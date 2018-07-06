DAWN.COM

Maryam asks workers not to 'feel nervous' ahead of Avenfield verdict

Dawn.com | Javed HussainJuly 06, 2018

Maryam Nawaz, only hours before the verdict in the Avenfield reference was scheduled to be announced, asked PML-N workers "not to feel nervous", adding that her father and their leader had already gone through "jail, disqualification, exile" before.

Nawaz Sharif chose the path of sacrifice which upholds the sanctity of vote despite knowing that he would have to pay for this decision, she said in a series of tweets on Friday.

The verdict in the Avenfield reference against Sharifs has been delayed until 3:00pm after initially being set for 12:30pm. The court earlier dismissed the father and daughter's applications on delaying the verdict by at least a week.

"Tigers of Pakistan Muslim League-N, remember! Do not feel nervous no matter what the verdict is! All of this is not new for your Nawaz Sharif. He has been disqualified before, has been sentenced for life, has been jailed and has suffered through exile," the daughter of the PML-N supreme leader said.

She also chose to see the positive in the otherwise difficult situation for the Sharifs, saying that the fact that there is a leader who stands for his voters and is willing to give any sacrifice should give them happiness.

"Despite knowing that this path is not easy and he will have to pay for this, he chose it and paid a heavy price," she added.

She said that Nawaz had refused to bow despite difficulties and his contest is against the conspirators within the democratic structure. "The [real] decision is to happen on July 25. Do not forget the faces of these conspirators and pawns on that day," Maryam, who is in London to look after her ailing mother, tweeted.

Meanwhile, her husband retired captain Mohammad Safdar, who is not in Islamabad to hear the decision despite being one of the defendants in the case, said: "Some time remains in the rise of the funeral of justice."

He asked the people to wait and watch for themselves "whether the verdict is written by the judge or a general", in a message released to the media via PML-N's media cell.

"The son of Hazara is ready to sacrifice himself for PML-N and Nawaz Sharif," Safdar later told workers in the NA-14 constituency, where he is contesting the upcoming elections from.

Earlier in the day, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir, who is hearing the accountability references against Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, had rejected two identical petitions by Nawaz and Maryam to postpone the Avenfield properties reference verdict by at least seven days so they could be in the court to hear the decision.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Comments (27)

1000 characters
Gaz
Jul 06, 2018 02:29pm

Sacrifices that made Nawaz a billionaire even though all his businesses were loss making.

Fairplay
Jul 06, 2018 02:30pm

Very easy to ask your workers not worry when they are stuck in Pakistan knowing that NS will abscond, chances are NS has already filed for political asylum in the UK.

Blunt
Jul 06, 2018 02:33pm

Brave statement.

Kamran
Jul 06, 2018 02:35pm

Why would the workers be nervous? It’s you and your family corruption. It’s the looted money of Pakistani people.if you have proof, your would have given it and now guilty of corruption after all those lies. Time for you to console yourself and not be nervous.

Voter
Jul 06, 2018 02:39pm

They will not be nervous but shocked!

Zaheer
Jul 06, 2018 02:40pm

inshAllah you both will be in jail. You people has been loating Pakistan. InshAllah justice will prevail.

Ali
Jul 06, 2018 02:41pm

Living in exile in a palace in Saudi Arabia as a guest of the king hardly counts as "suffering in exile"

SK
Jul 06, 2018 02:42pm

The 'lady' says " there is a leader who stands for his voters and is willing to give any sacrifice" - is she referring to Imran Khan? Surely, it cannot be any Sharif - the Sharifs sacrifice any and all voters for personal gains.

Concerned 1
Jul 06, 2018 02:43pm

Really feel bad for him He has been a victim

QADIR KHAN BALOUCH
Jul 06, 2018 02:50pm

politicizing the corruption must be sentenced separately.

Asad
Jul 06, 2018 02:51pm

Great words to workers, punjab is with Nawaz sharif no doubt

Falcon1
Jul 06, 2018 02:52pm

No, they should just pray for you and wonder why they ever worked for this party?

Sami Ullah
Jul 06, 2018 03:03pm

Why workers. This is your family corruption CASE. What it has to do with the nation of Pakistan!!! just clean your mess and leave the hard working Pakistanis to fix their country!

Harmony-1©
Jul 06, 2018 03:11pm

Talk about yourself!

Khawaja
Jul 06, 2018 03:12pm

At least Nawaz Shariff and Maryam Nawaz should be very clear about the verdict. They led the mass scale corruption in Pakistan and they are denying the allegations in the presence of documentary evidence.

Saad Khan
Jul 06, 2018 03:16pm

Nervous about what? We are not going to jail its Maryam, You, your husband, Dad and brothers, so don't worry, we are waiting for the verdicts.

shahzad naeem
Jul 06, 2018 03:18pm

No enemy needed...

ahmedj
Jul 06, 2018 03:18pm

What an irony. The family will hear the verdict from the courts while sitting under the roof of same building which was bought from ill-gotten money. There are signs which only few understand.

Bill
Jul 06, 2018 03:19pm

"Have to see whether the verdict is written by the judge or a general," says Capt Safdar." _ He didn't like talking orders from generals. _ It is impossible to knock the arrogance out of the Nawaz Sharif family. There are two democracies - true democracy and Sharif democracy, both trying to operate at the same time. There is the democracy of special privilege and the democracy of waiting in lines.

Alba
Jul 06, 2018 03:22pm

The Sharifs are complaining about the judges their lawyers can't fix.

SAK
Jul 06, 2018 03:29pm

A very big lie and joke with PML N voters. It is easy to comment while sitting in comfortable palaces in UK.

Harmony-1©
Jul 06, 2018 03:35pm

@Asad - "punjab is with Nawaz sharif no doubt".

A lot of people doubt that.

He only got 17% of the total votes in last elections!

WARRIs
Jul 06, 2018 03:40pm

Judge or general or journalist!! The unanimous verdict is Nawaz Sharif and his Family guilty of corruption, looting the national treasury, joining hands with the enemies, destroying government instituiotins and lying to the voters all along!!!

Sid
Jul 06, 2018 03:42pm

@Voter yes when they go to jail for a long time!

Zeeshan Aamir khan
Jul 06, 2018 03:45pm

Law should comes first. Every one should be accountable e.g people,politicans, generals, etc. Hope Pakistan is changing.

talib
Jul 06, 2018 03:49pm

After conviction, All the looted money & property should be consficated/Auction for utilizing the amount in construction of Dams etc. etc.

Twilight
Jul 06, 2018 03:50pm

"whether the verdict is written by the judge or a general".Golden lines of entire article.

