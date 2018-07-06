'People will give the real verdict on July 25,' says Shahbaz minutes after Avenfield judgement
PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif on Friday termed the day as a "black day" while addressing a press conference minutes after the Avenfield corruption reference verdict was announced.
"They were calling him everyday. There was even talk of holding hearings on weekends," Shahbaz said while adding that Nawaz also "appeared before the accountability court 109 times".
He said that there are other cases in which corruption "has been proven in black and white" and yet no verdicts were announced against the culprits.
"Supreme Court Justice Rehmat Hussain Jaffrey in the Nandipur case said the commission report points towards Babar Awan as the person responsible and should therefore have been acted against — and yet no action was taken against him," he said while presenting an example of such a case.
"The person they did choose to announce a verdict against was Nawaz Sharif. No one can deny that Nawaz made Pakistan a nuclear power," Shahbaz said, while recounting a list of the "many gifts" his brother has given the nation.
"Even our biggest political opponent cannot say that the promises the party made in the 2013 election, have not been delivered upon by Nawaz Sharif," Shahbaz said.
"Nawaz is a man whose wife is between life and death — even that was not given any consideration. Is this justice? Is this humanity?" he said while adding that even Kulsoom Nawaz's illness was given a political colour by his opponents.
Announcing that he would take this case to the people, for the "ultimate verdict," Shahbaz said, "The NAB court has announced its verdict — but the court of the people still remains."
"I will personally go to all corners of Pakistan and tell the people about this injustice and then on July 25 after saying fajr prayers, the people will cast their votes and give their ultimate verdict," Shahbaz announced during the press conference.
Announcing that all future PML-N rallies will be considered a mode of peaceful protest, Shahbaz also said, "In this situation — after today's verdict — I would like to announce that we will take all legal action possible so that justice may be served."
Concluding his address, Shahbaz said that he wishes to remind the nation that "you are are azeem Pakistanis, don't be heartbroken by this verdict."
Comments (67)
Yes it's a Black day for grand looters like Nawaz and his family along with Zardari mafias.
Great day thank you Supreme Court for justice!
You are right sir. This is absolutely unjustified. Nawaj had served this nation by heart. This is the result he is getting. Totally injustice. Nawaj you apply for bail and come out. Best of luck
A liar is defending criminals. He is definitely in it too.
Disregardful!
Go away you people are a curse to the Nation.
Justice was not served.
Your party will win election with thumping majority. Corruption is a relative term and to single out set of people with ulterior motive is wrong.
From today, Pakistan will prosper!
Few are exempt and few guilty . This is Justice in Pak
It’s new life day in the lives of Pakistan
He failed to provide money trail doesn't matter how many times he appeared before court. Well done SC
"Today is a black day in history: Shahbaz"
Not really.
Your eyes are still closed to the reality.
Wrong ! Today is the brightest day in history of Pakistan after 14th Aug. Yes, Its a black for all Corrupt politicians.
Rule of law is vital for democracy
Pakistani wins
On the contrary, today is the first day of light and enlightenment in Pakistan!
@Naxalite the same way it prosper after hanging of ZA Bhutto
So what? Even if he appeared 1,000 times. Does it mean that Nawaz Sharif is honest?
You people did everything over the years for your black day. Thanks heavens, the justice is here to stop it.
Stay strong Pakistan. Do not bow to corruption and bullies. Good day in our history and a turning point for the better.
Black day in YOUR History
You have to respect the rule of law irrespective of your relation to the convict...
It's a black day for Nawaz and family who committed day light robbery and ran away. Ultimately Justice prevails!
In my opinion it is the brightest day for Pakistan
This is Nawaz Sharif legacy. He could not provide a single document to justify his wealth. Not a black day for Pakistan's history but a day when justice was served.
Today is the brightest day ever in Pakistan’s history!
A criminal will go to the court whenever the courts ask him to be present. DO you think your brother, who is a convicted criminal now, was doing anyone a favour by going to the courts?. If I were you, I would have been really ashamed. It is not a black day in the history of Pakistan. It is the beginning of a new Pakistan without the criminals running the country.
Shahbaz does not deny that Nawaz is guilty. He only laments that other proven cases of corruption are not followed up.
Golden day in the history of Pakistan Pakistan Zinda Abad....
No, it is not a black day but is a golden day in Pakistan History.
When was the last time an accused said verdict against him is correct. Now the Sharifs will complain against the verdict. Shahbaz better be careful, his time to answer questions may come soon too
Heartiest Congratulation to all my truely sincere and Patriotic Pakistani Brothers and Sisters.. Today first step towards Corruption Free Pakistan Taken .. Today is the Golden Day in the history of Pakistan .. We must Salute to the efforts of Imran Khan and PTI , Supreme Courts of Pakistan , JIT Members , NAB Team in building of Corruption Free Pakistan.
10 years not enough. Should be for life!!
Best Day in the history of Pakistan.....You Corrupt mafia...Now its your turn...#SaafPani #SastiRoti Scams
Its a black day for looters and corrupt like you!!
Black day in the history of your family but certainly a good day for Pakistan. He could have been spared 108 appearances if he accepted his guilt on the first appearance.No one should be spared whether PMLN,PTI or PPP. Enough free lunches for elite class at the expense of people.
Soft coup..Next pm imran khan niazi
As a leader he should be supporting the judiciary not criticising. Just goes to show what these people are about JUST themselves and not what is good for the country.
@khaja true. It was delayed too much. It should have been done many years ago.
Only those who were complicit in corruption would call this a Black day.. for the normal ordinary law abiding citizen this is a fantastic day !
Get them out of those apartments ASAP!
Democracy in Pakistan is damaged to return point . Every civilian is responsible .
It is definitely a black day for looters and plunderers of Pakistan
But he is in London and he is not leaving London any time soon.
The courts give verdicts. The people elect the executive and the legislature. Shahbaz Sharif needs to and understand how states are organized and governed.
Why black day because got caught stealing poor peoples public money ?
Very right Mr Shahbaz Sharif.
Examine and Use all he venues available ( for review of the case ) if your legal team think this is not in line with the rules of the game ( from investigation to the verdict all steps ) But Never submit any plea mercy to anybody .
@Zahid Bhatti, Next black day coming to Asif Zardari
My prayers are with the Sharif Family. InshaAllah you will be victorious.
The votes of people of Pakistan will decide whether they endorse court's decision or not. Let's wait and see.
A bad day for Pakistan!
Norwegian Prime MInister (r) Jens Stoltenberg went live on Al Jazeera and said:
As the Prime Minister of Norway, in a democratic country, I will never pass any comments on the judgements of the courts.
This is what leaders in true democratic countries do and say. Any leade(s) who interfer in the process of the court and their judgements deserves to be fires, both in election and by the courts them selves.
the blame game is over. Now faces the jail .
Well now Mr. Mamnoon Hussain will give Presidential Pardon and Sharif will never return to Pakistan.
@khaja And why was not justice served? Can you then please tell us where he got all the money from?
@khaja - "Justice was not served."
Yes, they should have got harsher punishment !
Ordered to pay back £8 million only?? They just sold one of 21 'declared' properties for £46 million.
**** THIS IS INJUSTICE TO THE NATION!! ****
I think NAB should appeal against it and ask for all the money used to buy those flats, and actually the proceeds by selling those flats. This is definitely not possible to enforce. Until they comply, family's assets in Pakistan should be confiscated for a fixed period with the condition that they comply. After this period the assets be sold and proceeds added to the national kitty.
We should strongly oppose this verdict. We shouldn't see him behind the bar. Just bring all the looted money back to Pakistan. Do real justice. Don't make the people of Pakistan fool.
Shabaz Sharif" I agree, today is a Black day for Sharif's Dynasty"
You are still living in a fool's paradise. Wake up. This is new Pakistan.
Today is Pakistan first step toward the prosper and strong economy. Few more verdicts to make Pakistan corruption free country .
Stop this drama! You hid on Twitter when people of Lahore were sitting in dirty water, and you showed up to defend your corruption? You're next IA!
Hes very happy on the inside. Obviously cannot defend the judgement. His turn should also come. NS alone cannot be a thief.
We r with you Shahbaz shareef More they press the voices powerful it will return inshaaAllah
Shahbaz Sb,
Please view the poll results on this very news page, people do not want you to wait till 25/07.
Pakistan will stand by justice on July 25, 2018 and denounces for plunderers.
What he "gave" was his duty as PM but what he took was unfair, unjust and unprecedented.
Shahbaz is as guilty as nawaz