Guilty: Nawaz to serve 10 years in jail for owning assets beyond income, Maryam 7 for abetment
The accountability court on Friday announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handing ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond known income and 1 year for not cooperating with NAB. The sentences will run concurrently which means the former prime minister will serve 10 years in jail.
Corruption charges, however, could not be proved against him.
His daughter Maryam Nawaz was given 7 years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and 1 year for non-cooperation with the bureau. These sentences will also run concurrently; she will serve 7 years in total.
According to the verdict, she "aided, assisted, abetted, attempted and acted in conspiracy with her father". "The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus," read the judgement.
Nawaz's son-in-law retired Captain Safdar has been given 1 year jail time — also for not cooperating with NAB.
As the 9-month-long trial concluded, Nawaz was handed a fine of £8 million and Maryam £2 million. The money will go into the state treasury.
According to AFP, prosecution lawyer Sardar Muzaffar Abbas also said that the court had ordered the properties, in London's exclusive Mayfair, be confiscated by the federal government.
The sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, also accused in the case, are "absconding therefore, they are declared as proclaimed offenders. Non bailable perpetual warrants of arrest shall be issued against them".
NAB had filed the reference regarding the high-end properties in London, along with two others, on the Supreme Court's directives in the landmark Panamagate verdict last year which deseated Nawaz as the prime minister.
Four members of the Sharif family ─ Nawaz, Maryam, Hassan and Hussain ─ are in London, while Captain Safdar is in Pakistan, but was not present in court.
Soon after the verdict, Maryam took to Twitter to share this message: "This is a very small punishment for firmly standing in front of unseen forces. The morale to fight against oppression has increased today."
NAB will now wait for a certain time period for all three convicts to surrender. If they fail to do so, NAB will initiate the procedure to bring Maryam and Nawaz back, and arrest Safdar.
Day of the verdict
According to DawnNewsTV, the Sharif family, along with former finance minister Ishaq Dar, gathered at the Avenfield flats in London to watch the verdict.
The verdict, which was scheduled for Friday morning, was delayed five times, finally being announced a little after 4:30pm.
The counsel for the family had submitted an application to the accountability court on Thursday, seeking a seven-day postponement in the announcement of the verdict. The plea, however, was rejected in the morning.
The atmosphere outside the court in Islamabad — where the fate of the Sharif family members was announced — was thick with tension and buzzing with media and security personnel. Both the capital police force and Rangers were deployed in riot gear outside the court.
Moreover, Section 144 was imposed in the capital and police in the garrison city were on high alert. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan told Dawn earlier that although "strong retaliation" is not expected after the decision, they are taking precautionary measures to maintain peace in the city.
Lawyers' arguments for/against delay in verdict
After Judge Bashir reached the accountability court on Friday morning, Additional Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had opposed Nawaz and Maryam's application, saying: "At a stage when the court concludes the trial and fixes a date for the final announcement, the accused cannot file application for any relief."
He pointed out that "when the court concludes the arguments, the accused is put on notice and under the law he should be brought to court, or the court orders the accused to ensure attendance."
In a rebuttal, the defence counsel, Advocate Amjad Pervez, argued that "there is a legal requirement that the accused person should be summoned at the time of announcement of judgement, and in this case Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz both are ready to attend proceedings, but because of Kulsoom Nawaz's illness, they requested that the judgement may be postponed for a few days."
The judge, after an hour-long break, had ruled against the delay.
The Avenfield reference
The Avenfield reference ─ which pertains to the purchase of four flats in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London ─ was among the three cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former premier and his children on the Supreme Court's orders in its landmark July 28 Panamagate verdict.
Besides Nawaz, Maryam and her husband Captain Safdar, NAB had also nominated Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz — Sharif's sons — as accused in all three SC-ordered corruption references.
The NAB prosecutor had stated before the accountability court that Nawaz Sharif had acquired the four flats.
Sharif family had insisted that they had purchased the apartments through ‘legitimate’ financial resources.
They, however, remained unable to disclose those resources before the accountability court or the Supreme Court.
The apex court had directed the accountability court to conclude proceedings within six months and appointed Justice Ijazul Ahsan — who was a member of the bench that heard Panama Papers case — as a “supervisory judge” for the trial.
The proceeding in the Avenfield reference commenced in September and the accountability court indicted Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar on October 19.
According to the JIT report submitted in the Panamagate case, the Sharifs have given contradictory statements about their London flats and found that the flats actually belonged to them since 1993.
The report said Hassan Nawaz had contradicted the statement of his brother Hussain Nawaz about the Avenfield apartments, who had earlier stated that only apartment No 17 was in his possession in 1994.
Contrarily, Hassan confirmed that three Avenfield apartments (No 16, 16A and 17) were already in possession of Hussain when he had arrived in London in 1994, while they got the possession of the fourth apartment (17A) in the next six months.
The JIT observed that either one or both brothers had lied to hide some facts and hence they could not be given the benefit of doubt.
It said Nawaz Sharif had distanced himself from the apartments and could not explain the time frame and procedure adopted for obtaining the possession of Avenfield apartments by his sons, and was even uncertain about which son claimed the ownership of the flats now.
But Nawaz told the JIT that he usually stayed in apartment No 16 (Avenfield) whenever he visited London.
The prosecution produced 21 witnesses in the Avenfield reference, including star witness Wajid Zia, the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Panamgate case, Director General NAB Zahir Shah, British forensic expert Robert William Radley and solicitor Akhtar Riaz Raja, who is Zia's cousin, among others.
In May this year, Nawaz, his daughter and son-in-law recorded their statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) after which the court invited final arguments from the prosecution and the defence counsel.
The lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris initially withdrew from Sharif's defence over the court beginning the final arguments since he was of the view that the accountability court instead of calling for final arguments should first conclude testimony of prosecution witnesses in other two references – Al Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment.
However, he rejoined the legal team after Nawaz left for the United Kingdom in mid-June where his spouse Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing medical treatment.
Haris took seven days to conclude the final arguments after which the counsel of Maryam and Safdar started his final arguments.
During the course of arguments, the defence counsel cited a number of judgements of the superior courts to prove that the case against the former prime minister and his family was devoid of evidence.
Nawaz and Maryam have appeared before the court around 100 times, according to media reports.
Comments (261)
Where there is smoke, there is fire. Justice should prevail irrespective of cast, creed and stature.
Finally, the most awaited decision is going to be announced and justice shall previal!
GoNawazGo but bring back all the wealth by selling the flats.
No drama is required from any side at this stage of final judgment.
I hope no injustice would be done.
Delay no more. An accused of such heinous crime of looting public money should not be allowed to dictate terms.
Millions have suffered ,and the nation is nearly bankrupt, all because of this corrupt individual,the longer he stays in jail better it will be.
Enough with the delaying tactics. They should be punished for robing this nation this long
Jail for Nawaz Shareef n co members..InshAllah
Simple question Kleptocracy and grand looting champion Nawaz, Maryam and family needed to answer, Where the money came from? All the time was giving to them but No answer!
All they did is dodge, deceit and defame Judiciary and Pakistan. What a shameful end, all the money in the world but no respect from fellow Pakistanis anywhere in the world.
No more family dynasty politics.
With whatever written in this report, it is clear prosecution has failed to provide enough proofs to prosecute Sharifs. They may have done corruption but there is no proof. Prosecution is just alleging against all the Sharifs (five people) for four flats which show they also don’t know and failed in proving their case.
Mr. Nawaz Sharif we believe you are innocent and we are with you. Wishing you a very good luck.
Historic day.. Will go down in history
Good
“Mr Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz both are ready to attend proceedings, but because of Kulsoom Nawaz's illness, they requested that the judgement may be postponed for a few days."”
It has been ‘too many’ absences of ‘few days’. Get on with it.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
I hope justice will prevail today and Nawaz Sharif and his children will get what they deserve, as they have looted tax payers money through corrupt practices!
Simply, accused CANNOT dictate and tell judges to delay their verdicts, because they are not available - if this happens then certain individuals are bigger than law and let corrupt mafia rule the country!
Right decision on dismissing the plea at this point in time.
Please take back ill gotton money from them and construct some dams in our country!
The most important issue that should be addressed is to get the looted money back home.
Give the guy s break. A weeks delay would not matter
Bring it live
Dear CJSC
Send these corrupt lot where they belong.
The way things are unfolding, courts are making Nawaz a martyr. He will get sympathy votes.
Power can corrupt even the pious of hearts
Nawaz and family needs be punished for ill that they did. Billions spend in making properties and starting businesses abroad all from loot of public money.
NS plus his fellows and all other corrupt / gangsters must pay every penny they looted from Pakistan.
Didn't he and his family members said that they do not have any property anywhere in the world. According to few reports he is seated in that apartment to hear the verdict.
The criminal is at the crime scene to know his fate. What a coincidence.
Max sentence will be 3 years which will come down to six months after forgiveness.
why are they wasting time!
Nawaz and family are not coming back
NS would be convicted unfairly and unjustly .. its writing on wall... Everyone to whom public liked met a bad fate in Pakistan.. this is its unfortunate part of Pakistan history...
The irony of this is that Nawaz will be sitting in his Avenfield apartment while listening to the verdict.
Expose sharifs monopoly, this nation has already suffered a lot.... last 40 years whole world has changed and our beloved coutry is in ruins. Please no more delay, enough is enough.
Does the Verdict helps to pull the looted money?
Expect Civil War if Nawaz is punished.
Whre is accused. He is still enjoying luxury in london
The day of reckoning for NS and family. The moment of truth!
It is too late for them to redeem themselves, even if they fail to show up in court.
Last minutes back channel deals for sure
Don't expect NS and Maryaam to return to Pakistan to face jail term, if the verdict goes against them.
They are comfortably sitting in their luxury apts in London and can easily seek Political Asylum to make their stay permenant.
Now we will all be left wondering, why did no one bother to add their names to the ECL while they were still in Pakistan!?? Thereby, another probe into corruption at FIA and Ministry of Interior to ensue??
I wonder if the Shariffs have sought political asylum in the U.K.?
Punjab is with Nawaz sharif because of his dedicated work.
the verdict is delayed twice today. is there some settlement being done. or is the judgment is being reviewed by someone in power corridors? something is fish.
Why suspense? What’s fishy?
Country wants it’s money back, that’s all. Rid this country from corruption.
Judgement now pushed to 3.30pm ....... looks like another Aakama judgement.
Sounds like last minute changes and amendments to the verdit under way. Hence the delay in verdict.
Someone is pulling the strings!
Some thing cooking - may be decision on NS's political asylum in UK is also on the cards & his verdict may be announced after that just to give him safe exit.
Sir
Jail this corrupt clan for life and bring back the looted wealth!!!
Thanks,
@Sid - "I wonder if the Shariffs have sought political asylum in the U.K.?"
They will stoop to any level to safeguard their loot.
@Harris ... Injustice to the Sharifs or to the country?
@Imtiaz Ali Khan ... Dynasties and democracy are incompatible. That is the very point of it all.
Why we are waiting for the verdict it is written on the wall. Selective justice is dangerous for this country.
@Ash2000 ... They can still go to jail for forgery, perjured testimony and contempt of court. All that has been proven.
Next stop for Sharifs - if they return to Pakistan - Adiala Jail!
Would you rather stay in your luxury Apt in London, or go to jail in Pakistan!?
Does anyone really expect them to return to Pakistan with that prospect awaiting them??
Nawaz Sharif will be victorious even if decision is against him.
This is ridiculous - either give them 7 days or just announce the verdict then - 30 mins delays for the 5th time is just silly
In this delay, hopefully there shouldn’t be punishment for the nation.
How unfortunate the situation is for Pakistani Nation that Nawaz and Family is listening the verdict in the flats for which they are accused of money laundering.
will the looted money be backed to Pakistan.
@abid History is repeating. Hope it doesn't harm Pakistan.
5 delays in announcing the verdict looks fishy
So that means, that NS nor Maryaam are ever returning to Pakistan!
Case closed!
Bingo! 10 years NS and 7 years MN - Bye Bye Corruption!!!!!
Thank You IK !!!
Shukar Alhamdullillah!
Congratulations Nation Pakistan...
sentence too lenient. Need to be made an example. Well done Imran Khan for pushing and pushing! Next when IK comes to power to get the rest. Zardari NEXT.
Black day for democracy in Pakistan
They should be judged for going against the oath PM took. They had made life miserable for 200 million Pakistanis for so many years. PPP should also be judged. Boycott all in the next elections and show them that Pakistanis can say NO TO CORRUPTION.
Congratulations Pakistan. Bring back these thugs along with the looted wealth of Pakistan and its citizens and lock them in the prison.
Historic day for PAK, Finally the Godfather reached the destination. It is not only a decision but a great precedent for corrupts and looter.
This decision has made Shahbaz Shareef Pakistan's next prime minister.
Congratulations Pakistan,, A Big carroupt Mafia going to behind the bars under carrouption charges,, victory of Law
Well done you can run but you cant hide !!!! Justice has been served!!!
What happens to the apartments? Are these taken over by the government of Pakistan, sold and funds brought to Pakistan?
better late than never
I do believe that Nawaz is corrupt but the sheer timing of the result made me suspicious about the justice process. Why they found only Nawaz and corruption. Is Nawaz only corrupt person in Pakistan. Why there is no day to day hearing for Mushraff high treason case always baffles me?
You can run but u cannot hide now!!!
Justice Prevailed! Long Live Pakistan!!!!
YES!!!! Pakistan wins.
Congratulations Pakistan. Jail term should be minimum 25 years.
Justice is the only institution to purge out the deep rooted professional and political corruption in the country; and now, it doing its work with a balanced approach.
Alhamdulilah!
@Alba Injustice to the both has been done.
Thank you Imran Khan, for your sacrafice and courage. A precedence has been set today for accountability in pakistan.
Great day for Pakistan. ZARDARI you are next!!!
We do not know if they will come back and will actually be arrested. The court should start the process to get possession of the property whose source of funds is unexplained and use the proceeds to develop Pakistan in areas of education, water availability, security, electricity etc etc.
Pre-planned coup to oust PML-N by all means and at all costs. Where is Musharaf ?. Why no action against him ?
Dear Pakistan,
Today we all are vindicated... long live imran khan and kudos to our courts. Zardari and these fake bhutto’s should be next... Inshallah.
This is just the beginning of a great and bright future which our founding father Mr Jinnah dreamt of... Time to rise and shine
Pakistan zindabad!!!!
Finally it was proved that Sharifs are no more sharif.
@Iram This is very important. Bring back to looted money to Pakistan and use it for development of the country.
Waiting for the day when big and more dirty fishes will pass through the same accountability process. Have more trials of other culprits.
Justice started to prevail in my country. It will lead to the DAWN of prosper and developed Pakistan.
Doubt NS, MNS will return or sent to jail. Passing the order is one thing and sending to jail is another.
Happiest day in the history of Pakistan
Excellent decision by the accountability court in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
If he serves 10 years in a Normal jail not VIP I am happy how ever the properties should have been confiscated whwn therr is no proof of funds. !
Judge seems very lenient with these criminals. They were supposed to sent to jail for a 1000 years.
Not enough. All property should have been confiscated like it happens usually. Shahbaz Sharif must be quite happy.
File the appeal.
Imran Khan is the only person on the national scene who speaks the truth with courage. His victory will change the course of Pakistan in the upcoming election.
Great day for Pakistan for sending Maryam Nazaw Sharif and her father to jail in Avenfield corruption reference.
Divine Justice, will be done with all those,who plunder the Pakistani nation
Finally justice for the people of Pakistan. But the question is how are you going to bring the two back to Pakistan to face the punishment? Poor Capt. Safdat, will be the only one to go to jail. Court should have ordered that if Nawaz and Maryam not return to Pakistan, all their properties, businesses and bank accounts in Pakistan should be confiscated, starting from their palace in Raiwind. Great day for Pakistanis.
Well done Pakistan
Finally, there is some hope for the future of Pakistan.
Very brave and historic decision. Long live Pakistan
What next? Imran had been shouting at top od his voice that Adiala jail is waiting for Nawaz was not wrong in saying so but ironically PML (N) never ever even listened to Imran but now they will scold Imran in any case simply because it is Imran and Imran alone who (a) got unseated Nawaz from PM office (b) got Nawaz disqualified to be any public office holder (c) got Nawaz jailed as well. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Go Nawaz go forever
What a turning point for our country. Excellent decision. I'm listening to Shahbaz Sharif interview and he is on and on about why other were not caught over the last 70 years...wow that's like Trump tactics. Overall law must prevail no matter what.
@Ali Akbar "Passing the order is one thing and sending to jail is another." The sentence matters the most. If they're sent to jail without sentence, it would not count.
Thanks you Courts
A powerful convicted over corruption charges through process (First time in Pakistan history)
This is where Pakistan is hailed over India - Corruption goes punished in PK whereas it is never in India
Even if I have believe what is being told still don’t understand what crime Maryam has committed for 7 years jail
A big victory of the people of Pakistan. Mashallah.
Let it be a lesson for the future. Good job SC..
So are they going to return to Pakistan, or will they stay in the Safe Haven (London) for Corrupt Pakistani Politicians ?
Another dark day in our history when justice slaughtered. I'll vote to MNS
It is one of the historic and a great day for Pakistan and its justice system. The journey should not end here and other corrupt politicians including Zardari should be brought to justice.
@DIVAKAR JEEDIGUNTA my friend this should be a lesson to mankind that corruption will meet its match one day... let’s hope for a better future for the whole of South Asia without these looters
What about the wealth they looted from this country, how will that be returned or are they going to enjoy it in London.
Let us hope this is first small step towards eliminating corruption throughout all circles colluding to deprive this country and its citizens at large of all kinds of material, ethical and constitutional resources whereby they could have achieved a good name through education, health, brain power and honest hard work.
Good decision, but it should not stop here, next should be Asif Ali Zardari
Fair verdict is announced. Now Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar should respect the decision of the court rather than doing lots of blabbering. Every one should learn to accept the decision of court, no matter who they are and what they do.
Justice is done!
It is good beginning for a fair rule in future. However, there are many other notorious figures which should be brought to the book as well.
Sharif down. Zardari, Achakzai and Altaf Hussain next!
The sons are the real winners in all this - fooled everyone
Only £10 million for properties worth nearly a Billion £, that only a year Rental income for them, that's a JOKE, they will be free in few years with Billions in overseas banks and properties.
Happy with the verdict. But justice shouldnt be selective and full fledged inquiries should be launched against all former politicians
Soon Mr Nawaz and his daughter will receive Presidential pardon. Long Live Mamnoon Hussain..RIP justice.
@Tamza No concerns for Begum Kulsoom when they have to attend a political meeting, then why use her as an excuse when it comes to this scenario.
It is biased decision of judiciary. Justice is not fullfiled here.
Both father and daughter will request for political asylum in London.
It seems that expect NS and his family all others in Pakistan are clean and honest.
NAB must complete investigations against other politions bureaucrats and military officers with the same zeal and speed.
Congratulations. Its the best day in the history of Pakistan, Good Job done. keep it up and hang on tough.
Not a supporter of PMLN but this seems incredibly suspect on part of the judiciary - the hearings should be made public and a similar procedures should be applied to other notable corrupt politicians irrespective of the party they belong to.
Looking forward to see Zardari, his sister and his kabza group along with mafia group behind bar. Next step.
@Ali Uzair No, its a blessed day not black day dear,
the timing of this verdict smacks of political engineering. a dark day for Pakistani democracy.
Will Asif Zardari et al be the next to face the music and sent to prison too? I bet Zardari is already packing his bags.
@Vishal Gaur You always start with the most corrupt
Ordered to pay back mere £8 million? This is peanuts!!! They just sold one of 21 'declared' properties for £46 million.
**** THIS IS INJUSTICE TO THE NATION!! ****
I think NAB should appeal against it and ask for all the money used to buy those flats, and actually the proceeds by selling those flats. This is definitely not possible to enforce. Until they comply, family's assets in Pakistan should be confiscated for a fixed period with the condition that they comply. After this period the assets be sold and proceeds added to the national kitty.
Accountability for all!
As expected.
Great day,
Time to grab likes of Malik Riaz and Zardari.
As per Dawn survey where readers were asked if they agree with the verdict or no the figure which I noted itself speak aloud. 79.12% agreed with the verdict and20.88% disagreed with the verdict. Anyone who disagrees with me should cast his vote and click the result. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Whats the real story hear? 10 years for owning foriegn property? I'm no fan of the Sharif family but the numbers dont add up here.
@Concerned Citizen "Soon Mr Nawaz and his daughter will receive Presidential pardon. " Maybe. That doesn't overturns the verdict though.
congratulation Pakistan the most corrupt family in the country has finally been convicted regards peerzada waseem journalist occupied kashmir
Capt Safdar should have had a much longer sentence
Today the plot and the conspiracy is complete. The general who overthrow the govt has not been tried and living outside the country. The man who demanded his trial has been convicted and sentenceed for 10 years.
Nawaz Sharif is a great leader. He is the tiger of Pakistan. No one can fight with him. If you send him in jail, then in Pakistan there will be a civil war condition. Punjab people love him. He is a great leader of Pakistan.
Justice was done. Now it should be implemented.
The most historic and sacred day in the history of Pakistan. A day when accountability began from the most powerful man in the country. Now, its time for others: Zardari, Altaf hussain, Ghulam bilour, Asfandyar wali, Achakzai, Fazlurrahman must not escape accountability and be punished severely as well. Well Done Pakistan. I am extremely happy!!
cannot beleive Nawaz going to come back just to go to Jail .He will activate plan B
A thieve of Rs 100 was always heard of conviction but not a mega CORRUPT politician in Pakistan. So a relief this time. Good RIDDANCE as the culprit of Avenfield APts is now locked there!!!!
Too less punishment. He created root of laundering and ran this machine for around 30 years. He created people like zardari. And so maryam rightly said.. This is very small punishment.
Unfortunately this will goto Appex courts in appeals.So seeing nawaz shareef in jail without qatari's,saudi's bailing them out ...will likely be few more years. Change is here!
My question to NAB is that why other leaders are not in the list of the NAB like Zardari. Every one is corrupt why only Nawaz.
it is pure selected Justice .... i dont agree with it at all
This is Karma..... I believe this has happened because he maliciously started a stupid case against President Pervez Musharraf. I am not saying it is a direct result of it - but this is karma.
@Vishnu karle Please be serious. He might have been a great asset for Indians but not for me as a Pakistani. As a Punjabi I hate him for his dishonesty and for being a security risk for my country. A civil war in Pakistan will only happen in your mind.
@ivehadit "a dark day for Pakistani democracy." Bless the darkness, in that case!!!
Pakistan will definitely become now popular Internationally as the country with the solid Judicial System.
We stand by you, Mr. Sharif. Come back and take on the establishment.
@Vijay B.. People like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are always in for the last moment. Power and money is too attractive to be passed out on.
Finally justice is served to these corrupt politicians who are leaching the country. Proud of you Pakistan.
@Ibneadam @Vishal Gaur You always start with the most corrupt
Nope, justice always start form the first. Justice Says that those who committed first will be punished first. There may be some exception where merit demands but i think high treason is more important than corruption. So ideally it should be Musharraf not Nawaz.
Today i proud that i am Pakistani and our Supreme court is totally independent. I request the other South Asian nations to follow Pakistan steps. Thanks
His two sons must also be held to account. They can not get away from breaking the law by obtaining British passports. Interpol must be contacted. Western nations do this all the time, so should we!
@Kamran these flats are just a fraction of their stolen wealth. They should be fined ten times more than 10M pounds. this is noting for them.
Hats off to pak judiciary..hope to see same in India wrt some powerful and corrupt politicians.
The justice has been served so now people should accept and concentrate on future of the country and elect the politicians who are loyal to the country not the looters.
time for accountability of other classes and officials .all from first family punished will get lot of sympathy
All is well that ends well. Now Country wants it’s wealth back. Decision Improves country’s image among comity of nations.
We people of Pakistan have waited long to see these big fishes behind bars. Thank you SC for setting up this great precedent!
@Indian perspective maybe the track in your country try, not ours. We are on way to massive progress and corruption free society.
Good decision , at the same time be careful, this CAN work FOR PMLN to get sympathy votes ....
Pakistan today has turned the corner.and the era of the corrupt and looting is ending. Next elections will see IK and PTI win. With an honest leader after decades, the country can only progress for the better. IK has also dealt with foreigners.and he knows how to correct Pakistan image abroad and bring in investment.
Good Job
Nawaz Sharif and many of PML-N members to include his close relatives like Dar had set up a net of people around institutions and other government departments so tight to support corrupt and dishonesty not easy to be broken. NS and his family has looted and took money overseas using dishonest means of detection. Great job for NAB and people to come forward and prosecute this all time thief. His Pakistan properties must be confiscated also. Would NS will come back?
Government must sell all their properties and bring back the money to Pakistan to get rid of the humongous debts that they have brought every child of the nation under.
A decisive day and victory for Pakistan. Hopefully, honesty and hardwork will prevail in Pakistan. Public feel justice was done.
Any Pakistani will be sad to see an ex PM jailed for corruption but it is sad these people never thought that this day would come when corruption would catch up with it's consequences. I hope Nawaz Sharif and his daughter come back to Pakistan, begin their jail terms and negotiate a pay back of substantial amount of the illegally acquired wealth. Then PTI and the President of Pakistan pardon them the rest of the jail term. It would show the common man, corruption never pay, The judiciary must be respected and we sorted this out maturely and compassion was shown to an ex PM. Let it be good all all round.
Pakistan it seems is coming out of the dark abyss of corruption... Time will tell if it is so, and all those who have been robbing the country with impunity, are taken to task. It seems a Pandora's box has opened, but at the same time, it seems the road to recovery... If only it could return to its ways of good governance, excellent bureaucratic system based on meritocracy, and great economic plans as in the sixties; not that the same would be applicable in these times, but having good minds find the correct solutions to its problems that would long term benefit the country in a sustainable manner is doable... It is a nation of good people, time for some to come forward....
Great news tainted by the fact that Nawaz and Co are sitting in London and will probably apply for asylum in the UK. After 10 years or less they will return to Pakistan and do a deal with the in charge Government unless it is PTI.
@Shah what security risk? Wake up before it is too late
Same Judiciary let Musharraf, Dr Asim, Ayyan Ali, Asif Ali Zardari off the hook. We all know who is pulling the strings behind the scenes. History will be the ultimate judge. Nawaz Sharif is being punished because he refuses to bow down to the establishment.
Well, this is good but the question is will the punishment b carried out? So my request to Pak leadership is to please carry out the punishment and don't buckle to the pressure. Also, now don't stop here catch all the culprits/criminals whether it is a politician or a Mullah etc. If someone has committed a crime or broken a law then he/she must be punished according to the law i.e. Allama Khadim Hussain, Imam Abdul Aziz and Abdul Rashid, Zardari, Altaf Hussain etc etc.
Carry out the punishments and see how quickly the nation's attitude will change for the best.
@Zak IK honest? A guy who is already talking about electables Sorry mate Convince yourself but let others be
But, will they come back?
I wish politicians learns a lesson from this and serve the country and it's people with honesty, sincerity and integrity and become successful in this world and in the life hereafter.
This brings death to PML-N
@Pro Democracy We dont care about so called democracy rather we want a corruption less governess.
Good riddance. But what about getting the stolen money back?
Overall, good judgement, but I believe that the fine is too small.
Gross injustice!
They are known to have accumulated nearly $2 billion in offshore accounts, through shell companies and properties in Dubai, London and elsewhere.
$8 million reparation and just 10 year jail, does not fit the severity of the crime.
If they had stolen only $8 million, will they get Rs,50,000 fine and one week in jail!?
Simply inconsistent with the nature of the crime and har it did to Pakistani ecnonomy.
How about Ishaq Dar
Keeping in view the amount laundered by Nawaz Sharif and the suffering of millions of people and the country reaching to disaster, the sentence is mild. He should have been given 14 years or more.
A new age for Pakistan beckons! Finally! Imran Khan's struggle of 20+ years has finally reached a tipping point. It brings tears to my eyes to finally be able to hold my head up with pride. We're not cattle - thank you Imran Khan for making the country realize this!
Good riddance. The nation is free at last. Thank you CJP and judges of the Supreme Court, and JIT.
Congratulations to pakistan. At least something good has started.
Please upload the actual copy of verdict if possible.
looks like another Bhutto movement . from outside looks vindictive , not saying they are clean
Why is fine in pounds? Shouldn't it be in rupees?
@Fahad ....Democracy has been corrupted. Why do you think it wasn't working?
Everyone knows what is the reason for this punishment.. Same people have propped up Imran as an alternate..
Justice served!
Just now I voted again and found it that now 76.74% favour decision to imprison Nawaz as against 79.12% recorded earlier while now 23.26% are against the decision whereas they were 20.88% before. If one analyzes the same it is proved beyond any shadow of doubt that the majority are against Nawaz in any case otherwise the figures had been other way round. I wonder how and why Shahbaz and others are dreaming to rule when their popularity is as low as 23%?. I must congratulate Naeem Bukhari, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court (my law class fellow 1966-68) to win the case. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Congrats to the nation, justice has finally caught up with some of the thieves. PM Khan will inshahallah clean up the rest.
Happy corruption free day for Pakistan.
@Arshad ... Credit where credit is due.
Excellent amount of fine: a total of 10million sterling Pound means 250billion PakRs! enough to confiscate his Pak properties and ask UK authorities to bring back stolen/looted treasure! We Need Imran Khan & Company !
@Ali ..... Two thumbs up, Ali.
Today is 6th July
@Shafi Ansari .... I'll second that.
Sentence and penalty is not enough.
In my view, justice partially served - what about all the money Nawaz Sharif looted, who will get it back? Like vast majority of people, I also want all tax payer money back and spent on education, hospitals, new dams and other welfare projects!
Now I know who runs the country
@Pro Democracy .What democracy has to do with corruption and ill gotten money.? .Yes, I am for democracy but not corruption by those whom we elect. Let these corrupt ''democrats'' spend life behind bars as they have betrayed the voters./nation
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
Democracy dies in Darkness
very small punishment, "Yes of course 2 million pounds are peanuts for, probably, Junaid Safdar's pocket money!"
the whole family may remain in UK for ever.
The only question was to prove legitimacy of purchasing Avenfield flats not a difficult question. I think our former PM should have answer to that. The defence lawyers through out the period were trying to criticize JIT report on technical grounds. And Shahbaz Sharif in his statement an admission of guilt by NS.
The nation can rejoice as justice has been served. No politician or his family, however powerful, can loot and plunder the nation and evade accountability. This is warning to all other politicians, either deliver on your election promises or face the wrath of the people. The people of Pakistan demand true democracy.
Place Zardari on ECL. Peoples money must be recovered.
Thank you Honorable Supreme court and National accountability Bureau of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for bring the accountability of corrupt rulers to a great conclusion. Hope the future of Pakistan is bright looking forward and all corruption minded trying to come back into power will get a strong message of the New Pakistan and enforcement of its laws.
The verdict has sent a message across the globe that no one is above the law and nothing is to be preferred before justice. Congrats to all corruption fighters!
What about the other big fishes? Will they see any day behind bar?
Political vendetta. All know who is pulling the strings from behind
All the politicians are shady but i don't think verdict is about corruption!
This is a day of reckoning for those members of the corrupt dynasty sitting in London as well as those still in Pakistan.The judgment which despite continueous efforts by the defense to confuse the issue based on techanilities, revolved around one crucial issue of disclosing & submitting authentic documentation towards sources of funds used in purchase of the expensive Avenfield properties. Since the accused did not have any, the ominous threat of today’s announced verdict could not be evaded. The family, being in a disadvantages position of being proved guilty, will have the most arduous journey ahead in term of legal battle & in form of appeals to higher courts which they’ve been targeting day in and day out, to stay out of the jail.This event, causing uncertainties to the fate of NL,is going to have profound impact on coming elections, & one hopes that we all come out of the process peacefully and without further conflict. In essence, coming days ere going to be difficult for us all
One and only one corrupt politician is served the verdict and convicted, all others in Pakistan are angels.
I can feel the change!
"This is a very small punishment for firmly standing in front of unseen forces. The morale to fight against oppression has increased today." Madam When are you coming back..,,????
If Maryam thinks" this is such a small price to pay" then why don't both of them return to Pakistan and face the music, instead of sitting in London and making these heroic statements!
Run Nawaz run. Zardari and his family should be next.
Please make sure he stays there for 10 years. No exceptions!!
This is very small punishment.All his property should be confiscated and funds returned to Pakistan treasury.
AlhamduliAllah. Justice served
@Citizen "The only question was to prove legitimacy of purchasing Avenfield flats not a difficult question." Not a difficult question indeed, but the answer was very hard to find.
@Jagga Jasoos with greated respect that is a silly thing to claim.
smoke has been created to serve a political outcome. it began in 2012. understand it.
@Ahmed Mir ( AJK) "Democracy dies in Darkness" And Pakistan rises from it (darkness).
@M. Siddique yes the perfect election, it was always envisioned that imran khan would have no opposition at this 2018 election.
@Ahmed Mir ( AJK) "Now I know who runs the country" And we also know who will not!!!
@Ali how do you know justice has been served? were you present at the trial?
@Zanoc today was all about corruption but not that of that alleged against the nawaz family
@lkhan not about corruption its about building a road for imran khan.
If they are proven for corruption against Pakistan, then all there assets in Pakistan and overseas should be confiscated and looted money should be deposited in treasury.
@Shy Guy We «all» do not know who is pulling the strings. Please tell us your conspiracy theories.
This is the ending of a crook. Salute to Imran, who made the unthinkable possible.
Finally....it took a long long time but atleast the justice has been served now. Kudos to IK for going all the way to make this happen. Best news in the last 20 years for Pakistan!
Zadari Bhutto should be next, another thieve that squandered the nation's purses
@ExMohajirinUK. No reason for a civil war friend. You need to respect you courts who punish corrupt leaders. The country will be better served with honest people.
One of the darkest days for democracy in Pakistan....
Asif Zardari should be in Jail as his roomate.