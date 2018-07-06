DAWN.COM

Guilty: Nawaz given 10 years in jail for owning assets beyond income, Maryam 7 for abetment

Dawn.com | Malik AsadUpdated July 06, 2018

The accountability court on Friday announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handing ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif 10 years as jail time for owning assets beyond income and 1 year for not cooperating with NAB. The sentences will run concurrently which means the former prime minister will serve 10 years in jail.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz was given 7 years for abetment, and 1 year for non-cooperation with the bureau — also to run concurrently; she will serve 7 years in total.

Besides, Nawaz's son-in-law retired Captain Safdar has been given 1 year jail time — also for not cooperating with NAB.

As the 9-month-long trial concluded, Nawaz was handed a fine of £8 million and Maryam £2 million. The money will go into the state treasury.

According to AFP, prosecution lawyer Sardar Muzaffar Abbas also said that the court had ordered the properties, in London's exclusive Mayfair, be confiscated by the federal government.

NAB had filed the reference regarding the high-end properties in London, along with two others, on the Supreme Court's directives in the landmark Panamagate verdict last year which deseated Nawaz as the prime minister.

Four members of the Sharif family ─ Nawaz, Maryam, Hassan and Hussain ─ are in London, while Captain Safdar is in Pakistan, but was not present in court.

Soon after the verdict, Maryam took to Twitter to share this message: "This is a very small punishment for firmly standing in front of unseen forces. The morale to fight against oppression has increased today."

Read: Maryam asks workers not to 'feel nervous' ahead of Avenfield verdict

NAB will now wait for a certain time period for all three convicts to surrender. If they fail to do so, NAB will initiate the procedure to bring Maryam and Nawaz back, and arrest Safdar.

Day of the verdict

According to DawnNewsTV, the Sharif family, along with former finance minister Ishaq Dar, gathered at the Avenfield flats in London to watch the verdict.

The verdict, which was scheduled for Friday morning, was delayed five times, finally being announced a little after 4:30pm.

The counsel for the family had submitted an application to the accountability court on Thursday, seeking a seven-day postponement in announcement of the verdict. The plea, however, was rejected in the morning.

Read: Want to hear judgement while standing in courtroom, amidst my people: Nawaz

The atmosphere outside the court in Islamabad — where the fate of the Sharif family members was announced — was thick with tension and buzzing with media and security personnel. Both the capital police force and Rangers were deployed in riot gear outside the court.

Security personnel have been deployed at the accountability court today. ─ DawnNewsTV
Security personnel have been deployed at the accountability court today. ─ DawnNewsTV

Section 144 was imposed in the capital and police in the garrison city were on high alert. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan told Dawn earlier that although "strong retaliation" is not expected after the decision, they are taking precautionary measures to maintain peace in the city.

Read more: Questions after the judgement

Lawyers' arguments for/against delay in verdict

After Judge Bashir reached the accountability court on Friday morning, Additional Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had opposed Nawaz and Maryam's application, saying: "At a stage when the court concludes the trial and fixes a date for the final announcement, the accused cannot file application for any relief."

He pointed out that "when the court concludes the arguments, the accused is put on notice and under the law he should be brought to court, or the court orders the accused to ensure attendance."

In a rebuttal, the defence counsel, Advocate Amjad Pervez, argued that "There is a legal requirement that the accused person should be summoned at the time of announcement of judgement, and in this case Mr Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz both are ready to attend proceedings, but because of Kulsoom Nawaz's illness, they requested that the judgement may be postponed for a few days."

The judge, after an hour-long break, had ruled against the delay.

The Avenfield reference

The Avenfield reference ─ which pertains to the purchase of four flats in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London ─ was among the three cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former premier and his children on the Supreme Court's orders in its landmark July 28 Panamagate verdict.

Explore: Full text of Supreme Court order in Panama Papers case

Besides Nawaz, Maryam and her husband Captain Safdar, NAB had also nominated Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz — Sharif's sons — as accused in all three SC-ordered corruption references.

The NAB prosecutor had stated before the accountability court that Nawaz Sharif had acquired the four flats.

Sharif family had insisted that they had purchased the apartments through ‘legitimate’ financial resources.

They, however, remained unable to disclose those resources before the accountability court or the Supreme Court.

The apex court had directed the accountability court to conclude proceedings within six months and appointed Justice Ijazul Ahsan — who was a member of the bench that heard Panama Papers case — as a “supervisory judge” for the trial.

Read more: Iqama — the missing link with Panama?

The proceeding in the Avenfield reference commenced in September and the accountability court indicted Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar on October 19.

According to the JIT report submitted in the Panamagate case, the Sharifs have given contradictory statements about their London flats and found that the flats actually belonged to them since 1993.

The report said Hassan Nawaz had contradicted the statement of his brother Hussain Nawaz about the Avenfield apartments, who had earlier stated that only apartment No 17 was in his possession in 1994.

Contrarily, Hassan confirmed that three Avenfield apartments (No 16, 16A and 17) were already in possession of Hussain when he had arrived in London in 1994, while they got the possession of the fourth apartment (17A) in the next six months.

Analysis: What next for Nawaz Sharif?

The JIT observed that either one or both brothers had lied to hide some facts and hence they could not be given the benefit of doubt.

It said Nawaz Sharif had distanced himself from the apartments and could not explain the time frame and procedure adopted for obtaining the possession of Avenfield apartments by his sons, and was even uncertain about which son claimed the ownership of the flats now.

But Nawaz told the JIT that he usually stayed in apartment No 16 (Avenfield) whenever he visited London.

The prosecution produced 21 witnesses in the Avenfield reference, including star witness Wajid Zia, the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Panamgate case, Director General NAB Zahir Shah, British forensic expert Robert William Radley and solicitor Akhtar Riaz Raja, who is Zia's cousin, among others.

In May this year, Nawaz, his daughter and son-in-law recorded their statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) after which the court invited final arguments from the prosecution and the defence counsel.

The lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris initially withdrew from Sharif's defence over the court beginning the final arguments since he was of the view that the accountability court instead of calling for final arguments should first conclude testimony of prosecution witnesses in other two references – Al Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment.

However, he rejoined the legal team after Nawaz left for the United Kingdom in mid-June where his spouse Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing medical treatment.

Haris took seven days to conclude the final arguments after which the counsel of Maryam and Safdar started his final arguments.

During the course of arguments, the defence counsel cited a number of judgements of the superior courts to prove that the case against the former prime minister and his family was devoid of evidence.

Nawaz and Maryam have appeared before the court around 100 times, according to media reports.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

PANAMAGATE
Comments (183)

1000 characters
Jagga Jasoos
Jul 06, 2018 09:53am

Where there is smoke, there is fire. Justice should prevail irrespective of cast, creed and stature.

Kamran
Jul 06, 2018 10:13am

Finally, the most awaited decision is going to be announced and justice shall previal!

GoNawazGo but bring back all the wealth by selling the flats.

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 06, 2018 10:14am

No drama is required from any side at this stage of final judgment.

Harris
Jul 06, 2018 10:21am

I hope no injustice would be done.

Pakman
Jul 06, 2018 10:24am

Delay no more. An accused of such heinous crime of looting public money should not be allowed to dictate terms.

Alex
Jul 06, 2018 10:26am

Millions have suffered ,and the nation is nearly bankrupt, all because of this corrupt individual,the longer he stays in jail better it will be.

ABKhan
Jul 06, 2018 10:33am

Enough with the delaying tactics. They should be punished for robing this nation this long

Truth Sayer
Jul 06, 2018 10:36am

Jail for Nawaz Shareef n co members..InshAllah

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 06, 2018 10:48am

Simple question Kleptocracy and grand looting champion Nawaz, Maryam and family needed to answer, Where the money came from? All the time was giving to them but No answer!

All they did is dodge, deceit and defame Judiciary and Pakistan. What a shameful end, all the money in the world but no respect from fellow Pakistanis anywhere in the world.

No more family dynasty politics.

Ash2000
Jul 06, 2018 10:51am

With whatever written in this report, it is clear prosecution has failed to provide enough proofs to prosecute Sharifs. They may have done corruption but there is no proof. Prosecution is just alleging against all the Sharifs (five people) for four flats which show they also don’t know and failed in proving their case.

BharaRAT
Jul 06, 2018 10:54am

Mr. Nawaz Sharif we believe you are innocent and we are with you. Wishing you a very good luck.

Syed ali
Jul 06, 2018 11:08am

Historic day.. Will go down in history

Sajid Chaudhry
Jul 06, 2018 11:11am

Good

Tamza
Jul 06, 2018 11:11am

“Mr Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz both are ready to attend proceedings, but because of Kulsoom Nawaz's illness, they requested that the judgement may be postponed for a few days."”

It has been ‘too many’ absences of ‘few days’. Get on with it.

Bilal Khan
Jul 06, 2018 11:28am

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 06, 2018 11:35am

I hope justice will prevail today and Nawaz Sharif and his children will get what they deserve, as they have looted tax payers money through corrupt practices!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 06, 2018 11:45am

Simply, accused CANNOT dictate and tell judges to delay their verdicts, because they are not available - if this happens then certain individuals are bigger than law and let corrupt mafia rule the country!

Umer
Jul 06, 2018 11:48am

Right decision on dismissing the plea at this point in time.

SHAH
Jul 06, 2018 12:02pm

Please take back ill gotton money from them and construct some dams in our country!

Voter
Jul 06, 2018 12:11pm

The most important issue that should be addressed is to get the looted money back home.

Awais
Jul 06, 2018 12:11pm

Give the guy s break. A weeks delay would not matter

Moosa
Jul 06, 2018 12:28pm

Bring it live

sam
Jul 06, 2018 12:30pm

Dear CJSC

Send these corrupt lot where they belong.

Indian perspective
Jul 06, 2018 12:30pm

The way things are unfolding, courts are making Nawaz a martyr. He will get sympathy votes.

Abdul Rafay
Jul 06, 2018 12:36pm

Power can corrupt even the pious of hearts

BhaRat
Jul 06, 2018 12:39pm

Nawaz and family needs be punished for ill that they did. Billions spend in making properties and starting businesses abroad all from loot of public money.

Abbas
Jul 06, 2018 12:43pm

NS plus his fellows and all other corrupt / gangsters must pay every penny they looted from Pakistan.

FAHAD
Jul 06, 2018 12:51pm

Didn't he and his family members said that they do not have any property anywhere in the world. According to few reports he is seated in that apartment to hear the verdict.

Abbas
Jul 06, 2018 12:55pm

The criminal is at the crime scene to know his fate. What a coincidence.

Shakeel Ahmed
Jul 06, 2018 12:59pm

Max sentence will be 3 years which will come down to six months after forgiveness.

QADIR KHAN BALOUCH
Jul 06, 2018 01:01pm

why are they wasting time!

Apache
Jul 06, 2018 01:04pm

Nawaz and family are not coming back

abid
Jul 06, 2018 01:21pm

NS would be convicted unfairly and unjustly .. its writing on wall... Everyone to whom public liked met a bad fate in Pakistan.. this is its unfortunate part of Pakistan history...

Fairplay
Jul 06, 2018 01:23pm

The irony of this is that Nawaz will be sitting in his Avenfield apartment while listening to the verdict.

Aamir
Jul 06, 2018 01:29pm

Expose sharifs monopoly, this nation has already suffered a lot.... last 40 years whole world has changed and our beloved coutry is in ruins. Please no more delay, enough is enough.

Bhagwa
Jul 06, 2018 01:44pm

Does the Verdict helps to pull the looted money?

ExMohajirinUK
Jul 06, 2018 01:52pm

Expect Civil War if Nawaz is punished.

Talha
Jul 06, 2018 01:54pm

Whre is accused. He is still enjoying luxury in london

Skeptic
Jul 06, 2018 01:55pm

The day of reckoning for NS and family. The moment of truth!

It is too late for them to redeem themselves, even if they fail to show up in court.

GHALIBJEEE
Jul 06, 2018 02:03pm

Last minutes back channel deals for sure

Falcon1
Jul 06, 2018 02:33pm

Don't expect NS and Maryaam to return to Pakistan to face jail term, if the verdict goes against them.

They are comfortably sitting in their luxury apts in London and can easily seek Political Asylum to make their stay permenant.

Now we will all be left wondering, why did no one bother to add their names to the ECL while they were still in Pakistan!?? Thereby, another probe into corruption at FIA and Ministry of Interior to ensue??

Sid
Jul 06, 2018 02:41pm

I wonder if the Shariffs have sought political asylum in the U.K.?

Asad
Jul 06, 2018 02:52pm

Punjab is with Nawaz sharif because of his dedicated work.

asif
Jul 06, 2018 02:52pm

the verdict is delayed twice today. is there some settlement being done. or is the judgment is being reviewed by someone in power corridors? something is fish.

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 06, 2018 03:07pm

Why suspense? What’s fishy?

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 06, 2018 03:09pm

Country wants it’s money back, that’s all. Rid this country from corruption.

Parvez
Jul 06, 2018 03:10pm

Judgement now pushed to 3.30pm ....... looks like another Aakama judgement.

Mahmood
Jul 06, 2018 03:11pm

Sounds like last minute changes and amendments to the verdit under way. Hence the delay in verdict.

Someone is pulling the strings!

Voter
Jul 06, 2018 03:19pm

Some thing cooking - may be decision on NS's political asylum in UK is also on the cards & his verdict may be announced after that just to give him safe exit.

Hyder
Jul 06, 2018 03:30pm

Sir

Jail this corrupt clan for life and bring back the looted wealth!!!

Thanks,

Harmony-1©
Jul 06, 2018 03:31pm

@Sid - "I wonder if the Shariffs have sought political asylum in the U.K.?"

They will stoop to any level to safeguard their loot.

Alba
Jul 06, 2018 03:40pm

@Harris ... Injustice to the Sharifs or to the country?

Alba
Jul 06, 2018 03:43pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan ... Dynasties and democracy are incompatible. That is the very point of it all.

M Zaman
Jul 06, 2018 03:46pm

Why we are waiting for the verdict it is written on the wall. Selective justice is dangerous for this country.

Alba
Jul 06, 2018 03:47pm

@Ash2000 ... They can still go to jail for forgery, perjured testimony and contempt of court. All that has been proven.

Mahmood
Jul 06, 2018 03:50pm

Next stop for Sharifs - if they return to Pakistan - Adiala Jail!

Would you rather stay in your luxury Apt in London, or go to jail in Pakistan!?

Does anyone really expect them to return to Pakistan with that prospect awaiting them??

FN
Jul 06, 2018 03:58pm

Nawaz Sharif will be victorious even if decision is against him.

Sid
Jul 06, 2018 04:12pm

This is ridiculous - either give them 7 days or just announce the verdict then - 30 mins delays for the 5th time is just silly

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 06, 2018 04:12pm

In this delay, hopefully there shouldn’t be punishment for the nation.

Asim
Jul 06, 2018 04:20pm

How unfortunate the situation is for Pakistani Nation that Nawaz and Family is listening the verdict in the flats for which they are accused of money laundering.

Iram
Jul 06, 2018 04:21pm

will the looted money be backed to Pakistan.

Tzaman
Jul 06, 2018 04:21pm

@abid History is repeating. Hope it doesn't harm Pakistan.

Gerry dcunha
Jul 06, 2018 04:22pm

5 delays in announcing the verdict looks fishy

ABE
Jul 06, 2018 04:24pm

So that means, that NS nor Maryaam are ever returning to Pakistan!

Case closed!

sid
Jul 06, 2018 04:25pm

Bingo! 10 years NS and 7 years MN - Bye Bye Corruption!!!!!

Arshad
Jul 06, 2018 04:29pm

Thank You IK !!!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 06, 2018 04:31pm

Shukar Alhamdullillah!

Zahid Ali
Jul 06, 2018 04:31pm

Congratulations Nation Pakistan...

Ghaznavi
Jul 06, 2018 04:32pm

sentence too lenient. Need to be made an example. Well done Imran Khan for pushing and pushing! Next when IK comes to power to get the rest. Zardari NEXT.

Pro Democracy
Jul 06, 2018 04:33pm

Black day for democracy in Pakistan

Urooj
Jul 06, 2018 04:33pm

They should be judged for going against the oath PM took. They had made life miserable for 200 million Pakistanis for so many years. PPP should also be judged. Boycott all in the next elections and show them that Pakistanis can say NO TO CORRUPTION.

Sanity
Jul 06, 2018 04:34pm

Congratulations Pakistan. Bring back these thugs along with the looted wealth of Pakistan and its citizens and lock them in the prison.

Qaiser Iqbal
Jul 06, 2018 04:34pm

Historic day for PAK, Finally the Godfather reached the destination. It is not only a decision but a great precedent for corrupts and looter.

BharaRAT
Jul 06, 2018 04:36pm

This decision has made Shahbaz Shareef Pakistan's next prime minister.

Bablo
Jul 06, 2018 04:36pm

Congratulations Pakistan,, A Big carroupt Mafia going to behind the bars under carrouption charges,, victory of Law

dean
Jul 06, 2018 04:37pm

Well done you can run but you cant hide !!!! Justice has been served!!!

Pakistani1
Jul 06, 2018 04:38pm

What happens to the apartments? Are these taken over by the government of Pakistan, sold and funds brought to Pakistan?

Syed Aqib Hussain
Jul 06, 2018 04:40pm

better late than never

suraj kumar
Jul 06, 2018 04:40pm

I do believe that Nawaz is corrupt but the sheer timing of the result made me suspicious about the justice process. Why they found only Nawaz and corruption. Is Nawaz only corrupt person in Pakistan. Why there is no day to day hearing for Mushraff high treason case always baffles me?

Kamran
Jul 06, 2018 04:40pm

You can run but u cannot hide now!!!

WajihUllah Baig
Jul 06, 2018 04:41pm

Justice Prevailed! Long Live Pakistan!!!!

JA-Australia
Jul 06, 2018 04:41pm

YES!!!! Pakistan wins.

Amer Rao
Jul 06, 2018 04:41pm

Congratulations Pakistan. Jail term should be minimum 25 years.

M. asghar
Jul 06, 2018 04:42pm

Justice is the only institution to purge out the deep rooted professional and political corruption in the country; and now, it doing its work with a balanced approach.

Hamza
Jul 06, 2018 04:42pm

Alhamdulilah!

Harris
Jul 06, 2018 04:43pm

@Alba Injustice to the both has been done.

Aqeel
Jul 06, 2018 04:44pm

Thank you Imran Khan, for your sacrafice and courage. A precedence has been set today for accountability in pakistan.

Amir
Jul 06, 2018 04:44pm

Great day for Pakistan. ZARDARI you are next!!!

Pakistani1
Jul 06, 2018 04:44pm

We do not know if they will come back and will actually be arrested. The court should start the process to get possession of the property whose source of funds is unexplained and use the proceeds to develop Pakistan in areas of education, water availability, security, electricity etc etc.

Mohajir
Jul 06, 2018 04:44pm

Pre-planned coup to oust PML-N by all means and at all costs. Where is Musharaf ?. Why no action against him ?

Ali
Jul 06, 2018 04:45pm

Dear Pakistan,

Today we all are vindicated... long live imran khan and kudos to our courts. Zardari and these fake bhutto’s should be next... Inshallah.

This is just the beginning of a great and bright future which our founding father Mr Jinnah dreamt of... Time to rise and shine

Pakistan zindabad!!!!

Najeeb
Jul 06, 2018 04:45pm

Finally it was proved that Sharifs are no more sharif.

Pakistani1
Jul 06, 2018 04:46pm

@Iram This is very important. Bring back to looted money to Pakistan and use it for development of the country.

Markhor
Jul 06, 2018 04:46pm

Waiting for the day when big and more dirty fishes will pass through the same accountability process. Have more trials of other culprits.

The Artist
Jul 06, 2018 04:47pm

Justice started to prevail in my country. It will lead to the DAWN of prosper and developed Pakistan.

Ali Akbar
Jul 06, 2018 04:48pm

Doubt NS, MNS will return or sent to jail. Passing the order is one thing and sending to jail is another.

Talha Malik
Jul 06, 2018 04:49pm

Happiest day in the history of Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 06, 2018 04:50pm

Excellent decision by the accountability court in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Ali
Jul 06, 2018 04:51pm

If he serves 10 years in a Normal jail not VIP I am happy how ever the properties should have been confiscated whwn therr is no proof of funds. !

Iqbal Malik
Jul 06, 2018 04:52pm

Judge seems very lenient with these criminals. They were supposed to sent to jail for a 1000 years.

Najam
Jul 06, 2018 04:54pm

Not enough. All property should have been confiscated like it happens usually. Shahbaz Sharif must be quite happy.

Daanish
Jul 06, 2018 04:54pm

File the appeal.

Salman S.
Jul 06, 2018 04:55pm

Imran Khan is the only person on the national scene who speaks the truth with courage. His victory will change the course of Pakistan in the upcoming election.

Great day for Pakistan for sending Maryam Nazaw Sharif and her father to jail in Avenfield corruption reference.

Waheed
Jul 06, 2018 04:55pm

Divine Justice, will be done with all those,who plunder the Pakistani nation

Desi
Jul 06, 2018 04:57pm

Finally justice for the people of Pakistan. But the question is how are you going to bring the two back to Pakistan to face the punishment? Poor Capt. Safdat, will be the only one to go to jail. Court should have ordered that if Nawaz and Maryam not return to Pakistan, all their properties, businesses and bank accounts in Pakistan should be confiscated, starting from their palace in Raiwind. Great day for Pakistanis.

Waheed
Jul 06, 2018 04:57pm

Well done Pakistan

AnordinaryPakistani
Jul 06, 2018 04:58pm

Finally, there is some hope for the future of Pakistan.

Imran
Jul 06, 2018 04:58pm

Very brave and historic decision. Long live Pakistan

IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Jul 06, 2018 04:59pm

What next? Imran had been shouting at top od his voice that Adiala jail is waiting for Nawaz was not wrong in saying so but ironically PML (N) never ever even listened to Imran but now they will scold Imran in any case simply because it is Imran and Imran alone who (a) got unseated Nawaz from PM office (b) got Nawaz disqualified to be any public office holder (c) got Nawaz jailed as well. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Faizan qureshi
Jul 06, 2018 04:59pm

Go Nawaz go forever

Adeel Azmat
Jul 06, 2018 04:59pm

What a turning point for our country. Excellent decision. I'm listening to Shahbaz Sharif interview and he is on and on about why other were not caught over the last 70 years...wow that's like Trump tactics. Overall law must prevail no matter what.

BAXAR
Jul 06, 2018 04:59pm

@Ali Akbar "Passing the order is one thing and sending to jail is another." The sentence matters the most. If they're sent to jail without sentence, it would not count.

Imran
Jul 06, 2018 04:59pm

Thanks you Courts

Zulfiqar Ali
Jul 06, 2018 05:00pm

A powerful convicted over corruption charges through process (First time in Pakistan history)

DIVAKAR JEEDIGUNTA
Jul 06, 2018 05:01pm

This is where Pakistan is hailed over India - Corruption goes punished in PK whereas it is never in India

atta rehman
Jul 06, 2018 05:01pm

Even if I have believe what is being told still don’t understand what crime Maryam has committed for 7 years jail

Ali
Jul 06, 2018 05:02pm

A big victory of the people of Pakistan. Mashallah.

Goodwill
Jul 06, 2018 05:03pm

Let it be a lesson for the future. Good job SC..

GHALIBJEEE
Jul 06, 2018 05:03pm

So are they going to return to Pakistan, or will they stay in the Safe Haven (London) for Corrupt Pakistani Politicians ?

Ali Uzair
Jul 06, 2018 05:03pm

Another dark day in our history when justice slaughtered. I'll vote to MNS

Jawwad
Jul 06, 2018 05:04pm

It is one of the historic and a great day for Pakistan and its justice system. The journey should not end here and other corrupt politicians including Zardari should be brought to justice.

Sid
Jul 06, 2018 05:05pm

@DIVAKAR JEEDIGUNTA my friend this should be a lesson to mankind that corruption will meet its match one day... let’s hope for a better future for the whole of South Asia without these looters

GHALIBJEEE
Jul 06, 2018 05:06pm

What about the wealth they looted from this country, how will that be returned or are they going to enjoy it in London.

Shahid
Jul 06, 2018 05:06pm

Let us hope this is first small step towards eliminating corruption throughout all circles colluding to deprive this country and its citizens at large of all kinds of material, ethical and constitutional resources whereby they could have achieved a good name through education, health, brain power and honest hard work.

STARGAZER
Jul 06, 2018 05:06pm

Good decision, but it should not stop here, next should be Asif Ali Zardari

Ali Vaqar Awan
Jul 06, 2018 05:07pm

Fair verdict is announced. Now Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar should respect the decision of the court rather than doing lots of blabbering. Every one should learn to accept the decision of court, no matter who they are and what they do.

Qaisar Ali
Jul 06, 2018 05:07pm

Justice is done!

Khalil abbasi
Jul 06, 2018 05:07pm

It is good beginning for a fair rule in future. However, there are many other notorious figures which should be brought to the book as well.

Shah
Jul 06, 2018 05:07pm

Sharif down. Zardari, Achakzai and Altaf Hussain next!

technokraft
Jul 06, 2018 05:07pm

The sons are the real winners in all this - fooled everyone

salman
Jul 06, 2018 05:08pm

Only £10 million for properties worth nearly a Billion £, that only a year Rental income for them, that's a JOKE, they will be free in few years with Billions in overseas banks and properties.

Naeem Ud Din
Jul 06, 2018 05:08pm

Happy with the verdict. But justice shouldnt be selective and full fledged inquiries should be launched against all former politicians

Concerned Citizen
Jul 06, 2018 05:09pm

Soon Mr Nawaz and his daughter will receive Presidential pardon. Long Live Mamnoon Hussain..RIP justice.

Naveed
Jul 06, 2018 05:10pm

@Tamza No concerns for Begum Kulsoom when they have to attend a political meeting, then why use her as an excuse when it comes to this scenario.

ZIDDAN
Jul 06, 2018 05:10pm

It is biased decision of judiciary. Justice is not fullfiled here.

Gerry dcunha
Jul 06, 2018 05:11pm

Both father and daughter will request for political asylum in London.

Vishal Gaur
Jul 06, 2018 05:12pm

It seems that expect NS and his family all others in Pakistan are clean and honest.

Raza
Jul 06, 2018 05:13pm

NAB must complete investigations against other politions bureaucrats and military officers with the same zeal and speed.

INSANE_ASTRONOMER
Jul 06, 2018 05:14pm

Congratulations. Its the best day in the history of Pakistan, Good Job done. keep it up and hang on tough.

Critic
Jul 06, 2018 05:14pm

Not a supporter of PMLN but this seems incredibly suspect on part of the judiciary - the hearings should be made public and a similar procedures should be applied to other notable corrupt politicians irrespective of the party they belong to.

Morh
Jul 06, 2018 05:14pm

Looking forward to see Zardari, his sister and his kabza group along with mafia group behind bar. Next step.

INSANE_ASTRONOMER
Jul 06, 2018 05:14pm

@Ali Uzair No, its a blessed day not black day dear,

ivehadit
Jul 06, 2018 05:15pm

the timing of this verdict smacks of political engineering. a dark day for Pakistani democracy.

Vijay B..
Jul 06, 2018 05:16pm

Will Asif Zardari et al be the next to face the music and sent to prison too? I bet Zardari is already packing his bags.

Ibneadam
Jul 06, 2018 05:17pm

@Vishal Gaur You always start with the most corrupt

Perplexed
Jul 06, 2018 05:20pm

Ordered to pay back mere £8 million? This is peanuts!!! They just sold one of 21 'declared' properties for £46 million.

**** THIS IS INJUSTICE TO THE NATION!! ****

I think NAB should appeal against it and ask for all the money used to buy those flats, and actually the proceeds by selling those flats. This is definitely not possible to enforce. Until they comply, family's assets in Pakistan should be confiscated for a fixed period with the condition that they comply. After this period the assets be sold and proceeds added to the national kitty.

Nadeem
Jul 06, 2018 05:21pm

Accountability for all!

moona
Jul 06, 2018 05:21pm

As expected.

Imran
Jul 06, 2018 05:21pm

Great day,

Time to grab likes of Malik Riaz and Zardari.

IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Jul 06, 2018 05:21pm

As per Dawn survey where readers were asked if they agree with the verdict or no the figure which I noted itself speak aloud. 79.12% agreed with the verdict and20.88% disagreed with the verdict. Anyone who disagrees with me should cast his vote and click the result. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Faisal
Jul 06, 2018 05:22pm

Whats the real story hear? 10 years for owning foriegn property? I'm no fan of the Sharif family but the numbers dont add up here.

BAXAR
Jul 06, 2018 05:23pm

@Concerned Citizen "Soon Mr Nawaz and his daughter will receive Presidential pardon. " Maybe. That doesn't overturns the verdict though.

peerzada waseem
Jul 06, 2018 05:24pm

congratulation Pakistan the most corrupt family in the country has finally been convicted regards peerzada waseem journalist occupied kashmir

Captain Saab
Jul 06, 2018 05:27pm

Capt Safdar should have had a much longer sentence

Sukhera
Jul 06, 2018 05:29pm

Today the plot and the conspiracy is complete. The general who overthrow the govt has not been tried and living outside the country. The man who demanded his trial has been convicted and sentenceed for 10 years.

Vishnu karle
Jul 06, 2018 05:31pm

Nawaz Sharif is a great leader. He is the tiger of Pakistan. No one can fight with him. If you send him in jail, then in Pakistan there will be a civil war condition. Punjab people love him. He is a great leader of Pakistan.

Pakistani
Jul 06, 2018 05:31pm

Justice was done. Now it should be implemented.

worth_commenting
Jul 06, 2018 05:33pm

The most historic and sacred day in the history of Pakistan. A day when accountability began from the most powerful man in the country. Now, its time for others: Zardari, Altaf hussain, Ghulam bilour, Asfandyar wali, Achakzai, Fazlurrahman must not escape accountability and be punished severely as well. Well Done Pakistan. I am extremely happy!!

watchman
Jul 06, 2018 05:34pm

cannot beleive Nawaz going to come back just to go to Jail .He will activate plan B

Sami Ullah
Jul 06, 2018 05:37pm

A thieve of Rs 100 was always heard of conviction but not a mega CORRUPT politician in Pakistan. So a relief this time. Good RIDDANCE as the culprit of Avenfield APts is now locked there!!!!

F
Jul 06, 2018 05:42pm

Too less punishment. He created root of laundering and ran this machine for around 30 years. He created people like zardari. And so maryam rightly said.. This is very small punishment.

mUbbii
Jul 06, 2018 05:42pm

Unfortunately this will goto Appex courts in appeals.So seeing nawaz shareef in jail without qatari's,saudi's bailing them out ...will likely be few more years. Change is here!

Qamar
Jul 06, 2018 05:43pm

My question to NAB is that why other leaders are not in the list of the NAB like Zardari. Every one is corrupt why only Nawaz.

Asim Rao
Jul 06, 2018 05:43pm

it is pure selected Justice .... i dont agree with it at all

Aamir Islam
Jul 06, 2018 05:43pm

This is Karma..... I believe this has happened because he maliciously started a stupid case against President Pervez Musharraf. I am not saying it is a direct result of it - but this is karma.

Shah
Jul 06, 2018 05:44pm

@Vishnu karle Please be serious. He might have been a great asset for Indians but not for me as a Pakistani. As a Punjabi I hate him for his dishonesty and for being a security risk for my country. A civil war in Pakistan will only happen in your mind.

BAXAR
Jul 06, 2018 05:45pm

@ivehadit "a dark day for Pakistani democracy." Bless the darkness, in that case!!!

Jialo Wadero
Jul 06, 2018 05:46pm

Pakistan will definitely become now popular Internationally as the country with the solid Judicial System.

Ali
Jul 06, 2018 05:46pm

We stand by you, Mr. Sharif. Come back and take on the establishment.

Shah
Jul 06, 2018 05:46pm

@Vijay B.. People like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are always in for the last moment. Power and money is too attractive to be passed out on.

Tahnya Fatima
Jul 06, 2018 05:47pm

Finally justice is served to these corrupt politicians who are leaching the country. Proud of you Pakistan.

suraj kumar
Jul 06, 2018 05:48pm

@Ibneadam @Vishal Gaur You always start with the most corrupt

Nope, justice always start form the first. Justice Says that those who committed first will be punished first. There may be some exception where merit demands but i think high treason is more important than corruption. So ideally it should be Musharraf not Nawaz.

Pakistan
Jul 06, 2018 05:49pm

Today i proud that i am Pakistani and our Supreme court is totally independent. I request the other South Asian nations to follow Pakistan steps. Thanks

Shah
Jul 06, 2018 05:50pm

His two sons must also be held to account. They can not get away from breaking the law by obtaining British passports. Interpol must be contacted. Western nations do this all the time, so should we!

OZ
Jul 06, 2018 05:51pm

@Kamran these flats are just a fraction of their stolen wealth. They should be fined ten times more than 10M pounds. this is noting for them.

Vaibhav
Jul 06, 2018 05:52pm

Hats off to pak judiciary..hope to see same in India wrt some powerful and corrupt politicians.

Changez Khan
Jul 06, 2018 05:52pm

The justice has been served so now people should accept and concentrate on future of the country and elect the politicians who are loyal to the country not the looters.

watchman
Jul 06, 2018 05:53pm

time for accountability of other classes and officials .all from first family punished will get lot of sympathy

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 06, 2018 05:53pm

All is well that ends well. Now Country wants it’s wealth back. Decision Improves country’s image among comity of nations.

Naxalite
Jul 06, 2018 05:53pm

We people of Pakistan have waited long to see these big fishes behind bars. Thank you SC for setting up this great precedent!

Zak
Jul 06, 2018 05:54pm

@Indian perspective maybe the track in your country try, not ours. We are on way to massive progress and corruption free society.

Ali
Jul 06, 2018 05:54pm

Good decision , at the same time be careful, this CAN work FOR PMLN to get sympathy votes ....

Zak
Jul 06, 2018 05:56pm

Pakistan today has turned the corner.and the era of the corrupt and looting is ending. Next elections will see IK and PTI win. With an honest leader after decades, the country can only progress for the better. IK has also dealt with foreigners.and he knows how to correct Pakistan image abroad and bring in investment.

