Maryam asks workers not to 'feel nervous' ahead of Avenfield verdict

Maryam Nawaz, only hours before the verdict in the Avenfield reference was scheduled to be announced, asked PML-N workers "not to feel nervous", adding that her father and their leader had already gone through "jail, disqualification, exile" before.

Nawaz Sharif chose the path of sacrifice which upholds the sanctity of vote despite knowing that he would have to pay for this decision, she said in a series of tweets on Friday.

The verdict in the Avenfield reference against Sharifs has been delayed until 3:00pm after initially being set for 12:30pm. The court earlier dismissed the father and daughter's applications on delaying the verdict by at least a week.

"Tigers of Pakistan Muslim League-N, remember! Do not feel nervous no matter what the verdict is! All of this is not new for your Nawaz Sharif. He has been disqualified before, has been sentenced for life, has been jailed and has suffered through exile," the daughter of the PML-N supreme leader said.

مسلم لیگ ن کے شیرو یاد رکھنا!فیصلہ جوبھی آئے گھبرانا نہیں!آپکے نواز شریف کے لیے یہ سب نیا نہیں۔وہ پہلےبھی نااہلی عمر قیدجیل جلاوطنی بھگت چکے — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 6, 2018

She also chose to see the positive in the otherwise difficult situation for the Sharifs, saying that the fact that there is a leader who stands for his voters and is willing to give any sacrifice should give them happiness.

"Despite knowing that this path is not easy and he will have to pay for this, he chose it and paid a heavy price," she added.

She said that Nawaz had refused to bow despite difficulties and his contest is against the conspirators within the democratic structure. "The [real] decision is to happen on July 25. Do not forget the faces of these conspirators and pawns on that day," Maryam, who is in London to look after her ailing mother, tweeted.

اس کا مقابلہ جمہوریت کی آستین میں چھپے سانپوں سے ہے جنھوں نے ووٹ کی حرمت پامال کرنے کا کوئی موقع ہاتھ سے جانے نہ دیا اور سازشوں میں ملوث رہے — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 6, 2018

Meanwhile, her husband retired captain Mohammad Safdar, who is not in Islamabad to hear the decision despite being one of the defendants in the case, said: "Some time remains in the rise of the funeral of justice."

He asked the people to wait and watch for themselves "whether the verdict is written by the judge or a general", in a message released to the media via PML-N's media cell.

"The son of Hazara is ready to sacrifice himself for PML-N and Nawaz Sharif," Safdar later told workers in the NA-14 constituency, where he is contesting the upcoming elections from.

Earlier in the day, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir, who is hearing the accountability references against Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, had rejected two identical petitions by Nawaz and Maryam to postpone the Avenfield properties reference verdict by at least seven days so they could be in the court to hear the decision.