 06, 2018 09:54pm

It's not a one man job.

KhanHouston
Jul 06, 2018 09:55pm

When is musharraf coming?

Khan Pakistani
Jul 06, 2018 09:57pm

I think this selective accountability will back fire ! We are in the making another Bhutto . Bhutto became bigger leader after his judicial execution !

Khan
Jul 06, 2018 09:57pm

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeesssssssssssss Mubarak

SHAHZ
Jul 06, 2018 09:59pm

If he does not come, all his assets must be confiscated

Surya Kant
Jul 06, 2018 10:01pm

You are now a hero. People are wrong to access that they can deal you the way they did to Z A Butto

kamran
Jul 06, 2018 10:02pm

come back Pakistan and faces 10 years of imprisonment, live a life like a common pakistani to know the problem of common people in Pakistan.

umer
Jul 06, 2018 10:03pm

Actions not words Nawaz! About time you are held accountable!

umer
Jul 06, 2018 10:06pm

What issues did she bring to the forefront and is paying the price for? The only thing she can teach is how to loot and plunder the wealth of our poor people!

Imsid
Jul 06, 2018 10:07pm

I am surprised there are some fools writing comments in this article who still support NS!! A man who supports a convicted corrupt party is bound to have enjoyed the spoils of folly himself.

Ghalib
Jul 06, 2018 10:07pm

snore

Alam
Jul 06, 2018 10:10pm

He will never come to Pakistan

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 06, 2018 10:12pm

Through outright defiance to the verdict against him and his daughter, he has obviously chosen the course of political Kara Kari,in order to become a circumstantial political martyr which he likes to project himself to be despite the fact that he landed in this quagmire because of his past mistakes & wrong judgment in assessing the severe repercussions created by revletations of Panama papers. While he may have been short of choices but definitely his present onslaught has lot of hidden meanings,which includes reaction of his diehard followers as a political force, one should not take very lightly.This happening on the verge of elections scheduled on 25th July, should not be read as business as usual & depending on this very happening NS is likely to announce his arrival,reminiscent of adding fuel to the fire. One can hope against hope, that any protest forthcoming dies down its natural death, on the contrary if it become widespread,that would be a very bad omen to the coming elections

fazal naeem
Jul 06, 2018 10:16pm

@HAMZA As u sow so shall u reap.

fazal naeem
Jul 06, 2018 10:17pm

His daughter Maryam Nawaz was given 7 years for abetment, and 1 year for non-cooperation with the bureau — also to run concurrently; she will serve 7 years in total

al Kuwaiti
Jul 06, 2018 10:18pm

bring your daughter along as well

Zaman Alam
Jul 06, 2018 10:19pm

@Akhtar Husain issue is not the flats : where he got the money ? Questions will soon arise how and where Bilawal and Faryal and Zardar and et all got the money to buy property? Never work: never declared income tax : no source of income : how you get it ? Embezzlement: corruption: kick backs when in power in govt.

fazal naeem
Jul 06, 2018 10:20pm

@UsmaNawaz sharif as like as zardari is only a thief, he had laundered the money of pakistani people he should go to jail forevern

akkers
Jul 06, 2018 10:20pm
  1. Do ordinary criminals get to choose if they accept a court verdict?
  2. Do ordinary criminals get to choose when they will go to jail?
  3. How many ordinary criminals have mothers, wives, father or children who are ill, do they get a free time before going to jail?

Its a joke.

Ram k Chopra
Jul 06, 2018 10:22pm

@Rizwan Khan Pease do not say "Desi" if you do have to identify be brave and say" Pakistani".

I belive this is an unjust case and a very unjust verdict.

I feel sad for Pakistan and Pakistanis.

It is sader yet that people everywhere tell us how brave there nationality is and yet are not brave to stand up and be counted for the right causes!

Ahsan Gul
Jul 06, 2018 10:24pm

@Petere - yes indeed NS and his daughter are fighting to save Pakistan and it’s finanancial resources by moving them to England. All those properties in England are for Pakistan and her people.

Faisal
Jul 06, 2018 10:24pm

of course he is not going to leave easily his billions are at risk in Pakistan including his Raiwand palace. He is something in Pakistan and nothing outside.

Viquar Syed
Jul 06, 2018 10:27pm

No matter what he says get all the wealth that belonged to already plundered country back. It's about we start asking questions from Zaradari. He needs to be brought to justice too.

Fairplay
Jul 06, 2018 10:28pm

These are just words designed to get the sympathy vote - Nawaz during his 3 terms only managed to change his own course i.e. Pakistan struggled while he got rich, its that simple.

Surya Kant
Jul 06, 2018 10:28pm

Phoneix rises through the ashes.

Atam Vetta
Jul 06, 2018 10:32pm

Unique brave man.

pk747
Jul 06, 2018 10:34pm

Nawaz Sharif is being punished for giving Nuclear Bomb, improving Economy & Infrastructure, and attempting to solve Kashmir issue.

Jamil
Jul 06, 2018 10:34pm

@Bilal in jail

Abdulla Hussain
Jul 06, 2018 10:39pm

Please come soon and let your voters see that the person they voted to power has been found of corruption, lies and money launderer. sons, daughter & son in law helped him in his pursuit to accumulate stolen wealth. Adiala jail is ready to receive you.

Parvez
Jul 06, 2018 10:40pm

He further clarified by saying " he will come back once his wife opens her eyes ".......meaning " he will come back IF PML-N wins the elections " ...... the Catch-22 is that without him in Pakistan the PML-N's ( N for Nawaz not Shahbaz ) chances of winning are very, very slim.

Aslam
Jul 06, 2018 10:41pm

Good, adiala is waiting for you.

Reality
Jul 06, 2018 10:41pm

Next move should be to seize all assets and bring the money back to Pakistan.

Reality
Jul 06, 2018 10:43pm

Will Zardari also face judgement?

tahir
Jul 06, 2018 10:49pm

Justice for the people of Pakistan. Wheh the London properties are sold the proceeds should be fed to every town and village for a month.

Shaukat Ali Khan
Jul 06, 2018 10:50pm

Bravo Nawaz Sharif. You must face all conspiracies boldly.

Ahmed
Jul 06, 2018 10:50pm

Owning assets beyond income then in that case majority of Pakistanis including majority of revolutionists commenting on this forum would be behind bars for life !!! People just open your tax returns file(if any) read carefully your declared income and expenses and compare it your actual life style!!! Period

jamshed
Jul 06, 2018 10:53pm

And NS shenanigan continues !!!

Dr.Salaria Aamir Ahmad
Jul 06, 2018 10:56pm

Mr Nawaz Sharif Sir..we are definitely with you in this struggle against oppression of democratic rights of the people.Your sacrifice will not go in vain.Truth will prevail and you will emerge victorious in this Pakistan will change for better.

Ahmed
Jul 06, 2018 10:56pm

To everyone. Please read the judgement in detail!!

We as a nation like breaking news but never dig deeper to understand the whole story.

In my opinion, its a very weak judgement.

Neo
Jul 06, 2018 10:59pm

@TANWEER KHAN . You are judging Imran Khan and comparing him with Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan hasn't been elected Prime Minister once. So this comparison doesn't really make sense.

ZH
Jul 06, 2018 10:59pm

@Bilal -without me.

Mohajir
Jul 06, 2018 11:00pm

People are with you NS. Fight till the last. Gul bukhari incident showed how badly Pakistan is bound in chains. IK is just a puppet of this regime and but common people fail to understand the big picture.

Neo
Jul 06, 2018 11:04pm

@Akhtar Husain. But are they ex prime minister.

Patwari
Jul 06, 2018 11:10pm

@Akhtar Husain this verdict is not because he own an expensive property (which he denies owning in the first place, mind you), this verdict is because he failed to show the money trail.

If he is so rich and obtained the properties through legal means then why not just prove it and move on?

Neo
Jul 06, 2018 11:12pm

@SMI. I think he will come back this time to become a hero to his supporters and somehow remain relevant. He won't make the same mistake of leaving like last time. Got alot of bad press for it. And won't get alot of support otherwise as his party members can see examples of those who supported him last time like Hasmi, Chaudhry Nisar, that there isn't much acknowledgement or reward for their support.

jailbound
Jul 06, 2018 11:31pm

omg! what a waste of taxpayers money! all of you should focus on your own state!

jailbound
Jul 06, 2018 11:36pm

@SK sorry, im still not getting any of your DT..lmao it sounds all the same, the sos you've been writing for years, so it makes no sense!

Shoib
Jul 06, 2018 11:37pm

A good sense of humour....

Lahori kid
Jul 06, 2018 11:42pm

The verdict is in, which indeed will change the political landscape of Pakistan, it will also change the way some practice the corrupt ways, sooner or later, the truth comes out. But one thing that has not changed, is Nawaz Sharif and his plea to the public to feel sorry for him by making dramatic statements, the statements made in the last few months make one think Nawaz and Mariam Sharif have been out there working day and night to liberate the people of Pakistan from all the hardships, the truth is, well, we all know the truth.

Lahori kid
Jul 06, 2018 11:43pm

Hope you guys like stripes and bars.

Changez Khan
Jul 06, 2018 11:45pm

NO they are NOT coming back, they want to wait for election outcome then decide.

Khan
Jul 06, 2018 11:46pm

Mark my words, he will never be back.Nor his daughter.

Editorial

Updated July 06, 2018

Disturbing electoral entry

THE normalisation of the religious far right and the militant right in national politics ought to be of great ...
July 06, 2018

XDR typhoid crisis

AS evinced in recent days, come monsoon season and Pakistan is awash with multiple crises. Yet one emerging issue,...
July 06, 2018

Fire hazards

A FIRE at a foam-manufacturing unit in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday has once again highlighted the dangers...
Updated July 05, 2018

Nawaz’s dilemma

THE first phase of a historic accountability trial of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his...
July 05, 2018

Flooding in Lahore

PREDICTABLY enough, the torrential rains in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday have been the harbinger of bad news. At...
July 05, 2018

World Cup mania

REGARDLESS of which team goes on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 later this month, the tournament, hosted by Russia,...